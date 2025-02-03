All That Went Wrong With The Mahila Mohalla Clinics In Delhi

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

In a recent podcast titled Unplugged ft. Arvind Kejriwal | Biggest Podcast Before Delhi Elections| AAP VS BJP| Rahul Gandhi|, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal commended the Mohalla Clinics, a flagship initiative of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. However, the situation on the ground tells a different story.

Staffed entirely by female healthcare professionals, the clinics aimed to create a safe and comfortable space for women seeking medical care.

Among these clinics is the Mahila Mohalla Clinic, an initiative launched to address women’s health needs. In November 2022, the Delhi government inaugurated four such clinics, designed to provide free healthcare services and diagnostic tests specifically for women and children under 12. Staffed entirely by female healthcare professionals, the clinics aimed to create a safe and comfortable space for women seeking medical care.

The clinics were set up in underserved areas, with locations at:

Kali Mata Mandir near Bangla Sahib Road in central Delhi,

Basti Vikas Kendra JJ Camp in Motilal Nehru Camp,

Sapera Basti in Kondli, and

DJB Sewage Pumping Station in Batla House.

The Batla House Mahila Mohalla Clinic that has been closed for a period of nine months. Credit: Azib Ahmed.

At the time of their launch, the initiative held immense promise. The goal was simple but significant: to bring essential health services to the doorstep of communities that needed them the most.

Curious to understand how these clinics are functioning today, we visited all four Mahila Mohalla Clinics to see the ground reality firsthand.

Mahila Mohalla Clinic at Batla House: shut doors and unmet demands

The Mahila Mohalla Clinic at the Batla House started on a good note in November 2022. However, the current situation of the clinic is dire. Operational challenges plagued the clinic since its inauguration, though it operated occasionally before shutting down nine months ago.

A former pharmacist at the Mahila Mohalla Clinic, Batla House, who requested anonymity, revealed that operational challenges and resignations of two doctors contributed to the closure. ‘It was functional for about a year. Then the doctors resigned, one due to her family issues and the other due to her pregnancy. The clinic has remained closed ever since.‘

Jaan Mohammad, a street vendor stationed outside the clinic, said, 'When it was functional, around 150 patients visited daily. Now, women come here hoping it's open, only to find it shut.'

Jaan Mohammad, a street vendor stationed outside the clinic, said, ‘When it was functional, around 150 patients visited daily. Now, women come here hoping it’s open, only to find it shut.’ Despite its evident demand, the clinic has been shut ever since.

While the Mahila Mohalla Clinics were intended to provide free healthcare to women and children in underserved areas, operational issues such as staff shortages, inconsistent services, and lack of essential treatments have hindered their effectiveness. Despite high demand, these challenges need to be addressed for the clinics to fulfil their promise and genuinely improve healthcare access for Delhi’s vulnerable communities.

The Batla House Mahila Mohalla Clinic that has been closed for a period of nine months. Credit: Azib Ahmed.

We have contacted the relevant authority, the Chief District Medical Officer of the South East District, but are yet to receive a response.

Mahila Mohalla Clinic at Kondli: garbage and medicine shortages plague services

The Mahila Mohalla Clinic in Sapera Basti, Kondli, is similar to its sister clinic in Batla House. Its location right next to an MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) dumpsite, led to the clinic being closed for three months between March and May 2024. Locals shared that the doctor who was employed at the clinic in February 2024 had raised concerns with the MCD about the garbage dump and asked for it to be cleared.

When the MCD didn't take any action, the doctor ended up resigning. It then took the authorities three months to hire a new doctor for the clinic.

When the MCD didn’t take any action, the doctor ended up resigning. It then took the authorities three months to hire a new doctor for the clinic.

Aarti Singh, a 48-year-old resident, shared, ‘The garbage dump is still right in front of the Mohalla clinic, and it stinks. It also attracts dogs and rodents constantly.’

Women from nearby areas like Mulla Colony and Gharoli also visit the clinic, which sees around 25-30 patients every day. ‘The clinic is operating fine, but the main problem is the garbage dump,’ Singh added.

Mehmbati, a resident of Sapera Basti, expressed frustration over the lack of medicines and the unavailability of blood tests. ‘We often don’t receive the medicines we need. The doctor tells us to buy them from private pharmacies, even though they charge us more. If we have a fever for over a week, we have to go to private clinics because the mohalla clinic doesn’t do tests.’

The doctors would collect blood samples and send them to outside labs, but this service was only available in the early days.

When the clinic first opened in November 2022, it did offer blood tests. The doctors would collect blood samples and send them to outside labs, but this service was only available in the early days.

MCD garbage dump and Mahila Mohalla Clinic side by side in Sapera Basti, Kondli. Credit: Azib Ahmed.

Due to the ongoing shortage of medication, the use of the same medicine for various illnesses, and the lack of blood tests, Mehmbati stopped going to the Mohalla clinic. Instead, she now prefers visiting nearby private clinics. ‘The medicines they give my kids don’t help, and they haven’t done any tests for over a year. Because of this, very few women come here for treatment,‘ she explained.

When the reporter reached out to Dr. Rekha Raw, the Chief District Medical Officer of East Delhi, for a comment on the matter, she declined to provide any statement.

Clinic near Bangla Sahib: a reliable lifeline for many

On December 24th, the reporter visited the Mahila Mohalla Clinic in the Sector 4 DIZ area, near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. At the clinic, there were four patients, along with a pharmacist, a doctor, and a receptionist.

Gudiya, 30, a local resident, brought her daughter to the clinic for a checkup as she was suffering from a cough and fever.

Gudiya, 30, a local resident, brought her daughter to the clinic for a checkup as she was suffering from a cough and fever. ‘The doctor examined my daughter carefully and prescribed medicine for her symptoms,‘ Gudiya said.

Mahila Mohalla Clinic near Kali Mata Mandir, near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. Credit: Azib Ahmed

Gudiya works as a maid in various homes, while her husband is a daily wage construction worker. ‘We can’t afford treatment at a private hospital, so we come to the Mohalla clinic for free checkups and medications,’ she explained.

Clinic in Munirka: erratic hours but praised by residents

In December 2024, the reporter visited the Mahila Mohalla Clinic at the Motilal Nehru Camp, Munirka, but found it closed. Residents mentioned that the clinic often shuts down when the doctor is absent. Despite this, they expressed their satisfaction with the government initiative in their area.

They also noted that the clinic opened about one and a half years ago, eight months later than the other three Mahila Mohalla Clinics in Delhi.

MCD Garbage dump right next to Mahila Mohalla Clinic in Sapera Basti, Kondli. Credit: Azib Ahmed

Himani Negi, a BA 3rd-year student who has lived in Motilal Nehru Camp for 21 years, shared, ‘We receive good treatment here, and they provide medicines for all kinds of illnesses. The clinic has a doctor, a pharmacist, and a receptionist.’

She also mentioned, ‘Many women from nearby areas like JJ Camp also come here.‘