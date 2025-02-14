India Earns Rank 3 In Green Building Certification In 2024

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

In a report released in February 2025, India secured the third position in the annual list of the top 10 nations and regions for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), 2024, of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). This USGBC ranking highlights the growing adoption of sustainable, durable, hygienic and health-focused building practices in countries and regions beyond the United States.

This USGBC ranking highlights the growing adoption of sustainable, durable, hygienic and health-focused building practices in countries and regions beyond the United States.

India achieved this position because of 370 projects, encompassing both buildings and open spaces, across the country covering a total area of 8.50 million gross square meters received LEED certification.

Climate change: turning into global crises

Today, climate change has emerged as one of the major threats for both the earth and humankind. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 99% of the global population resides in areas where air pollution levels surpass the safety guidelines of WHO. The consequences of environmental degradation are becoming more evident– the rising temperatures are so harsh that it results in deaths. As per a report of The Hindu, northern India recorded 110 heat-related deaths by July 4, 2024.

Source: FII

However, public health experts suggest that the actual toll could be in the thousands, because heat is often not mentioned as a reason for death on death certificates, which is why this number seems to be in the hundreds.

There are many human activities which contribute to increasing pollution such as burning of fossil fuel in factories, transportation, use of Air Conditioners and construction works.

Mounting environmental challenges, asserted the need for sustainable construction

The buildings and construction industry is the predominant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. It alone causes 37% of global emissions of greenhouse gases. The manufacturing and utilisation of materials like cement, steel, and aluminum play a substantial role in its carbon footprint.

These impacts are not limited to construction but while residing there, residents’ basic necessities include brightness, accessibility to water, ventilation, a comfortable temperature to live in these housing complexes. In the absence of sustainable construction majorly residents have to heavily rely on electricity, ACs to live which further leads to harsher impact on the environment.

In the absence of sustainable construction majorly residents have to heavily rely on electricity, ACs to live which further leads to harsher impact on the environment.

Building activities account for approximately 50% of air pollution, 42% of greenhouse gas emissions, and half of all water contamination. Additionally, this sector is also responsible for 48% of solid waste generation and 50% of chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) emissions.

Source: FII

Hence, the need to find a more sustainable way to deal with construction works surfaced. As a result, the modern green building movement emerged in response to the growing demand for energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable construction practices. The sharp rise in oil prices during the 1970s prompted extensive research into energy conservation and renewable energy alternatives.

Simultaneously, the environmental movement of the 1960s and 1970s played a crucial role in fostering early innovations in sustainable architecture. By the 1990s, the green building sector began to establish itself in a more structured and organised manner. The year 1993, marked the foundation of the first Green Building Council.

Rick Fedrizzi, David Gottfrie, and Mike Italiano established the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) with the objective of fostering sustainable practices in the construction and building sectors.

Rick Fedrizzi, David Gottfrie, and Mike Italiano established the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) with the objective of fostering sustainable practices in the construction and building sectors. Their initiative united stakeholders from across the built environment value chain to promote green building. In 2002, the World Green Building Council (World GBC) was officially founded, comprising Green Building Councils from Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and the United States.

What is green building?

The U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) defines Green Building as, ‘Green building is the practice of creating structures and using processes that are environmentally responsible and resource-efficient throughout a building’s life-cycle from sitting to design, construction, operation, maintenance, renovation and deconstruction. This practice expands and complements the classical building design concerns of economy, utility, durability, and comfort. Green building is also known as a sustainable or high performance building.’

Source: FII

Green buildings are designed to minimise their environmental footprint while promoting human well-being. To achieve this, it focuses on optimising resource efficiency, including energy and water usage, enhancing indoor air quality to support occupant health and productivity, and mitigating waste and pollution. Such structures often utilise sustainable materials, such as recycled or renewable resources (for example, use of sunlight for brightness in the day, and for generating electricity by solar power), and incorporate eco-friendly landscaping, like drought-resistant native plants, to reduce water consumption.

Effectiveness of green buildings in tackling climate change

We have discussed earlier that buildings account for more than 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and hence buildings are a significant driver of climate change.

According to the Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction, emissions from the global building sector continue to rise, increasing by one percent between 2021 and 2022. While this may appear to be a modest increase, it is equivalent to the addition of approximately 10 million cars on the world’s roads. The report also highlights that the sector is not on track to achieve full decarbonisation by 2050.

The report also highlights that the sector is not on track to achieve full decarbonisation by 2050.

In 2022, only six percent of the total energy consumed in buildings was derived from renewable sources, which falls significantly short of the International Energy Agency’s goal of reaching 18 percent by 2030.

However, green buildings present a powerful and cost-effective solution by enhancing energy efficiency.

Source: Canva

Green buildings can turnout to be a significant response to climate change, providing environmental, economic, and health benefits. Though they cost 5–10% more, they significantly reduce energy consumption by dropping heating costs by 5% in winter, while cooling costs by 33% in summer. Green buildings also neutralise the urban heat island effect as 7% rise in green rooftops lowers summer temperatures by 2°C, and 50% roof coverage cools cities by 1°C, even in colder regions like Toronto and New York.

» Also read: UN Women Report Says Climate Change Is A Feminist Issue

Beyond energy efficiency, green buildings enhance air quality. A 20% increase in green roofs in Toronto reduces nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, ozone, and particulate matter, leading to US$190,000 in annual pollution removal savings. Indoor vegetation further improves air by filtering pollutants, reducing mold spores, and increasing humidity, which prevents dryness-related issues like itchy eyes and sore throats. These benefits extend to hospitals, where green spaces contribute to 8.5% shorter stays, 15% faster recovery, 11% fewer infections, and 22% less pain medication use.

Green-certified buildings also cut environmental impact, generating 62% fewer greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, they improve workplace productivity by creating cleaner air, reducing noise pollution, and fostering mental well-being. Green walls, vertical gardens, and rooftop vegetation absorb sound, making indoor and outdoor spaces quieter and more comfortable.

A 2014 study conducted by UC Berkeley revealed that buildings constructed in accordance with LEED standards produced significantly lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to those built using conventional methods.

A 2014 study conducted by UC Berkeley revealed that buildings constructed in accordance with LEED standards produced significantly lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to those built using conventional methods. Specifically, such buildings generated 50% fewer GHG emissions as a result of water consumption, 48% fewer emissions due to solid waste production, and 5% fewer emissions related to transportation.

South Africa’s Green Star-certified buildings reduce carbon emissions by 336 million kilograms annually equivalent to removing 84,000 cars from the roads thereby contributing to climate change mitigation.

Source: FII

With undeniable benefits for people, the planet, and economic sustainability, green buildings must become the norm. They improve urban living conditions, lower emissions, and create healthier environments, ensuring a sustainable future for cities worldwide.