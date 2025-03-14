How Orientalism Jeopardises The Feminist Discourse Of Rejecting Stereotypes Of Muslim Women

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

The concept of orientalism is rooted in the colonial system. When it comes to simplifying the definition of this concept, it is referred to as stereotypically viewing the East. It was Edward Said who popularised this term. Prior to his analysis, orientalism was viewed as an academic discipline within the parameters of the western domain; it explained the Far and Near East. With Said’s analytical approach, Orientalism was taken into account as the study of how the East or the Orient is viewed and stereotyped.

It is easier to bridge the gap between orientalism and western feminism because both fuel stereotypes and prejudices. They pose a challenge to the intersectional feminist discourse that gives an understanding of different forms of oppression that are meted out to different identities. Western feminism upholds the rights of white people in the western world, while intersectional feminism propounds the rights of people who are discriminated against based on gender, caste, class, race, language, religion and region.

It is important to delve into making orientalism understandable in the context of endangering the feminist discourse of rejecting the stereotypes that Muslim women have to face.

Understanding orientalism and stereotyping via the lens of Said

People often hear about Islamophobia or Islamophobic remarks directed at Muslims, which stem from viewing them as a threat to the world or dehumanising them. The word ‘Islamophobia,’ is not a new phenomenon, but its historical significance can be traced back to the popularisation of orientalism in 1978. Through Edward Said’s work, the term gained popular attention.

Since then, orientalism has been understood as reproducing images from a western perspective through artistic representation. It is a critique of a distinction between the Orient and the Occident; the Orient is a European invention. Post-colonial intellectual Said articulated that this distinction is used to ensure colonial interests through the barbaric representation of eastern people. Under the guise of civilising uncivilised people, colonialism is carried out.

Said was a Palestinian intellectual who used the term to make people understand that colonialism spread not only through armies, conquest and oppression but also through literature, anthropology, and a set of narratives.

In the research article entitled “How Orientalism Fuels Islamophobia,” it is mentioned that orientalist narratives breed western perceptions about Islam and Muslims and deem them violent, aggressive, inferior, and backward. Said’s focus was on how orientalist ideas cultivate the fallacious image of Muslims. The occident produces the orient, and vice versa. It is impossible to grasp one in the absence of the other.

To ensure colonial gains, orientalism incorporates stereotypes. Said was a Palestinian intellectual who used the term to make people understand that colonialism spread not only through armies, conquest and oppression but also through literature, anthropology, and a set of narratives. The influence of the fallacious representation of the east remains relevant at present. This can be evident in mainstream media where ‘us,’ vs ‘them,’ is prevalent. Democracy and secularism are associated with western countries, while terrorism is associated with Muslims. The stereotype of recognising Muslims as terrorists escalated in the aftermath of 9/11.

Dealing with orientalism in the context of gender

It is fascinating to deal with orientalism in the context of gender and religion. The comprehensive analysis becomes easier with intersectional feminism that stemmed from Black feminism. When it comes to understanding orientalism with gender, a line of distinction is maintained between feminine and masculine attributes that are given to the orient and the occident respectively. The orient is stereotyped as feminine, weak, irrational, and in need of control, while the occident is as strong, rational, and has a humane tendency. In a research piece entitled In the Feminine Guise: A Trap of Reverse Orientalism by Chizuko Ueno: Edward Said, maintained that the occident constantly feminised the orient.

Gendered orientalism cultivates stereotypes against women belonging to the east of the occident. For instance, hijab is stereotyped and represented as oppressive, suppressive, and irrational in the mainstream media. This stereotype inculcates hatred among people, and discrimination is meted out to Muslim women. According to the Drake Institute of Women’s Policy, “69 percent of Muslim women have faced discrimination compared to 57 percent of Muslim men.”

Although federal and state governments in the United States cannot prohibit Muslim women from wearing hijab, they still have to bear the brunt of hijabophobia in schools and workplaces. Hijabophobia is even more understood with intersectional feminism as the latter deals with the former as a form of discrimination based on religion and gender.

In addition, to make it accurate, orientalism and western feminism are interconnected to support hijab suppression without taking into consideration women’s willingness to wear it. There is much reluctance to accept that supporting the legal system that forces Muslim women not to wear hijab is also a human rights violation, just as forcing someone to wear hijab. Western feminists or white feminists, enunciate the reason for supporting hijab and burqa bans in several countries: their urge for the liberation of Muslim women from the shackles of the patriarchal domain. To them, the hijab is inherently oppressive. Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, upholds this claim to justify banning the hijab in public spaces to protect Muslim women. In the name of liberation, secularism, and putting an end to oppression, discrimination is meted out, which is deemed a violation of human rights. People who support the ban assert that it is a move to preserve French culture.

Orientalism and patriarchal norms: Double burden on Muslim women

Orientalism and patriarchal norms are interconnected. On the other hand, Muslim women have to face orientalist stereotypes. On the other hand, they are discriminated against based on gender, class and caste. This gives rise to the double burden imposed on Muslim women. It is a preconceived notion that Muslim women fall victim only to orientalist stereotypes. The patriarchal dominance that prevails among Muslims is frequently overlooked.

Although orientalism is patriarchal, it ushered in the distinction between the orient and the occident along gender lines, where the former was considered masculine and shaped the feminine orient. Gendered stereotypes shape the western representation of the orient where eastern women are seen as oppressed to sustain the western masculinist power and its intervention in the ‘Third World.’

In the name of feminism, it drives a violation of human rights. As a result, the suppression of willingness is carried out. This western feminism does not want to fight for them against patriarchal forces but exacerbates their plight.