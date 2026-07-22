I’m A Working Mother; Here Is Why I Secretly Look Forward To Corporate Work Trips

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The concept of solo travel has long existed, but it is only over the past few years that we have increasingly been hearing, reading, and witnessing more women embracing it, whether in the pursuit of self-discovery or simply to explore the unknown. For a country like India, this is undoubtedly a sign of progress. It is inspiring to see women finally feeling confident and safe enough to travel on their own, without the need for a male companion.

While I am sure that many women take pleasure in learning from these experiences, I also believe that a significant number still see solo travel as a distant dream, one that may, perhaps, remain forever unfulfilled.

A big hurrah to all these women, and an even bigger one to those who share their travel stories and solo adventures on various social media platforms, inspiring and empowering other women. While I am sure that many women take pleasure in learning from these experiences, I also believe that a significant number still see solo travel as a distant dream, one that may, perhaps, remain forever unfulfilled.

The patriarchal guilt

For these women, taking that first step is difficult, often because they are weighed down by patriarchal systems that have long denied them independence. Add to this the burden of responsibilities if they are married or have children. In our patriarchal society, women are constantly made to question how they could possibly leave the house or their children behind. Because, clearly, without them, the house might fall apart, the children would have no one to care for them, and the list goes on.

In our patriarchal society, women are constantly made to question how they could possibly leave the house or their children behind. Because, clearly, without them, the house might fall apart, the children would have no one to care for them, and the list goes on.

Again, this is not to say that there are no women who have been able to take solo trips despite all this. We are talking about the majority here. Deep down, most women would want to get away from it all. After all, everyone needs a break — a break from the monotony of life, family responsibilities, a 9-to-5 job, and the countless day-to-day demands of everyday life.

The corporate life

I am a woman, and I can tell you that I feel like getting away every now and then, to recharge myself, reconnect with who I am, explore new places, and sometimes, simply to be. And while it has been difficult for me to embark on those dreamy solo adventures, I have come to realise that my work trips have often proved to be just as fulfilling.

For a woman like me, who has not yet been able to gather the courage to embark on a solo trip (let alone explore whether it is even a realistic possibility), despite having lived alone in Australia for a couple of years, the opportunity to travel for work has become the next best alternative.

Now I know what you might be thinking: she is just making it all up; work trips are so boring! I have heard this quite often. However, it’s a matter of perspective.

For a woman like me, who has not yet been able to gather the courage to embark on a solo trip (let alone explore whether it is even a realistic possibility), despite having lived alone in Australia for a couple of years, the opportunity to travel for work has become the next best alternative.

To begin with, it pushes me out of my comfort zone and gives me a reason to take the trip. Work leaves little room to say no; the house has to manage itself, and my child will be fine. It may require a little preparation to make things work, but that’s okay. Emotions, responsibilities, and everyday obligations will always serve as reasons not to do something for yourself. Yet when work calls, you have to show up.

A work trip, in fact — no matter how dull it may turn out to be in the end — has served as a catalyst for me multiple times to take that initial step of getting out of the house and break away from the belief that the house will crumble in my absence. It has allowed me to embrace and create space for my own rejuvenation without constantly having to worry about the household.

A work trip, in fact — no matter how dull it may turn out to be in the end — has served as a catalyst for me multiple times to take that initial step of getting out of the house and break away from the belief that the house will crumble in my absence. It has allowed me to embrace and create space for my own rejuvenation without constantly having to worry about the household. And trust me, it is indeed wonderful! I don’t think I realised how much I enjoyed this break until my sixth or seventh work trip (it really takes time to acknowledge the good things you do for yourself).

Work trips can make all the difference

But there is something beyond this push too: the breath of fresh air that comes with being in a new place, the change in environment, and the ability to decide something as simple as what I want to eat or what time I want to sleep is just so liberating. I would get excited towards the end of the workday on these trips, knowing that I could go back to my room, read a book, and eat my favourite ice cream. Now, it is not like I cannot do these things at home; of course I can. But we all know how easily we get swept up in day-to-day routines and forget to do things for ourselves.

But there is something beyond this push too: the breath of fresh air that comes with being in a new place, the change in environment, and the ability to decide something as simple as what I want to eat or what time I want to sleep is just so liberating.

Adding to this renewed sense of freedom is also the confidence these trips instil. Navigating a new city, managing schedules, speaking with different people, adjusting your communication based on the person you are sitting with, and learning to be mindful of different cultural contexts might not seem like much, but it really is a lot. If you have been on a work trip, you would understand the challenges that can come with managing all these aspects. And so, by the end of each work trip, I have definitely felt a little more confident and a lot prouder of myself.

The factor that tops my list, contributing immensely to my inner fulfilment, is the opportunity to meet so many different people and learn about their work. On my work trips, I have come across people who have shown incredible resilience, who have had to give up their passions due to unforeseen circumstances, who continue to work towards achieving their goals, and those who may not have financial backing but are determined to contribute towards the upliftment of their communities. Each one of them carries a unique story, a story that has so much to teach us.

These are such precious moments that I don’t really mind the fact that I haven’t been on a solo adventure yet. In hindsight, it probably would have given me the opportunity to explore, breathe, and feel liberated a lot more. But honestly, for now, I see work trips as a great blessing, one that has been extremely rewarding.

These are such precious moments that I don’t really mind the fact that I haven’t been on a solo adventure yet. In hindsight, it probably would have given me the opportunity to explore, breathe, and feel liberated a lot more. But honestly, for now, I see work trips as a great blessing, one that has been extremely rewarding.

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