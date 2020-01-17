The large number of protests across the country that stood up for the right to dissent against the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens is gradually growing. These protests have been generally led by students, women, minority groups and the civil society. On Friday, 3rd January, 2020, Home minister Amit Shah declared that the center will “not move an inch” to revoke CAA. He then announced a toll-free number for registering people’s support on the controversial law. This was amplified by the BJP IT Cell in a number of sexist and misogynistic ways.

From garnering support through social media via fake news and distorted history, the BJP IT cell has stooped to a new low. After this declaration, the BJP IT Cell on Twitter went desperate to grab support from people by luring them with free sex, Netflix subscription, I-phones and of course, ‘cure’ for your loneliness! It is reported that the BJP IT Cell gave the CAA support campaign a push on social media outlets to get huge support by misleading information. Well, this is certainly not the first time that the infamous IT Cell has created fake news to confuse and mislead people. They have also been reported to have threatened women of rape and sexual sexual harassment, if the women have written any anti-BJP posts on all the social media platforms.

One of the tweets also ensured that our Prime Minister is distributing 15 lakhs. Other offering free jobs through this number. All together the BJP IT cell organised themselves to reach people’s weaknesses, in this weaker economy. Obviously, none of these claims og providing jobs or sex was actually true. Such misleading tweets were used as “prank” and most of them were fake or linked to BJP IT cell. One such Twitter account of someone named Hardik Bhavsar who said, “Mobile number of my crush- 8866288662. Feel free to give her missed call. Thanks.”, was followed both by our Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi and Home minister, Amit Shah.

Other tweets read, “Next 2 hours Sunny Leone would be live, speak to her on 8866288662. Please share.” by a verified Twitter account named Pawan Durani.

Netflix responded to one such tweet that claimed to give free subscription and exposed that it was a dubious message being circulated. On which Amit Shah cleared in a reality that, “…rumors are being spread that the pro-CAA too free number belongs to some channel called Netflix. I would like to clarify that the number never belonged to Netflix and that it is BJP’s toll-free number.“

And above all Amit Shah boasts that over 52.72 lakh verified calls have been received so far in favor of CAA. The total calls are 68 lakh of which there are some repeats and some unverified. And all of us know how many of these were from desperate lonely hearts or in greed of an employment.

However, people came to know that other than hate-mongering and spreading fake news, BJP IT cell could take desperate measures to influence people and get their support in favor of this act. Apart from this BJP has also launched door to door campaign to reach more people and take proper measures to counter misleading information that is campaigned.

Gaining support through missed calls itself sounds bizarre. But it does make sense that why government needs to gain support from people after implementing a law. Nationwide protest regarding CAA is the reason, why the government is trying to convince people knowing what injustice it would bring to the people of this country. And BJP IT cell is not new in spreading lies. And like always no leader from the government notices such desperate attempts to get pro CAA calls.

