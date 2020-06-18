Heart On My Sleeve with Mansha Kaur is a personal growth podcast which now is in its second season. HOMS overtime has become a community of sorts, a safe space where problems that plague us all are broached and then rationally dissected till a reasonable solution is come upon. This community is now over 130,000 listens strong, making it one of the leading personal growth podcasts in the country.

“Most of us are going through the same things, no matter how put-together we may seem on the surface. The same insecurities and doubts. Sometimes, knowing that it isn’t a ‘you’ problem but a ‘human’ problem makes all the difference in the world.” More than anything, that’s something that Mansha truly cares to convey through her podcast.

She has spent the first thirteen years of her life across three continents (part of which spoke no English), perceiving what people were trying to say through their body language more than their words, which came naturally to her. And so did being empathetic towards different cultures, traditions, ways of life and people in general.

While the landscape kept shifting, writing was a constant from very early on. Though for one reason or another, considering it as a career choice only happened much later.

After studying finance and accountancy, and dropping out of The Indian School of Business and most recently shuttering the doors to her clothing line – ETO MAIA, she found her way back to writing. Personal growth, of which she is a self professed junkie, seemed like the logical theme to base her podcast on.

In Heart On My Sleeve, Mansha sheds light on and helps you find answers to some of life’s most pressing questions. From finding your purpose, to improving your existing relationships, fostering self love & developing greater respect for yourself to finding ‘The One’, there’s something for everyone.

Her most listened to episodes include, ‘Insecurities Are Loud‘, ‘Getting Through A Bad Spell‘, ‘The Subtle Art Of Not Repelling People‘ and ‘Things That Are Holding You Back‘.

As a part of ‘Season 2’, she’s been having a series of candid conversations around the issues women face and those that affect all of us but are rarely ever spoken about. Topics including divorce, therapy, the societal guilt that comes with being a working woman whilst being a mother, mental health & social media and so on. Some of her most recent conversations have been with Mehak Sagar, Malini Agarwal, Dr. Kiran Lohia and Dr Anjali Hooda.

Some episodes are a long hard look in the mirror urging you to be more aware and mindful of your own actions & of those around you, whilst others are like a warm hug on the days that you most need one. Regardless, each episode is aimed at making you feel less alone and more in control of your own life. Providing you with actionable tools and an armour in the form of thicker skin.

You can visit her website here.