We’re very proud to announce the launch of ‘A Young Woman’s Toolkit For Advocacy on Sexual & Reproductive Health & Rights and Mental Health’, a toolkit we developed in collaboration with World YWCA!

This toolkit, in line with the World YWCA strategy and developed in its final form by Feminism In India, is anchored on a program to support Young Women’s advocacy in SRHR (sexual and reproductive health and rights) and build their confidence to stand up and speak out at national, regional, and global levels, and to take collective action to change narratives, policies, and to demand high-quality services.

The central pillar is for young women to design evidence-based advocacy initiatives through aspirational storytelling, emphasising their rights and to bodily autonomy. The World YWCA aspires to contribute to the growing young women’s movement and body of knowledge on SRHR and mental health around the world. It aims to accelerate a collective action where young women are at the centre as drivers of change.

The World YWCA is a global women’s rights movement. In over 100 countries, we work with women, young women, and girls across faith, culture, and region. We believe that when women rise to leadership, they transform power structures and policies around human rights, gender equality, peace, and justice. When women lead, they are empowered to address global agendas. World YWCA supports young women as they connect, inspire, mobilise and act for transformational change.

Catherine Nyambura and Génesis Luigi were engaged as consultants to work with the World YWCA team in developing the toolkit and documenting the process through a detailed report. Both authors are Women Deliver Young Leaders with extensive experience in the field of women’s rights and sexual and reproductive health and rights programming, community organising, multi-lateral advocacy, and strengthening young women’s movements.

This toolkit was developed in its final form by Asmita Ghosh and Japleen Pasricha from Feminism in India (FII). FII is an intersectional Indian digital feminist platform that aims to educate and empower youth to fight patriarchy using tools of digital storytelling and advocacy.

The World YWCA commissioned this toolkit as part of their advocacy initiative. The conceptualisation and development of this document were carried out under the leadership and support of the World YWCA team: Suchi Gaur, Tikhala Itaye, Aïda Rehouma, Ceylan Tokgöz and Pauline Westerbarkey.

Featured Image Illustration by Eve Gentilhomme