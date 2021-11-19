FII has earned yet more accolades for its intersectional feminist media content. This time, it is the Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2021, won by our video team, campaign team and multiple writers across both the English and Hindi publications.

The Laadli awards, now in their 11th edition, were announced at an online event on Friday.

1. Video: ‘Lets talk about challenges of PCOS‘ by Nishtha Shanti, broadcast on ‘Feminism In India – Youtube’ has been selected for The Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity 2021 in the English : Web : Social Media Campaign Category.

Multimedia Editor Nishtha Shanti

2. Campaign: ‘Ab bolna hoga‘ by FII Hindi Team, published on ‘Hindi.feminisminindia.com’ has been selected for The Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity 2021 in the Hindi : Web : Social Media Campaign Category.

Associate Editor (Hindi) Ritika, who led the #AbBolnaHoga campaign

3. Campaign: ‘Adolescent Sexuality‘ by the FII English Team and Partners for Law in Development (PLD) has been selected by the Jury of Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity 2021 for Jury Appreciation Certificate in the English : Web : Social Media Campaign Category.

Founder-CEO Japleen Pasricha

4. Video: ‘Vaginismus: when your vagina refuses to open up‘ by Nishtha Shanti, published on ‘Feminism in India – Youtube’ has been selected by the Jury of Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity 2021 for Jury Appreciation Certificate in the English : Web : Social Media Campaign Category.

Multimedia Editor Nishtha Shanti

5. English Article: Sanhati Banerjee has won the Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2021 for her story ‘The Ticking Bomb Called Online Child Sexual Abuse‘.

Journalist Sanhati Banerjee for FII English

6. Hindi Article: ‘महिलाओं के ‘चरमसुख’ यानी ऑर्गेज़म पर चुप्पी नहीं बात करना ज़रूरी है‘ by Aishwarya Raj, published on ‘Hindi.feminisminindia.com’ has been selected for The Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity 2021 in the Hindi : Web : Feature Category.

Journalist Aishwarya Raj for FII Hindi

7. Hindi Article: Heena Fatima has won the Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2021 for her story ‘महिला विरोधी है ऑनलाइन शिक्षा‘.

Journalist Heena Fatima for FII Hindi

8. Hindi Article: Saumya Jyotsna has won the Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2021 for her story ‘नवरूणा केस : अब अपनी बेटी के अवशेष का इंतज़ार कर रहे हैं माता-पिता‘.

Journalist Saumya Jyotsna for FII Hindi

This is the fourth time that FII has won. We received the Laadli Media Award for Gender Sensitivity in 2015, 2018, and 2020.

Producing such valuable feminist media content, and consistently, is an expensive affair. We are an ad-free platform and rely on memberships to fund our stories, campaigns, videos, and podcasts. Help us do critical intersectional feminist work and pay to keep FII ad-free and independent by becoming a member today.