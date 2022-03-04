FII Wins SCARF Media For Mental Health Award

FII’s Staff Writer Sudipta Das won the 2021 SCARF Media for Mental Health Award for excellence in reporting on mental health for their article “Nobody Affirmed My Queerness”: Experience Of Childhood Counselling Sessions, published on Feminism in India on February 18, 2021

The awards are instituted by the Schizophrenia Research Foundation, or SCARF, headquartered in Chennai, and felicitates work that has contributed to mental health awareness.

Read the full article here.

SCARF described the article as “daring and striking efforts of the author of sharing their personal journey with queerness and mental health. Through their article, the author invites readers into an intimate exploration of their mental landscape, shedding light on queer affirmative therapy as a hope for the community.”

Other winners in the English language media include Riddhi Dastidar of India Spend and Vinod Kumar Menon of The Mid Day. While in regional media, Sindhuvasini of BBC Hindi and Sijo Pynadath of Deepika Daily won the award.

Sudiksha Jain (Margika) and Ayushi Khemka (The Health Collective India) were given special mentions.

Feminist media needs feminist allies! Get premium content, exclusive benefits and help us remain independent, free and accessible. BECOME AN FII MEMBER Choose Your Plan! 1000

3000

5000

The winners were selected out of around 40 entries by a jury that included Dr Jaya Sreedhar, a media health consultant, writer and chairperson of the SCARF Media Awards, and Venkatesh R, editor-in-chief of Dinamalar Pattam.

Producing such valuable feminist media content, and consistently, is an expensive affair. And FII does not take ads from governments or private corporations. We are an ad-free platform and rely on memberships to fund our stories, campaigns, videos, and podcasts. Help us do meaningful work and pay to keep FII ad-free and independent by becoming a member today!