We have been featuring the best writers from our writers’ community for their committed contribution to FII, making it what it is today. FII would not exist if not for the passionate and loyal feminist writers’ community that we have steadily been building over the last three years. This July, we feature Debabratee Dhar.

As someone who has just finished her undergraduate course in English literature, Debabratee loves reading, binge-watching, and writing critical reviews. Some of her popular articles include Supreme Court Of India Grants Woman Permission To Abort At 24 Weeks, Cha Cha Real Smooth Film Review: A Study In Conscious Masculinity, and Sai Pallavi’s Recent Trolling And The Ripple Effect Of Silencing One Woman’s Voice, among others.

FII: Tell us a little about yourself and what you do.

Debabratee Dhar: I have just finished my undergraduate course in English literature. I love reading, binge-watching, and writing critical reviews on my favourite pieces of media in my free time. I am also passionate about social justice causes and like to use my voice to talk about them in a way that reaches the people around me. In my free time, I can be found actively losing myself in various museums and galleries in my city.

FII: How did you become a part of the FII writer family?

Debabratee Dhar: FII has given me a platform to put out my writings and make them accessible to a wider audience. I have always enjoyed the content they have put out on their social media.

FII: How and when did you become a feminist? Which issues within feminism are close to your heart?

Debabratee Dhar: I do not think one becomes a feminist abruptly, at a given date and time. It is not a random initiation within a movement that happens without any prior event leading up to it. One does not become a feminist. As one becomes aware of their social or political situation around them, they realize that feminism is critical for their survival in this patriarchal world. They realize that they have always been a feminist because there is no other way. I suppose my case is also the same.

FII: What is your favourite piece on this site that you have written and your favourite piece on this site that you have read? Why did they strike you?

Debabratee Dhar: My favourite piece of mine would be ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth Film Review: A study In Conscious Masculinity”. A piece that struck me and remained with me to date would be The Act of ‘Gossiping’: A Feminist Analysis

FII: What do you like to do when not writing about gender and social justice? *

Debabratee Dhar: I can be found reading, learning something new, exploring museums and galleries and trying out new cafes in my city.

FII: What do you like about FII and our work? What more would you like to see from us?

Debabratee Dhar: I like how diverse and varied in opinions FII content is. I am satisfied with the content FII puts out.

FII thanks Debabratee for her timely and valuable contributions. We are incredibly grateful to have her as a part of our writers’ community and appreciate her for her deeply informative writing. You can follow her on Instagram and Facebook.