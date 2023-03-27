Yashoda Devi: An Early Ayurvedic And Moral Sexologist In Colonial North India

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

The boom in print culture begot another transformative trend – the interaction of oral indigenous knowledge systems with the written medium on a mass scale. As such, Ayurvedic knowledge, through writing, now reached the public. In 1934-35, from UP alone, there were about twelve Hindi journals being published about Ayurveda. On the one hand, these texts transferred Ayurvedic awareness to the masses, and on the other, because of the ancient nature of their knowledge, became a conduit for the consolidation of a Hindu national identity, harping for a return to the golden age of the Vedas.

These writings also articulated the changing relationship between Ayurveda and the colonial state; by this time, Ayurveda was in disfavour with the British, no longer being the object of orientalist curiosity. Some texts called for urgent preservation of the Ayurvedic tradition, while others adopted a more syncretic approach. Building a more scientific basis for Ayurveda, they integrated western medical science insights and methods into their writings. Within this overwhelmingly male space of Ayurveda, women had existed as informal indigenous medical practitioners in households, and as midwives.

It is between this invisible domain of domestic healing, and the formal, male, public domain of Ayurvedic pedagogy, that we can locate the work of Yashoda Devi.

An ayurvedic and moral sexologist

Yashoda Devi acquired her Ayurvedic knowledge and training from her father and established the first Stri Aushadhalaya (Dispensary for Women) in Allahabad around 1908, and a female Ayurvedic Pharmacy as well. According to historian Charu Gupta, Devi was perhaps the most widely-read woman of the time. She also started her own publishing house – Devi Pustakalaya – and published more than fifty books dealing primarily with issues of women’s sexual health. Her most successful journal was the ‘Stri Chikitsak,’ with a circulation figure of about 5000 a month; it provided exclusively for Ayurvedic treatment of female diseases.

Within Ayurveda itself, there had been little concern about women’s health and diseases, and it was this space that Yashoda Devi claimed to carve out, dominate, and expand into the public.

Devi had masterfully utilised the boom in commercial publishing to spread the knowledge of Ayurvedic healing, using photographs and graphic visuals – including those of male and female sexual anatomy – to effectively disseminate her teachings. Within Ayurveda itself, there had been little concern about women’s health and diseases, and it was this space that Yashoda Devi claimed to carve out, dominate, and expand into the public. Despite her popularity, she was ruthlessly excluded from Ayurvedic circles like the Ayurvedic Mahamandal and Mahasammelan. In fact, male vaids went to the extent of filing a case against her, disparaging her remedies as inferior and inauthentic.

Also Read: Muktabai’s Contribution To Bhakti Movement And Protofeminism

Explicating the writings of Yashoda Devi

Devi’s writings can also be placed within the ambit of vernacular sexology literature being produced in early 20th-century north India – yet another male-dominated space. Sexology literature in this period reflects on the conflict between colonial and indigenous attitudes towards sexuality. Moreover, deriving from the Kama Shastras, it reinforced Brahminical understandings of gender and caste.

Source: American Gallery

Yet, the vernacularisation of such texts also allowed marginalised groups to manipulate them for their own use. Hence, while Yashoda Devi’s own writings echoed these Brahminical traditional hierarchies, they also utilised the narrative of Ayurveda to challenge male sexual privilege and patriarchal scientific authority.

In light of a lacuna in knowledge about the needs of women’s sexual health concerns, she also adopted more informal methods; her personal interactions with women, and the detailed letters they wrote to her, allowed her to address more social problems like rape, and their implications on women’s sexual and psychological health. Through such interactions, she attacked notions of Hindu male sexuality.

Devi’s work stretched beyond medical concerns into the realm of social prescription, domestic management, conjugality, and morality. Her writings aligned with the nationalist rhetoric of an idealised woman who was educated about managing the home and thereby the nation.

She claimed that sexual science was a part and parcel of Ayurveda, and noting the neglect of women-related concerns within it, she established herself as an expert in curing sexual problems of women, such as menstrual bleeding, miscarriages, vaginal discharges, and sexually-transmitted diseases. She employed scientific tools like extensive questionnaires and personal examinations to understand her patients’ problems.

Source: Flickr

However, in light of a lacuna in knowledge about the needs of women’s sexual health concerns, she also adopted more informal methods; her personal interactions with women, and the detailed letters they wrote to her, allowed her to address more social problems like rape, and their implications on women’s sexual and psychological health. Through such interactions, she attacked notions of Hindu male sexuality.

She fervently revolted against non-consensual sex, and in this process championed the cause of the sexual agency of women. Further noting the brutality of male sexual habits, her writings cited the lament of several of her female patients whose husbands demanded sex despite their repeated refusals. Devi raised her voice against the victimisation of women for issues of infertility and raised questions examining the role of the man in it.

Thus, while her work sought to control female sexuality, it also critiqued and regulated male sexual behaviour by attacking masturbation and excessive sexual activity as a waste of semen and energy. Along these lines, she also held expressive disdain towards the advertisement of aphrodisiacs. Her attempt at regulating the frequency and conduct of sex was not isolated, but a part of the discourse of national identity which glorified values of sexual abstinence and discipline.

Source: Raja Ravi Verma

While she focused her work on women’s fertility issues and fixated on the procreative function of sex, she used its narrative to destigmatise the negative connotations historically attached to female sexuality and women’s sexual pleasure. A happy, conjugal life, according to her, required the participation of both the wife and husband, and thus she emphasised the need for the woman’s sexual arousal through foreplay. By foregrounding the concerns of women, she broke down the barrier between the domestic and the public sphere.

Also Read: Kailash Puri: Punjab’s Forgotten Sexologist | #IndianWomenInHistory

It is this division that has relegated the experiences of women to the private, thus rendering them as personal matters of the household not to be voiced in public. Furthermore, Devi conveyed complex Ayurvedic knowledge in simplistic language and thus managed to reach the less educated women as well.

The dichotomy of resistance

On the one hand, Yashoda Devi’s story is of a woman who overcame the limitations placed on her gender and subverted sexual norms. By carving out an exclusive and safe space for women to express their sexual concerns and give voice to the vices of their husbands, she endorsed a network of sisterhood. She encouraged women to venture out of their homes to seek treatment, write detailed letters to her and visit her. As such, she even had a rest house where women could come and stay for the duration of their treatment, providing them with a space outside of their homes.

She echoed dominant heteronormative perceptions. Her narrative appears fractured by arguments for the procreative function of sex, disciplining of sexual bodies, opposition to masturbation, and homophobia. We cannot overlook these fallacies, but it would also be unjustified to deny her contributions in offering a gendered perspective on issues of health, marriage, and sex.

On the other hand, she echoed dominant heteronormative perceptions. Her narrative appears fractured by arguments for the procreative function of sex, disciplining of sexual bodies, opposition to masturbation, and homophobia. We cannot overlook these fallacies, but it would also be unjustified to deny her contributions in offering a gendered perspective on issues of health, marriage, and sex.

These contradictions have relegated her work to relative obscurity in contemporary times. However, these ambiguities are significant as they embody the dichotomous nature of resistance. They reiterate the need to study the resistance coming from the margins, and recognize their agency in foregrounding new categories of analyses, thereby making our study of the past more realistic and holistic.

References:

1. Gupta, C. (2020). Vernacular Sexology from the Margins: A Woman and a Shudra. South Asia: Journal of South Asian Studies, 43(6), 1105-1127.

2. Gupta, C. (2005). Procreation and Pleasure: Writings of a Woman Ayurvedic Practitioner in Colonial North India. Studies in History, 21(1), 17–44.

3. Ishita, P. (2020). Introduction to ‘Translating Sex: Locating Sexology in Indian History’. South Asia: Journal of South Asian Studies, 43(6), 1093-1104.

4. Pande, I. (2018). Time for Sex: The Education of Desire and the Conduct of Childhood in Global/Hindu Sexology. In V. Fuechtner, D. Haynes E., & R. Jones M., A Global History of Sexual Science, 1880-1960. University of California Press.