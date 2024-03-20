‘Premalu’ (2024): An Untarnished Attempt At New Age Love

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

In the quick blur of recent releases, Premalu (2024), a new age Malayalam romantic comedy is striking the right tunes with all age groups and gathering a lot of appreciation. Co-written by Girish A.D. and Kiran Josey, the film was released on 9 February and 8 March saw the release of the Telugu dubbed version. The Tamil version is planned to be released on the 15th of this month in theatres.

Within a very short span, Premalu managed to cross over one crore at the box office where the budget was only three crores.

Within a very short span, Premalu managed to cross over one crore at the box office where the budget was only three crores. It is a lucky figure especially with a cast of a new and young crew of actors. Girish A.D. made his debut with Thaneer Mathan Dinangal (2019) and Super Saranya (2022), both of which became an old wine in new bottle experience for the audience.

Premalu (2024) too does not offer an entirely new experience or visual treat to the audience, but the way of dealing with the mundane becomes a strategy under the charm of Girish A.D. The film includes his familiar cast of Mamitha Baiju, Naslen K. Gafooor, Mathew Thomas, Sangeeth Pratap and the new face, Shyam Mohan among others. The story follows the falling in love of Sachin (played by Naslen) a jobless youth with Reenu (Mamitha Baiju), an IT professional with a well-defined plan for life. Most of the scenes are set in Hyderabad, also covering parts of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Though most of the places covered in the cinematography have already been seen by the audience, the magic touch of those captured is much refreshing.

Source: IMDb

Though Premalu begins and goes on like any ordinary film in the first twenty minutes, soon the tension builds up and it does not reach a climax till the very end. It is not comparable to any roller coaster ride of emotions but it provides you that feisty laughter which may wet your eyes with fun. This is why director S.S. Rajamouli has commented on Premalu as ‘a laugh riot throughout’ and his son Karthikeya was the one who took the distribution rights of Premalu in Telugu.

Untarnished new age love in Premalu

From the long list of new generation films, very few films have managed to discuss new age love with the purity and sanctity of love stories from the earlier generations. Premalu preserves all what is old and good though it brings in changes in mindset as required. In its celebration of comical scenes, it has not made use of any vulgarity, obscene language or scenes, yet it vividly conveys love and fun effortlessly.

As an ambitious and talented woman Reenu is presented as a strong person with opinions with whom Sachin falls in love. Sachin dreams of pursuing his future in the United Kingdom, his financial issues and diffidence ends him up with Amal who changes Sachin’s mind to join GATE coaching. Reenu being the love interest of Aadhi picks up rivalry with Sachin causing a number of laughable instances in the film. Unlike the fleeting love scenes from many new gen films, the main characters Sachin and Reenu continue to remain steadfast to what they want to attain in life yet, they are willing to give it time and learn how it goes.

The Sachin – Reenu combination is also cliched as a regular pair of a careless boy and a desirous girl.

The Sachin – Reenu combination is also cliched as a regular pair of a careless boy and a desirous girl. Yet it tries to remain fresh in their character presentation and dialogues as befitting the real life. Moreover, their love never declines to the realm of physicalities. Their mutual chemistry and affection for each other is valued over the rest of the odds and attractions. Unlike the other heroines of the new and old age, Reenu keeps her standards so high that even Aadhi, her friend, cannot win her.

Therefore, there is no question of Sachin as a choice for Reenu who has a vision and is self aware. Even when the case is such, she tries to understand and believe in the genuinity of her feelings for Sachin. These features both elevate as well as bind Reenu as a special yet ordinary character. Nonetheless, the point it underscores is the rate of progression of female characters to desire and show how they choose accordingly in new age love narratives. Besides this, the parenting, freedom and support that she receives from her family is also notable, doubtlessly envied and coveted by many.

The Amal and Sachin duo

Amal is the supporting character of Sachin who is that one friend who is willing to move earth and heaven for his friends. Their on-screen chemistry is much more interesting than that of Sachin and Reenu which keeps Premalu moving in the desired direction. Sachin being a diffident character is always encouraged and helped by Amal. Looking at Amal apart from Sachin, he has plans for his future including his love life and the daring to pursue it, even so, this is never stressed in the film since he is not the point of focus. The positivity and perseverance put forward by Amal enables Sachin to proceed even at a snail’s pace.

The number of situational and observational comedies credited in the film is mostly from them. The reactionary mocking dance moves in the Devaragam 2.0 song scenes is a prefect blend of these comic elements. The character of a nerd student played by Thomas Mathew is another short and memorable element from the film. He has nailed the acting, possibly reminding viewers of many such peers whom they have encountered in their college days. Aadhi, the team leader and close friend of Reenu is the next major point of jokes. His body language and demeanor are asserted to properly fit into the mould of a selfish and revenge seeking person who might go to any extent to make the rival fall. His way of interpreting things around Sachin and ‘JK’ (Just Kidding) adds to the other jovial sequences in Premalu.

On the all-round commentary, Girish A.D. has boosted his signature addition of a sense of nostalgia which he infuses so naturally in all his films.

Shyam Mohan deserves a special mention for his depiction of Aadhi. He does leave the viewers’ minds that easily. He acts with so much familiarity that it becomes hard to believe that Premalu is his debut film. He is the most liked character in the film to Dir. Rajamouli. The characters of Akhila Raghavan as the close friend of Reenu and Meenakshi Raveendran as the free-spirited roommate of hers enhance the charm of the narrative.

Source: Movie Crow

On the all-round commentary, Girish A.D. has boosted his signature addition of a sense of nostalgia which he infuses so naturally in all his films. Even the songs and cinematography align organically with the scenes and dialogues that all go so well in the right ratio. Even without going into too much scrutiny, Premalu is one of the best of the year. Though it compellingly comes under the category of new age love or romantic comedy, it could be easily watched and enjoyed by any average viewer despite the age barrier.