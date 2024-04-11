Winged Renegades Of Feminism: A Tale Of Skyborne Rebellion In ‘Crew’

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

In the intricate tapestry of storytelling, three remarkable women emerge as the central pillars, steadfastly navigating the tumultuous landscape of challenges while weaving a captivating and empowering narrative in Crew. Geeta Sethi, portrayed with depth and poise by one of the most versatile actress of our generation Tabu, Jasmine Bajwa, brought to life with effervescent charm by the celebrated Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Divya Rana, embodied with grace and tenacity by the talented Kriti Sanon, from an indomitable trio at the heart of Kohinoor Airlines.

The creators of Crew, Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, boldly confront the realities of corporate malfeasance, shedding light on the plight of countless employees left in distress amidst a trail of bankruptcy.

This fictional airline serves as a mirror reflecting the tumultuous reality of the aviation industry, drawing parallels to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. The chairman, portrayed with nuance by Saswata Chatterjee, is a thinly veiled representation of the notorious 'bhagoda' billionaire, Vijay Mallya.

As the narrative of Crew unfolds, our protagonists find themselves thrust into a whirlwind of challenges, their resilience and camaraderie shining through amidst the chaos. Their journey becomes a powerful testament to the indomitable human spirit, showcasing the power of solidarity, determination, and unwavering pursuit of happiness in the face of adversity.

The men in Crew: there but aware of their place on the sidelines

In the grand tradition of caper-cum-heist tales, a vibrant ensemble of characters emerges, each adding depth and intrigue to the plot. While the gentlemen graciously step aside, allowing the women to take centre stage, figures like Arun Sethi, portrayed with warmth by Kapil Sharma, embody dreams of culinary success against the backdrop of scenic Goa. Jasmine, with her unapologetic ambition and longing for material possessions, serves as a compelling contrast, her character resonating with the aspirations and desires of modern Indian women.

Then there’s ‘Divya Rana from Haryana,’ as affectionately dubbed by the enamoured customs officer Jaiveer, portrayed with charm by Diljit Dosanjh. Despite her penchant for embellishment, Divya exudes a captivating allure, her character embodying the complexities and contradictions of contemporary femininity. Both Sharma and Dosanjh infuse the narrative of Crew with their unique brand of charisma, grounding the story in authenticity and relatability.

As our protagonists delve deeper into the realm of illicit dealings and clandestine activities, they are confronted with the allure of wealth and the harsh realities of corporate greed. Their journey becomes a high-stakes game of survival, where morality often takes a backseat to ambition and self-preservation. Amidst the opulence of Al Burj, reminiscent of Dubai’s extravagant allure, they confront the dualities of power and privilege, navigating a treacherous terrain fraught with peril and uncertainty.

Yet amidst the chaos and turmoil of Crew, moments of genuine emotion and vulnerability emerge, grounding the narrative in authenticity and depth. Characters like the air hostess portrayed by Pooja Bhamrrah grapple with despair and disillusionment, their struggles reflecting the harsh realities faced beyond the glitz and glamour of their escapades. These moments in Crew serve as poignant reminders of the human cost of corporate malfeasance, elevating the narrative beyond mere entertainment to a powerful commentary on contemporary society.

Crew: national news making a political parable of airborne ambition

However, amidst the vibrancy and vitality of the narrative, intrusive product placements disrupt the flow of the story, detracting from the immersive experience. Such commercialism proves jarring, particularly in a narrative that strives for authenticity and realism, leaving audiences longing for a more organic and cohesive storytelling experience.

Drawing inspiration from the abrupt downfall of a prominent airline, the writers concoct a tale of intrigue and retribution in Crew. Motivated by a potent blend of necessity and ambition, the trio of women find themselves embroiled in a daring heist after a stroke of luck presents them with an unexpected windfall. The notion of outsmarting the mastermind is undeniably enticing, with flashes of inventive brilliance scattered throughout. However, Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri rely a tad too heavily on the sheer talent of Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti to elevate the narrative beyond its surface-level charms. Crew, much like its male characters, loses its footing in the presence of the formidable protagonists, who effortlessly command attention and admiration.

Three leading women: a much-needed trope in the dry comedy land of Bollywood

The subtle jabs at societal expectations surrounding age, skillfully delivered by Tabu and Kareena, strike a chord with the audience, yet they serve as mere glimpses of the actresses’ immense capabilities. Their talent, undeniably vast, warrants a script that delves deeper into their characters’ complexities and motivations, allowing them to shine in all their multifaceted glory.

Similarly, attempts to revive classic elements fall short of expectations, serving as uninspired departures from their iconic predecessors. Instead of honouring the legacy of these timeless classics, these reprises come across as forced and contrived, diluting the impact of cherished cultural touchstones.

Thankfully, the leading ladies of Crew emerge as beacons of empowerment and representation, their performances transcending stereotypes and clichés to embody the multifaceted nature of womanhood. Characters like Geeta and Jasmine exude a sense of agency and autonomy, unafraid to voice their opinions and assert their identities in a male-dominated world. Their portrayal serves as a powerful reminder of the strength, resilience, and unwavering determination of women, inspiring audiences to embrace their inner strength and resilience.

Tunes of tribute and women’s strength: A harmonious tale

Crew cleverly incorporates Subhash Ghai’s iconic ‘Choli Ke Peeche‘ from Khal Nayak into its background score, a tribute to Laxmikant Pyarelal’s enduring musical legacy. However, the repetitive use of ‘Sona Kitna Sona‘ from Hero No. 1 becomes grating as the film progresses. Director Krishnan maintains the pace adeptly, ensuring a timely conclusion before the film loses its allure.

While ‘Choli Ke Peeche‘ empowers the female characters and adds cultural depth, ‘Sona Kitna Sona‘ feels like a missed opportunity. As the narrative of Crew unfolds, the focus shifts to the talented leading ladies, who drive the story forward with compelling performances. Krishnan’s direction skillfully balances their prominence while keeping the plot engaging. While the nostalgic melodies add charm, it’s the portrayal of empowered women and adept direction that truly elevate the film. Through its blend of music and feminist themes, Crew leaves a lasting impact on audiences.

We often laud Tabu for her impeccable comic timing and her knack for weaving magic, especially evident when she effortlessly navigates mundane scenarios like explaining security instructions to her husband, portrayed by Kapil Sharma. Kriti’s innate flair for drama is commendable, but the true powerhouse of this journey is Kareena Kapoor, who shines brightly, both literally and metaphorically. Even amidst the heightened tension, the trio manages to evoke genuine concern for their characters, showcasing their depth and versatility. The industry ought to make more films like these, but maybe that’s a little too much to hope for.

In conclusion, immersing oneself in the adventures of these three charismatic air hostesses offers a welcome respite from the mundane realities of everyday life. Their journey, brimming with humour, charm, and poignant emotion, serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative power of cinema, reigniting a genuine passion for storytelling and the magic of the silver screen. Amidst the challenges and triumphs, their story stands as a testament to the enduring power of friendship, solidarity, and the indomitable human spirit.