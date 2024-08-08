Unseen Battles And Unmet Promises: The Mumbai Domestic Workers’ Story

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

Domestic work is one of the largest industries in India. As such, the dependence of urban households on domestic workers only increases with time, but their work conditions remain subpar. Domestic work lacks an apt definition in terms of tasks, and the limiting sub-categorisation – “helpers, housemaids, servants,” – is not an accurate representation of their work. Moreover, the wages of domestic workers are only one-third of the wages of other sectors. Under such conditions, the Gharelu Kamgar Kalyan Mandal or the Maharashtra Domestic Workers’ Welfare Board aims to support domestic workers in the State through schemes aimed at skill development, providing financial aid, and more.

Formed in 2011, the Board first provides registered domestic workers with a unique identification card. This identification card enables workers to receive monetary aid (INR 2,000) for funeral rites, maternity care (INR 5,000 for the first two children born), and access to general welfare schemes. The Board is also tasked with registering all domestic workers in the State. However, the number of domestic workers registered with the Board is few. Reports suggest that of the estimated 1.5 million workers in the State, only 15,000 are registered with the Board. These numbers make one question if it is a lack of awareness that prevents workers from registering, or if the reason is something else entirely.

Experiences with the Board

Among the five female domestic workers interviewed, only two were aware of the Board and its welfare schemes. At first glance, awareness seems to be the primary problem preventing workers from registering with the Board. However, workers who knew of the Board and its schemes too hesitated to register. ‘We do not trust them,’ said Ms Vanita Kamble, a 41-year-old domestic worker from Andheri, Mumbai, as she explained that she rejected the government worker who approached her to register with the Board. When asked about the reason behind this lack of trust, she stated that her decision was based on the experiences of other workers like her.

Another worker Ms Vandana Shaikhar Gowda, a 58-year-old domestic cook, shared what her experience had been like as a worker registered with the Board. Along with 50 other women from the areas of Indira Nagar and Shiv Nagar, located in Andheri, Mumbai, she registered with the Board in around May of this year. Like Ms Kamble, the women were approached by a government worker. The government worker told them that if they registered with the Board, they would receive a benefit of INR 2,000 every month. This amount would be directly transferred to their bank account.

Ms Gowda said that everyone believed this was a good prospect for them and provided the necessary documents for registration. Week after week, the government worker took them to various “meetings” with the Board. These “meetings” were nothing but dance and entertainment gatherings. Ms Gowda and her companions eventually stopped going. ‘If we get the benefits, we will know because we will be notified via our bank account. The rest is a waste of time.‘ Unfortunately, Ms Gowda and the other women never received any such notification. Moreover, they were never made aware of any other benefits listed under the Board’s schemes, such as monetary aid for maternity care and funeral rites.

The story of their experience spread across the community, and as a natural consequence, workers like Ms Kamble did not act on the “encouragement” provided by government workers. Surprisingly, Ms Kamble also said that the government worker emphasised that she would only receive the monthly aid if she gathered a crowd of workers and went to the Board’s office in Prabhadevi. She too believed this to be a waste of time, saying that it would be better to continue earning the amount she currently does because of domestic work, rather than go to such lengths for benefits that never come.

What do domestic workers want?

To bridge the awareness gap and increase registration numbers, Development Commissioner H.P. Tummod mentioned in March of this year that hoardings will be put up. Jingles and advertisements will also be aired on radio and television channels respectively. “Publicity material will also be displayed on public transport buses, such as those operated by BEST (The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking) in Mumbai.” The domestic workers were asked to weigh in: did they think these efforts would help? If not, what did they believe could truly make a difference?

According to the 43-year-old domestic worker Ms Vandana Torane, putting up posters in the locality where workers reside would help. She was among the workers who did not know of the Board or its schemes. (It is important to note here the disproportionate spread of knowledge: Ms Kamble and Torane live in the same household, yet their experiences have been different.) Ms Torane also stated that asking workers to register online may not be convenient for everyone. While some workers may be able to, registration booths should also be set up in their neighbourhoods to increase accessibility.

Other perspectives emerged regarding the kind of benefits that should be provided. Ms Kanta, a 50-year-old domestic worker who has been working in Versova, Mumbai for around 14 years, said that even though she has not heard of this scheme, the benefits do not seem attractive at all. Instead, monetary compensation standards should be set in place for domestic workers. Even though laws against harassment exist, the ground reality she has experienced does not reflect adequate implementation. Basic consideration is not extended to domestic workers, and they are forced into doing additional work for households without proportionate compensation.

Ms Surekha Meshra, a 62-year-old domestic worker shared this sentiment and said that these benefits did not matter much to her owing to her age, ‘They are good, but I am 62 now. How do they matter to me?‘ She was not aware of the fact that the Board provides workers with a one-time payment of INR 10,000 after they reach the age of 55. Yet, she said that if a good opportunity with a guarantee of provision of promised benefits presents itself, she would be willing to register.

The lack of appropriate information on the part of the domestic workers is evident. While the Board’s website states several benefits, the beneficiaries are relayed different information. As a result, they believe that the benefits under these schemes are unnecessary and unhelpful, thereby wilfully choosing to opt-out. As such, the Board’s vision seems out of touch with ground reality.

While it is true that present benefits are necessary, pressing concerns for workers are varied. This is especially true when the promised benefits are not delivered. Therefore, the Board must urgently focus on the formulation of schemes that improve the current working conditions of domestic workers. They must also take into account the immediate needs of the workers and address them in addition to existing provisions.

Additionally, while awareness is most certainly an issue, trust needs to be fostered alongside awareness. Awareness in isolation will not do much good, as the promises the Board makes must come to fruition first.