‘Adios Amigo’: A Heart-Warming Friendship-Focused Travel Film

Adios Amigo (2024) is an August 9 released Malayalam film by Nahas Nazar and written by Thankam. Both the director and script writer are quite famous among the audience and they have contributed in the making of a number of feel-good films that often outrageously talked about life realities. The film falls under the banner of a road film where two strangers from different social spheres of life are tangled together for the course of a few days. The affluent, Prince (acted by Asif Ali) and poor, Sathpriyan (acted by Sooraj Venjaramoodu) make a great combination and proceed the film in the right direction.

Though the theme of Adios Amigo is not that extra-ordinary, the way it is handled and manipulated becomes attractive. Road films are less frequented genre in Malayalam cinema and whenever such films were made, a scrupulous handling of the plot was adequate to determine success.

Sentimentality and humour in Adios Amigo

Adios Amigo begins with a flood of emotions as Sathpriyan who is finding it hard to make ends meet, meets Prince by chance. Both the characters are immediately attracted to each other owing to their sense of need. When Prince wants a companion for his trip, Sathpriyan needs the money that Prince lavishly shares with everybody. The difficulties in facing life is shown from two perspectives through their unique sentimentalities.

Prince is too sentimental thus; he readily sympathises with everyone around him and think of over-doing it at times. Sathpriyan on the other hand is good at hiding his emotions and balances it even when it appears to conquer him. Initially, the presence of humour subsides sentimentality and balances it to an extend that the film appears to move fast. The lag that settles in the middle is battled with more humour and evokes instantaneous comical sequences from real life.

Asif Ali has excelled in his role as Prince with his mannerisms exactly suiting to a drunkard. His waywardness and messed up mind does not just irritate Sathpriyan but all others around him. Sooraj on the other side competes with Asif in the role of a painter and he continues to represent the common man who is denied of much choices in life. Every tiny bit of nuance that one expects from the role of Sathpriyan is well executed by him effortlessly.

Roadsters covering places

Adios Amigo conveniently tries to cover majority of the places from Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala giving the feel of a travel film. But what fails here is the lack of integration between the places and the emotional content portrayed. As for the places visited, it gives the viewer a sense of travelling together with the elemental inclusion of the other travelers and strangers with them.

But the places do not become memorable as they don’t play any role in the script of Adios Amigo and its significance is highly reduced. Except for the regular means of travel, no further effort to amplify the context is seen, yet the travel through the boat and the song sequence connected with it stand out as entertainment.

Affluent-struggler conflict in Adios Amigo

One of the main themes conveyed in Adios Amigo is of the financial divide between the two characters, Prince and Sathpriyan who want entirely different things in their life. The bus despot is where Sathpriyan notices Prince in an overtly generous act of buying all the lottery ticket worth of seven thousands rupees for a poor woman.

From there begins a long trail of him showering money to almost everyone he sees on the road that throws Sathpriyan and others into puzzle. Doubtlessly, Sathpriyan identifies him belonging to an affluent family, but definitely Prince has never experienced scarcity or poverty. Though initially Sathpriyan ignores these acts, but he is forced to tell him it is not good.

The inner meaning conveyed however, is about the eternal struggle to find happiness and joy. When Sathpriyan tries to find small happiness and peace through money, Prince lavishes the money yet cannot find it. The remorse due to his past deeds make him invalid to move forward in life and he seeks forgiveness to quench his soul.

Adios Amigo climaxes when both the main characters find what they were seeking and in addition both of them find friendship and belief in the goodness of humanity even in the adverse times. Adios Amigo also poignantly showcases the rivalry and oppositions faced even among close friends for money and upliftment.

As for the director and scriptwriter, they have not brought out their best as in past films and the script seems a bit lagging in many parts. Adios Amigo is receiving mixed responses but, is definitely a one time watch for the acting style of Asif and Sooraj Venjaramoodu whom the audience could easily relate to.