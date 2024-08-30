Are You Travelling With Your Vibrator? Here’s What You Should Keep In Mind Before You Go-go!

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

Most of the time, people want to take a break from their mundane lives or busy work schedules or maybe just a mere break far away from their current environment to relax, recharge and rejoice. Travel is a type of self-care and self care also means a little pleasure for yourself away from all the taboos attached. So packing for a getaway also means packing your little buddy, your vibrator, who is your travel companion to a pleasurable place.

But while you think about carrying your little vibrator friend all the way from your drawer to your backpack, many doubts can arise making you worry about taking it or not. But with amazing sex toys and vibrators like the ones from Besharam in the market, why should you ever hold back your chance to meet your desires even if you are travelling in and outside India regardless of the distance and way of transportation?

In our nation, where pleasure and intimacy are still seen as a dirty little secret, travelling with your vibrator can be dreary. But worry not, we have a couple of tips to save you from feeling confused and guilty about getting handy on your self-care. With safe sexual practices to elevate your desires, there is nothing to be ashamed of, all you need is your pleasure toy providing you all the benefits!

But first, understand the legality in India and pack your vibrator wisely

While owning a vibrator or any sex toy is not illegal in India, it is important to understand and respect the cultural and legal terrain of the places you travel to or travel from. Even though domestic travel with a pleasure bud is not a crime, unfortunately, a sex toy is still treated as a taboo topic in many places which makes it hard for people to carry their pleasure products with them while travelling. Even if your normal vibrator can pass off as a personal massager, a public display might not be welcomed and can be considered obscene many times. So you’d better be keen on packing it and keeping it unattended throughout the journey.

Get premium quality products that already come with nice packing and follow all the travel precautions just like how you would normally do. With a little research on the environment you are going to, you can save several hours of hassle accompanied by worry. And not to forget, you won’t be the first person to carry a vibrator while travelling, so take it easy and enjoy all the pleasure you deserve.

Choose your friend wisely

If it’s your first time travelling with a vibrator or even if you are a pro at it, carrying a portable, precise one is the best choice. The choice of a composed and smaller in size toy will make room for other things making it less obvious along with the potential pleasure you will own after the journey.

We bet you do not want people to guess the mysterious object popping out from your luggage. Carry the products that make the best choice during travel, with high charging capacity and waterproof ones, to care less about the battery power of your toys when you want them the most.

A pro tip is to pack one like the Satisfyer Cutie Heart Clitoral Stimulator by Besharam which is the perfect fit as your pleasure buddy while travelling. This small but mighty travel bullet is quiet, and discreet in size, making it an easy peasy hide-and-seek partner resting in your purse or luggage throughout your journey. You can thank us later!

Keep your vibrator clean and safe

The importance of hygiene is something that is an obvious factor while travelling. A rechargeable sex toy or vibrator for the day is no different from your other gadgets when it comes to safety. Provide a damp free space to make sure there is no chance of infections from a dirty sex toy. Just protect your little friend with nice packing, safe placement and a portable cleaner item to be worry-free about all the potential risks of health factors.

The moment you reach your destination, check in and do a hygiene check for your pleasure buddy with a damp paper towel or washcloth. Do not even think about sharing it with anyone else, as your body will thank you later. Because the more you keep it clean and safe the more you are safe from diseases.

Keeping it low key is the key

No, we are not asking you to hide it in shame but to play discreetly while travelling especially. Who wants some unwanted attention due to your little friend while you are trying to get some relaxation time for yourself at the end of the day? But remember to keep it charged to avoid finding space for the charger as well.

Also, switch it off and remove the battery to avoid any accidental function, because the last thing you want is to panic trying to find the off button in public. Playing discreetly and being respectful of the environment is the key to your safe game to keep things low-key and get done with your journey smoothly. And later go wild as per your desires once you reach your destination for another journey to the Disneyland of desires.

So, what are you waiting for? Now with all these tips in mind, do not forget to enjoy your journey. Remember there is no shame in carrying your self-care tools that make you feel good. To be satisfied with the food, destination and experience is what we all travel for. And travelling should be less complicated with a vibrator or any other sex toys in your bag.

So, do not overthink or misjudge your desires, pack the premium quality sex toy that suits you, remember our tips, wear a confident smile and go for that adventure. Once again remember that the adventure you have planned with your little toy is equally important as the adventure you have packed your backpack for.