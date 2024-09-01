Travel And Gender: Mood Of The Month September, 2024

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

In order for women and queer community to liberate themselves from traditional expectations about their lifestyle, gender roles and expectations, and questions on frequency of outings, they can engage in travel to different places to immerse themselves in diverse cultures, peoples, and civilisations, among other things. Over the years, India has witnessed a significant increase in the number of women who have chosen to undertake travel, either in groups or individually. Cross-cultural references and civilisations can help them understand their positions in society vis a vis traditional notions, patriarchy and gender roles.

However, this adventure is not always easy as one has to factor in various entities like caste and class while embarking on travel. Not everyone can afford to travel, as often women from underprivileged backgrounds, cannot foray into such extravagance. Furthermore, the safety and security of women travellers is something that Indian women grapple with. Only recently, reportedly a Sapnish woman travelling with her partner was gang-raped in India. Such instances can hinder the travel experience or motivations to travel for solo women. The country is seeing a rise in solo Indian women travellers as well as from abroad, hence, the government should ensure proper safety and security to better the travel experience of women travellers.

On the other hand, women travelling in groups can foster a sense of belonging, community and solidarity within women and queer people. Such instances can aid in women making independent decisions both financially and socially, and can exponentially increase women’s confidence and self-esteem.

Additionally, it has been noted that women are now more open to travel. They are more open to using their earnings to travel and make independent decisions. According to Outlook Travel: “In 2005, women were still passionate about adventure and travel. But translating it into booking and paying the money, as well as coming on the trip, was another matter. Once they’d made a plan, they’d discuss it with their families. However, the families would easily snub the idea and suggest them to travel within the family unit,” said Sumitra Senapaty, founder of the WoW club.“

The report further states: “‘Nowadays, when women contact the club, they only need to wait for their leave to get approved before coming on boards. Nobody talks about asking the family anymore, which is a big change in Indian society. Also, women are more independent in spirit as well. Apart from the financial point of view, they want to do things. They are always looking to make friends outside the same circle of office and home,’ shared Senapaty.“

Bollywood has also capitalised on and cashed in on this trend of women solo travellers. Films like Tamasha and Dhak Dhak showcase women travellers in a positive light. Dhak Dhak is an ode to a group of women from different walks of life and ages who embark on a difficult journey on bikes to reach Ladhak. Certainly, this trend of women travellers is visible on social media as well, with various women travellers documenting their journeys and experiences.

To foster a sense of independence, liberation and autonomy, among women travelling individually or in groups, can help women and queer people to a larger extent. Examining various cultures, lifestyles and peoples can also aid women to take ownership of their lives and break from gender roles and expectations. Hence to celebrate women travellers and shed light on various obstructions women and queer people face while travelling, we are accepting pitches on the theme Travel and Gender throughout the month till the 25th of September 2024.

Here are some of the themes that you may find helpful in putting together your thoughts:

Women travellers and safety

Self-discovery and travel

Solo travel and expectations

Travel and privilege

Travel in cinema and pop culture

Health and WASH for women travellers

Women, travelling in literature, art and poetry

Women travellers’ claim to public spaces

Women-only travel groups

Travelling as joy/leisure/empowerment

Sustainable travel

Caste and travel

Travel and accessibility (from disability POV)

Being queer and travelling

This list is not exhaustive and you may feel free to write on topics within the theme that we may have missed out here. Please refer to our submission guidelines before you send us your entries. You may email your submissions to shahinda@feminisminindia.com.

We look forward to your drafts and hope you enjoy writing them!