10 Select Feminist Films Of The Last Decade That Redefined Indian Cinema

Over the past ten years, Indian cinema has witnessed an enormous flow of creativity across different genres of films in other languages. While some ruled the box office, some redefined narratives.

Those were more than just an attempt to make a film, they were statements put forward to society sparking the quest for change.

However, among the films that are seen and not seen, a few stood out for their courage to call out the existing norms and system. Those were more than just an attempt to make a film, they were statements put forward to society sparking the quest for change. Here is the list of ten must-watch powerful feminist films from the last 10 years that have made history.

Pink (Hindi)

Directed by : Aniruddha Chowdhary

Release date: 16 September 2016

Where to watch: Hotstar

Directed by Aniruddha Chowdhary, the movie majorly speaks about women’s autonomy, consent, and social stigma that lies beyond society’s conventional structure. The plot unfolds the story of three girls seeking justice against assault and what they go through doing it.

Source: IMDb

Featuring as a gripping courtroom drama, this film deeply resonates with society’s misogynistic treatment of any issue involving a woman. Emphasising on topics like victim-blaming, patriarchy, and resilience, the film points the fingers towards everyone in the society who fails to bring a positive change in the existing discrimination and stigmas especially against women.

2. Aruvi (Tamil)

Directed by: Arun Prabhu Purushothaman

Release date: 1 December 2017

Where to watch: Sony Liv

What happens when the life of a middle-class happy-go-lucky person takes a shift presenting her to the bitter reality of the outside world? The deeply political drama is written and directed by Arun Prabhu Purushothaman. It explores one such life of a young girl named Aruvi who gets disowned by her family and her survival against the odds.

The film haunts the viewer with a demanding change analysing major issues relevant to the current modernistic world. In a society that runs on money and power, the film reinforces the need to have long-lost humanity and compassion among humans. Starring Aditi Balan as the lead protagonist, the compelling narrative is etched in the list of must-watch feminist films of many.

3. Dangal (Hindi)

Directed by: Nitesh Tiwari

Release date: 23 December 2016

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and starring Aamir Khan, the film unfolds the story of Mahavir Singh Poghat who is forced to give up on his dream of winning a gold medal but trains his daughters to win the Commonwealth Games despite the gender stereotypes and social stigmas. The film is loosely based on the Phoghat family and is beautifully portrayed on screen. With realistic acting and well-written script, the film illustrates the challenges faced by women in sports.

4. Lipstick Under My Burkha (Hindi)

Directed by: Alankrita Shrivastava

Release date: 21 July 2017

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Set in the backdrop of a small town in India, this film portrays the life of four women yearning for freedom. Co-written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the narratives capture the reality of women and their suppressed desires.

Source: IMDb

Ever wondered how freedom for a woman becomes a forbidden fruit in a world filled with subjugated males? This story shows a reflection of that world where these women try to live a life they deserve, where freedom lies within.

5. Bulbul Can Sing (Assamese)

Directed by: Rima Das

Release date: 7 September 2018

Where to watch: Netflix

With a title apt to the theme of the narrative, this film portrays a teenage school-going girl and her two friends who discover and rediscover life through bitter encounters. The film carries a relevant message in the simplest way making the viewers ingrained in the story.

The film also explores layers of freedom, sexuality, love, patriarchy in nuanced ways.

6. Uyare (Malayalam)

Directed by: Manu Ashokan

Release date: 26 April 2019

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2019 was a year in Indian cinema that witnessed a flow of films closely reflecting society. Uyare was one among those setting the bar high with its strong storytelling format. Directed by Manu Ashokan, starring Parvathi Thiruvothu as the lead protagonist, Uyare features an acid attack survivor’s resilient journey. Disturbing realities of a toxic relationship are portrayed without any glorification of hyper-masculinity, calling out many unhealthy behaviours existing in the name of love.

Source: IMDb

7. Thappad (Hindi)

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Release date: 28 February 2020

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The life of Amrita takes a turn when she faces a slap from her husband that makes her realise herself, and challenge the norms around her which were blurry for her before. In a society that (unfortunately) normalises beating and slapping, the movie shows why the one slap shattered her seemingly perfect marriage life which was built on many unsaid rules of patriarchy. With subplots and other characters leading the story, Thappad exposes the underbelly of deeply rooted patriarchal relationships in India.

8. The Great Indian Kitchen (Tamil/Malayalam)

Directed by: Jeo Baby

Release date: 15 January 2021

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A film that challenges all the conventional rules set for married women in India, that is what The Great Indian Kitchen is all about! In Indian society where marriage is very often misjudged as a system to ‘fix’ a man and make his life easier, the plot shows the typical life of a woman after marriage, where society expects her to be the submissive and glorified wife living for anyone but her! Taking the viewers to an Indian kitchen that weighs the ‘wife’ down, we travel through her struggles, pain and redemption in this film.

The sexual desires of a woman that is often succumbed to the patriarchal landscape of the house are powerfully shown through the film.

The sexual desires of a woman that is often succumbed to the patriarchal landscape of the house are powerfully shown through the film. Challenging men-governed traditions in the name of love, respect, and religion, the film has become a controversial topic of debate, marking it as a deeply feministic and convincing story portraying life. And it shows how intolerant the world can become if patriarchy prevails!

Source: IMDb

9. Kaathal-The Core (Malayalam)

Directed by: Jeo Baby

Release date: 23 November 2023

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

From the director of The Great Indian Kitchen, Kaathal-The Core also stands up for equality. Kaathal shows the right way to use stardom to communicate a relevant and political statement through a film.

Starring actors Mamoooty and Jyothika, the film is one of those in Malayalam cinema or even in India that represents homosexuality sensitively yet beautifully without any problematic stereotypes. What is love? What are the different layers of it? Can love be defined with the constraints of society’s conventional book? This film speaks volumes on sensitive topics with a tenderness, creating a phenomenal art to the Indian cinema.

10. All We Imagine As Light (Malayalam)

Directed by: Payal Kapadia

Release date: 22 November 2024 (India)

Where to watch: Theatres

This is a beautiful take on female friendships, love, freedom, and desires set in the crowded lanes of Mumbai city. As the name suggests, the movie sheds light on many lives that we often see around us, the unsaid pain of loneliness, the yearnings to feel loved the right way, and the idea of home away from the hometown. The film is a depiction of the slice-of-life of many lives of people, especially women, living in a different city, their journey in adapting to it and learning from it.

The plot connects the lives of three different women encountering different issues, finally creating their space unintentionally that helps them get clarity on everything happening around them.

This is by no means an exhaustive or representative list. Suggestions to add to this listicle are welcome in the comments section.