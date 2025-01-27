Young Leaders Are Empowering Girls To Overcome Challenges And Dream Big

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

‘Teaching wasn’t something I had planned to do. But this experience has taught me how to create an environment where students feel encouraged to learn and grow. Seeing their progress, and knowing I’ve played a part in it, is incredibly fulfilling‘, Kritika Singh, an 18-year-old youth leader from Indore reflects.

Encouraged by her family, Kritika embraced the opportunity to mentor and teach adolescent girls in her neighbourhood as part of the Peer Tutor journey by ComMutiny – The Youth Collective, Had Anhad and Yeh Ek Soch Foundation.

Encouraged by her family, Kritika embraced the opportunity to mentor and teach adolescent girls in her neighbourhood as part of the Peer Tutor journey by ComMutiny – The Youth Collective, Had Anhad and Yeh Ek Soch Foundation. Mobilising girls and gaining the trust of their skeptical families required immense patience and perseverance. Many parents feared scams or dismissed the value of education, while students hesitated, unsure of what to expect. Undeterred, Kritika patiently explained how her adolescent learning center would focus on academic and holistic learning and development of young girls.

As a Peer Tutor, Kritika’s approach extended beyond academics. She introduced creative activities and rewarding systems to keep her students motivated. ‘Rewarding students for answering correctly is effective. They come better prepared and participate enthusiastically,‘ she explains. Krittika also set classroom norms to foster inclusivity, ensuring that students of different ages and abilities supported one another. Her efforts not only improved academic engagement but also built confidence among her students.

Source: ComMutiny

Over a period of 6 months, Kritika tutored 50 girls in her community, focusing on foundational literacy and numeracy, while also creating an interactive classroom where play was an important aspect of learning.

One of the girls she met in her journey, was an eighth-grade dropout, Komal. She approached Kritika with a desire to learn. However, her elder sister, who was her guardian, refused to let her attend classes, saying Komal’s primary responsibility was household chores and not education. Kritika visited their home multiple times, speaking with Komal’s sister about the importance of education and how it could help Komal achieve her dreams. She emphasised that investing in Komal’s education could bring long-term benefits not only for Komal but for the entire family.

After persistent efforts, Komal’s sister agreed, and Komal started attending classes. She quickly became a regular, catching up on lost time and showing remarkable improvement. But there were moments of setbacks—Komal would sometimes miss classes due to family obligations. Krittika stayed vigilant, visiting her home and speaking with her family to ensure Komal could continue learning. Over time, Kritika’s unwavering support convinced Komal’s family to enroll her back into formal education. With Kritika’s help, Komal is now back in school and thriving, working towards her dream of becoming a doctor.

Source: ComMutiny

Kritika’s approach towards educating her students is a glowing example of how students can shine within a system that’s accessible and focuses on their growth. Kritika’s journey as a Peer Tutor inspired her to continue teaching well after her time with the programme was over, continuing to take classes from the comfort of her home.

Krittika’s story is just one among many that highlight the transformative power of education in shaping brighter futures for young girls.

Krittika’s story is just one among many that highlight the transformative power of education in shaping brighter futures for young girls. Like her, 36 young changemakers in Indore and Lucknow are leading the way, reconnecting over 900 adolescent girls with education. These changemakers are doing more than bridging academic gaps; they are creating safe spaces and nurturing environments where girls can prioritise their education with the support of their families and communities. Their work addresses not just learning loss but also systemic barriers, empowering girls to overcome challenges and dream big.

In Jharkhand, more young changemakers are nurturing agency among adolescent girls and boys, helping them develop leadership skills to fight against such social evils and build a better future for themselves and their communities.

Source: ComMutiny

Though these and many more such journeys facilitated by members of the VartaLeap Coalition, young people across the country are striving towards building more equitable and just societies, starting with themselves and their communities. Their efforts reflect a shared vision: a future where every girl has the tools, confidence, and support she needs to succeed. Leaders like Kritika are turning this vision into reality, one girl, one family, and one community at a time. Their dedication and success serve as an inspiration for all to work towards a more equitable and empowered society, where every girl has the opportunity to shine.