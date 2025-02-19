Phones, FOMO, And Fallout: ‘Loveyapa’, The Modern Love Story

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

The film Loveyapa, which was released on February 7, is a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today. The story of the film is written by Sneha Desai, and the direction of the film is done by Advait Chandan.

Increasing concern about ill effects due to extensive use of digital platforms

The rapid growth of digital technology is turning into a challenge day by day. Undoubtedly it has provided us incredible opportunities to access knowledge and information about anything and everything. It has also opened up a creative and entertaining space for anybody who has access to digital space can learn new skills, stay informed, and connect with others across the globe with just a few clicks.

But the excessive use of digital spaces is raising serious concerns about mental health, mismanagement of time, and social relations. Endless scrolling is causing anxiety and digital fatigue. Digital platforms are emerging as new platforms for harassment of oppressed identities and reconstructing regressive norms that loom large in society.

Source: IMDb

Loveyapa, in a romantic comedy trying to explore the adverse effects of social media and extensive use of digital spaces on today’s relationships, and highlighting how youngsters are delving into virtual lives and facing dissociation from reality.

The lead cast includes Junaid Khan as Gaurav, Khushi Kapoor as Baani, Ashutosh Rana as Baani’s father Atul, Grusha Kapoor as Gaurav’s mother, Tanvika Parlikar as Gaurav’s sister and Kiku Sharda as Abhinav, Gaurav’s brother-in-law.

Loveyapa critiques phone addiction while subtly promoting it

Loveyapa starts with a visually engaging sequence showcasing phone screens filled with chats, emojis, text abbreviations, and the use of emoticons to express even the most intense emotions instead of words. In the starting scenes, Gaurav can be seen buying a phone for his girlfriend Baani. Ironically, in a film which is supposed to talk about ill effects of dependency on phones the filmmakers cleverly used this scene to incorporate a subtle yet strategic advertisement for a specific mobile brand.

In Loveyapa, the lead actors are constantly engaged with their phones, even while eating and bathing. They are dependent on smartphones for shopping, conversing, sending money, and playing games. Their digital lives have become a priority over their real world physical interactions, which has reduced their connection to mere screen-time. Baani and Gaurav, a seemingly perfect couple, are busy in scrolling through their own photographs even while sitting together, rather than sharing emotions and quality time with each other.

Loveyapa takes an unexpected turn when Baani’s father puts a condition in front of them that they can marry, but before exchanging vows they must exchange phones for 24 hours. What starts as a simple test of trust quickly unravels into a revelation neither of them prepared for. As their phones are unlocked, chat histories, video libraries, and long-buried secrets emerge, they get to know about the absolute contrast of personalities of their partners as well as the kind of relationship they have thought they are sharing.

Source: YouTube

Parallelly, another love story is going on in the Loveyapa. Gaurav’s sister, Kiran met Abhinav in an arranged marriage setting and she immediately decided to get married to him. Baani and Gaurav constantly worry about how she can say yes since they do not even know each other.

The budding romance between Kiran and Abhinav takes an unexpected turn when Kiran begins to notice Abhinav’s unusual habit of constantly hiding his phone. Simultaneously, a phone exchange between Baani and Gaurav leads to a series of reveals, forcing both Kiran and Gaurav to question Abhinav and Baani together. However, just as suspicion peaks, Loveyapa takes a lighthearted detour, addressing the issue of online body-shaming in a subtle yet impactful manner, as Abhinav finally reveals the reason behind his secrecy.

Loveyapa: highlighting social issues without dealing with them

Loveyapa points out online fat shaming, sexual harassment, bullying of people and the growing threat of deep fakes. Baani finds an account named Lover_21 in Gaurav’s phone and this is the same account from which she and her sister received messages asking for their rate.

When she asks Gaurav about it he explains that this account was made for “fun” in college and now multiple people have access to this account. In a heated conversation Baani poses concern over online sextoration, blackmailing and harassment in the name of mockery.

Meanwhile, a deep fake intimate video of Baani goes viral online and everybody started doubting her, including Atul, her father.

But this is when Gaurav shows faith in Baani and his friends find out the creator of the deep fake video, the creator who is also a colleague of Baani gets arrested but the questions which arose with the discovery of Lover_21 became totally insignificant as no one talks about it.

Source: The Hindu

It should be also noted that Baani’s colleague created that video because he wanted to date Baani but Baani had refused. In a patriarchal society a woman has to pay if she says ‘No’ to any man.

Loveyapa is quite entertaining and raises some crucial questions. Throughout the film, various aspects of the growing intervention of virtual life in today’s world are highlighted. One such instance is Baani’s colleague, who records and posts a video of himself giving food to a needy person.

He appears to be seemingly more concerned with his online image than genuine kindness. On one hand, the film showcases the increasing dependence of the younger generation on their phones, while on the other, Gaurav’s mother, played by Grusha Kapoor, never misses a chance to criticise excessive phone usage and mock this dependency adding to the film’s humor.

However, despite addressing important issues, Loveyapa leaves significant gaps.

However, despite addressing important issues, Loveyapa leaves significant gaps. While it touches upon pressing concerns, it does not engage with them in depth, merely brushing past them instead of offering a thorough exploration.