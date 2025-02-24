Display Of Personal Details Of Students: The Erosion Of Privacy And Academic Freedom At Jamia

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

Universities are spaces where one is expected to bloom, grow, unlearn, and learn. It is said that it is a space where everything from the “universe” is brought in, discussed upon, agreed upon, disagreed upon, and dissented against. However, what if the space believed in nurturing young minds with freedom breaks its students’ trust? A very similar incident took place in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), where the personal details of 17 suspended students, because they were involved in protests demanding the revocation of an office memorandum by the university released in 2022 banning gatherings and protests on campus, were displayed on the main gate of the university. These details included their name, picture, course, contact information, student ID number, and even their political affiliations. Several left organisations, including AISA, SFI, Disha, etc., claimed that the left was systematically targeted.

The incident raises major concerns about academic freedom and the clamping down on the right to dissent in public universities. The display of personal details of students on the main gate, which involves young women, is a grave attack on the privacy of students; many of them are just out of their teens in the real world. The crackdown on the right to protest is also believed to be a part of a larger network of saffronising the democratic spaces of public universities in India.

What exactly happened?

On 15th December 2024, which is known as “Jamia Resistance Day,” the common students of the university decided to protest marking the anniversary of the brutal attack by Delhi police on the students of Jamia in 2019 while protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. In response, the Jamia administration released a notice saying that the university is closed due to maintenance work. However, the students managed to protest the next day. Four student activists got show cause notices, and two of them were asked to appear before the disciplinary committee.

Source: Maktoob Media

On 10th February, the students sat on indefinite strike, asking for the revocation of the suspension notices and the 2022 memorandum. The sit-in lasted for three days, during which the administration used various tactics like closing the washrooms and canteen and cutting the power off.

After three days, on the 13th, 17 students at midnight got suspension letters. The letter says:

“On February 10, you were identified as leading an unruly and rowdy group of individuals to vandalise and deface the university’s property. This letter serves to inform you that you are suspended with immediate effect from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) due to your involvement in acts of vandalism, unauthorised and unlawful protests, and defamation of the university, which constitute serious breaches of the university’s ordinances, along with ensuing rules and regulations till the outcome of the proceedings of the disciplinary committee.”

In the morning, they were detained from the campus by Delhi police. For hours, their whereabouts were unknown. The very next day, the Jamia admin released the data of these 17 students publicly.

What does this act say about the breach of privacy?

In a space where students should feel safe, their university broke their trust. By releasing the personal data of the students, the university has put many lives at risk. ‘Ever since the list has been released, I have been getting threats over calls. Who will be responsible for my safety if anything happens?‘ said Samira* young female student who was suspended.

‘It is a very shameful act by the Jamia Admin. After doing a breach of privacy, the Jamia admin has the guts to release a statement stating that some anti-social elements have displayed the details. Jamia campus has so much security and guards on the main gate. How can someone do this?‘ told Sakhi, one of the suspended students. Later on, the university received wrath from various people for making the data of students public, and as a result, Jamia’s admin denied the claims. However, the heading of the list says, “Proctor Office Jamia.”

‘Moreover, such personal details of the students are with the office only. How can someone else have our ID card number?‘ added Sakhi.

Saffronisation of Jamia?

This is not the first time that there has been a clamping down on activity of academic freedom and dissent. After 2019, Jamia has been under the surveillance of the government and police. This was further intensified by the 2022 memorandum against dissent on the campus. It is not about a protest, cultural evenings, and even academic lectures, which might not suit the right wing, that is often clamped down upon or cancelled.

Source: Maktoob Media

‘From the first year, I have been getting show cause notices; my admit card has not been given to me, only for organising reading circles. The problem is that if ABVP wants to do any event on the campus, they immediately get permission, and we get show cause notices. Why are the rules not the same for everyone?‘ said Sakhi.

Reportedly, the Dean of Social Sciences also had Saraswati Puja once, in his own office, organised by the office. Moreover, ABVP held its national conference in the Nehru Guest House recently. ‘Our college is militarised; it doesn’t feel like a university anymore,’ told Muneeb* a student at Jamia.

Sakhi also told us that Mazhar Asif, the current VC of Jamia, is a core RSS person. He is a former professor at JNU, and many people there talk about his right-wing ideology. Furthermore, the kind of appointments he makes are also in question. The controller of examination he recently appointed wrote all the notices with a saffron pen. ‘This might seem a small thing, but it indicates a lot,’ added Sakhi.

*names have been changed to protect the identity