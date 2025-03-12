Moovalur Ramamirtham: Remembering A Forgotten Revolutionary

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

» Editors Note: #MoodOfTheMonth for March 2025 is Women’s History Month. We invite submissions on this theme throughout the month. If you would like to contribute, kindly refer to our #MoodOfTheMonth for March 2025 is. We invite submissions on this theme throughout the month. If you would like to contribute, kindly refer to our submission guidelines and email your articles to shahinda@feminisminindia.com

Stories of fierce women are woven into the fabric of India’s history – stories of women who challenged oppressive structures and dared to defy social norms in a world that sought to silence them. Yet, their contributions have often been denied the recognition they deserve, usually overshadowed by popular narratives centred around their male counterparts. The story of Moovalur Ramamirtham stands as a powerful testament to this reality.

Moovalur’s early life in the Devadasi system

Born in Thiruvarur in 1883, and brought up in Moovalur – earning her the moniker of Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar, she was sold at an early age by her parents to the Devadasi Aachikannu for the sum of ten rupees. In ordinary circumstances, she might have been pushed into a life of exploitation characteristic of the brutal Devadasi system of the past, where young girls were adopted by temples and faced systemic abuses legitimised by religious tradition. But Moovalur did not accept the fate written for her.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Growing up under Aachikannu’s wings, she was proficient in dance, music and Sanskrit by the age of 10. Her proficiency in Sanskrit, uncommon for non-Brahmins of that era, allowed her to deconstruct Vedic rituals and expose their role in reinforcing caste and gender hierarchies. At the early age of 17, she received a marriage proposal from a 65-year-old. Despite coercion from her foster mother and those around her, Moovalur rejected it to dictate a life lived on her terms. This early act of resistance was not just a personal rebellion but a reflection of the larger convictions that would define her life’s work.

A life of defiance

As a Congress activist, Ramamirtham Ammaiyar devoted all her energy to addressing the question of women’s rights and their status in society. She specifically focused on the Devadasi system and worked alongside Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy to abolish the oppressive system, and was one of the key figures that led to its eventual abolition in 1988.

She says, “I have been struggling for the past seven or eight years to abolish this devadasi custom. I have also organised a conference to reform our women and break the devadasi system. Some men have been constantly campaigning against my battle against the system…. They are threatening … that they would smash my skull if I preach in marriages against the devadasi system.”

She thus faced significant opposition from various factions in her crusade for social justice. During one of her plays that spoke against the Devadasi system, a group of angered Sanatanists got on the stage and chopped her hair as she was performing. Refusing to take it as an act of humiliation, from that moment on Ramamirtham kept her hair short through her life as a statement of resistance. When news of Moovalur’s efforts to abolish the devadasi system reached Gandhi, he sent her a letter of appreciation. Decades later, around 35 years on, DMK founder C.N. Annadurai acknowledged her contributions, stating, “When the late Gandhi was in search of women who would work for the social cause, he could find only Ammaiyar (Moovalur).”

As a strong advocate for women’s education, self-reliance and dignity, her activism was also rooted in Periyar’s Self-Respect Movement through which she worked to dismantle Brahminical patriarchy and child marriage. As a full-time activist in the Self-Respect movement, Ramamirtham Ammaiyar tirelessly fought against women’s subjugation while also championing powerful anti-caste sentiments. She organised and spoke at various conferences, highlighting how Hinduism and upper-caste men reinforced systems of oppression against women. Her intersectional approach to anti-caste and women’s rights advocacy was far ahead of its time, long before such frameworks had even been constructed.

As a woman of action, she actively financed and presided over several self-respect marriages, a radical departure from traditional Hindu marriages that rejected Brahminical rituals and emphasised personal choice. Moovalur Ammaiyar also played a poignant role in the Indian freedom struggle, embodying its principles in both action and spirit.

A sign outside her house read “Those who don’t wear Khadi cannot enter.” She also opposed the colonial government’s order to make Hindi compulsory in schools. In 1938, during the anti-Hindi agitation, she played a pivotal role in spreading the movement’s message. Leading a padayatra from Trichy to Madras, she and her group walked approximately 577 miles over 42 days, addressing 87 public meetings before her eventual arrest.

Literary activism

Her contributions extended beyond politics into literature and activism, with her seminal work, Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar’s Thiruvalluvar Thirumanam, shedding light on the realities of Devadasi oppression and advocating for the empowerment of marginalised women. Despite having only informal schooling up to the third standard, Ramamirtham Ammaiyar was a prolific writer, regularly contributing essays to Kudi Arasu on women’s conditions.

Source: Frontline

In 1936, she authored a 303-page Tamil novel titled Dasikalin Mosavalai Allathu Matipettra Mainer (The Treacherous Net of the Dasis or A Minor Grown Wise). Unlike conventional Tamil literary styles, the novel stood out as a firsthand account of the devadasi system, drawing from her experiences as a former dasi. This semi-autobiographical novel espoused a poignant and political preface in which she wrote,

“My strong opinion is that from the ancient time the temple priests, kings and the landlords, in the name of art, had encouraged particular communities to indulge in prostitution. . . . Our women have been suppressed in all spheres. The legitimisation of the suppression given through religion and shastras is evident in the manner in which women have been assigned the role of prostitutes.”

An independent voice in the fight for justice

A closer analysis of the political trajectory of her life reveals how she upheld her individuality and values while still being a passionate leader in the Dravidian and Self Respect movement. When Periyar chose to marry a 20-year-old woman at the age of 65, Moovalur was one of the first women to publicly criticise his decision, highlighting the contradictions in his actions compared to the ideals of the Self-Respect Movement. Her conflict was not just a reaction to Periyar’s personal choices, it was a far deeper reflection of her unwavering commitment to gender equality and the principles of self-respect that she had spent her life fighting for.

Moovalur’s journey is immensely inspirational not just due to the profound impact she had on the community around her, but also because of her ability to challenge even the most prominent male figures when she believed their actions contradicted the values they seemed to endorse. This independent spirit was evident in her transition from the Justice Party to the Indian National Congress, as she believed the former did not prioritise gender equality enough in their agenda for social reform. Thus, her commitment to women’s rights and social justice was independent of any allegiance to political parties.

The legacy that lives on

The life of Ramamirtham Ammaiyar is indeed extraordinary. From being forced to being a devadasi to becoming one of the fiercest champions of the women’s cause, she is now an eternal symbol of resilience for future generations to look up to. Though unrecognised in her time, her legacy is carried forward in the immense progress women can make today.

Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar was a woman who was unafraid of speaking out against injustice, even when it meant challenging the very leaders and institutions she was once aligned with. Her story continues to inspire countless women to fight for their rights, and to walk with their heads held high even through the hardest situations. Her fearless advocacy for women’s rights and social reform set her apart as a pioneering voice in India’s political and literary landscape.