Festival Of Colours Or Fear?: Muslim Man Lynched In UP For Resisting Holi Colours

Mohmmad Sharif was beaten till death, while going to the mosque on 15 March; just because he opposed people who tried to smear him with colors during Holi in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

This incident should not be considered as a rare mishap, since a series of disturbing and violent incidents were reported across Uttar Pradesh alone this Holi.

A recurring pattern of communal clashes on Hindu festivals like Holi

Nearly ten people were injured in Bati village of Mathura district, in a violent confrontation between upper-caste men and Dalit residents. The tension arose when two upper-caste men tried to forcibly apply ‘gulal’ on Dalit community members.

Source: The Leaflet

A policeman was attacked by sons of a local politician in Kaushambi, they even tore his uniform.

Whereas in Kari village of Sant Kabir Nagar, a dispute over music during Holi celebrations resulted in setting fire to huts.

In the Dausa district of Rajasthan, a 25-year-old man was allegedly choked to death after he objected to three men forcing Holi colors on him.

Communal clashes broke out in Ghorthamba Chowk area in Giridih, Jharkhand, when a Holi procession was passing by a mosque and a dispute took place over loud music. The situation soon worsened, when both groups started throwing stones at each other.

These disturbing incidents are testimony of how citizens of a country have to pay when those in power spread hatred for their own benefit.

Theoretically Holi is projected as a festival meant to celebrate love and togetherness, but in practical terms it has long been used as a shield for misconduct. For years it has provided a convenient excuse for people to cross boundaries, The phrase “Bura na mano, Holi hai” (Don’t mind, it’s Holi) is casually thrown around to silence those who resist and women, along with marginalised communities, are subjected to harassment and intimidation.

Nowadays, communal clashes during almost every Hindu festival have turned into a recurring pattern, in which a procession moves pass through any mosque, and then someone from the crowd climbs up to hoist a saffron flag over it and the conflict often begins.

The mechanisms that turn celebrations into aggressive displays of communal polarisation are discussed in a book by Irfan Engineer and Neha Dabhade titled Weaponization of Hindu Festivals. This text also examines how Hindu festivals, especially Ram Navami, are increasingly being used as tools for intimidation and violence against Muslims.

Source: Minority Rights Group

But as we discussed earlier, Holi is already a festival where misconduct is justified in the name of “Bura na mano, Holi hai” which further facilitates Hindu fundamentalists’ work. The ruling party of country is exploiting this side of Holi to further spread its communal propaganda. This was clearly reflected in the communal statements of BJP leaders and state officials as soon as Holi approached this year. They found a greater opportunity to fulfill their communal agenda as this year Holi aligned with the second Friday of Ramzan.

Holi, namaz, and the politics of division initiated by fundamentalist leaders and aided by state machinery

During a peace meeting on March 6, held at Sambhal Kotwali police station intended to maintain communal harmony as Holi overlapped with Friday prayers during Ramzan, Sambhal CO Anuj Kumar Chaudhary stated that Friday prayers happen 52 times a year, but Holi comes only once, advising those uncomfortable with colors to stay indoors. His remarks sparked backlash, with opposition parties calling them biased and demanding action against him.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath defended the police officer, reaffirming his remarks by saying, ‘We should respect each other’s feelings during festivals. Prayers are offered every Friday, but Holi comes only once a year. The namaz can be delayed, and if anyone is willing to offer Friday prayers on time (normal time of 1.30 pm), they can do so while remaining in their house. Going to the mosque for the namaz is not mandatory.’

BJP leader Raghunath Singh, chairman of the high-power advisory committee of the state’s labour and employment ministry, while speaking about Holi, stated that since the festival occurs only once a year, restricting the range for throwing colors is unreasonable.

Further he added ‘The administration is on alert in view of Holi celebrations and for the ‘Juma namaz’ (Friday prayers) but some people have their objections. To those people, I would request that like the women there (ostensibly referring to Muslim women) wear hijab, and mosques are covered using tarpaulin, they can make a hijab of tarpaulin for themselves, and can move (from one place to another). They will not face any inconvenience, and will be able to offer namaz easily.’

Source: Reuters

He was backed by BJP MLA Ketki Singh and she went to the other extent in propagating communalism. She called for an establishment of a dedicated wing for Muslims at the proposed medical college in Ballia, UP. According to her, ‘Muslims should have a separate wing and building in the medical college so that Hindus remain safe. Who knows what they might spit into our food? Since so much money is being spent anyway, a separate building and wing should be constructed for them. If they have a problem staying with us, they can get treated there.’

On March 11, Suvendu Adhikari, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bengal, sparked controversy by stating that once his party forms the next government, he would ‘physically throw Muslim MLAs out of the assembly.‘

Over 180 mosques across Bareilly, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, and Aligarh were reportedly covered with tarpaulin to prevent Holi colors from staining them. Additionally, Muslim clerics in 18 districts adjusted Friday prayer timings, pushing them to post-2 PM to avoid clashes during the celebrations. Yet, clashes erupted in multiple locations, leaving many injured and resulting in Sharif’s tragic death. This highlights that the issue is not merely about taking precautions but rather the incendiary rhetoric of the ruling party, which actively incites people and fuels religious fanaticism. Moreover, the police and state machinery appear complicit, aiding and enabling this agenda instead of preventing violence.

Muhammad Sharif’s killing is reflection of political extremism and police failure

Speaking to Maktoob Media, Sharif’s daughter Bushra said, ‘They misbehaved and assaulted my father. Despite his objections, they forcefully smeared him with Holi colors. He was hit with a bucket filled with color. He was in an auto-rickshaw, but they chased him and pulled him out. They beat him so brutally that he struggled to breathe. He was beaten to death. They also took the money he was carrying.’

But the social media post by Unnao Police said, ‘Kotwali Sadar police took the body into custody and conducted a postmortem with videography by a panel of doctors. The postmortem report cites cardiac arrest as the cause of death, with no injury marks found on the body. The police are thoroughly investigating all other aspects.’

This statement of the police is posing serious questions because Shamim, the nephew of Sharif stated, ‘He was being heckled, and the revellers were determined to apply colors. When I reached the site, my uncle was requesting them not to do so. The issue was settled then, but later, many of them caught hold of him again. I was told by witnesses that he was repeatedly slapped before he collapsed.‘

Source: Minority Rights Group

Whereas another relative of Sharif, rejected the postmortem report, by saying, ‘Bystanders saw him being thrashed. They spoke to the media, saying it happened right in front of them. How can there be no injury marks on his body?‘

Exploiting hatred: a strategy to maintain power

These incidents reflect a troubling pattern of violence during Hindu festivals, turning a festival of harmony into a battleground of social and communal discord.

According to the report of India Hate Lab, hate speech in India escalated sharply in 2024, aligning with the ideological push of the BJP and Hindutva nationalist groups. Incidents targeting religious minorities surged by 74.4%, rising from 668 in 2023 to 1,165 in 2024. The spread of dangerous speech, which fuels violence against marginalised communities, also saw a notable increase, raising serious concerns about growing intolerance and communal polarisation. Meanwhile, Muslim political representation has declined with their Lok Sabha share dropping to 4.41% in 2024, far below their 14.2% population share.

The rising communal violence during Hindu festivals is not just incidental but a reflection of a deliberate political strategy. By fostering religious divisions, the ruling establishment diverts attention from economic crises and systemic failures, and seeks a common enemy. Right-wing forces manipulate public sentiment, using minorities as scapegoats to consolidate power. This calculated polarisation fuels social discord, ensuring that real issues like inequality and economic instability remain overlooked while marginalised communities face escalating hostility.