Dr Mona Dahiya’s take on Rising Infertility Among India’s Youth  

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Infertility is a hidden crisis in today’s booming young population of India. Fertility problems in young adults have come earlier than expected and are a concern for couples in their twenties and early thirties. This change is making reproductive health a major focus of public health discourse.

Initially, the discussions about family planning were about birth control and population control. Dr Dahiya believes that when it comes to having children, a large portion of young couples find themselves having to deal with unanticipated obstacles, and the process is now a medical one. This is a silent crisis that is rapidly increasing, thanks to the depleting changes in the environment, lifestyle, and biology.

Why Youth Fertility is Declining

There are no simple causes to explain the rise in youth infertility. But this is the cumulative effect of contemporary living conditions, biological changes, and changing social norms.

As per Dr Mona Dahiya, modern lifestyle, irregular sleep patterns, sedentary life, and overconsumption of deep-fried foods have disrupted the natural functioning of the body’s hormones. Moreover, the reproductive health of men and women is significantly affected by environmental factors, such as increasing pollution and exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

Also in society, there is a major shift in the age of parenthood. As young people place greater importance on education, jobs and careers, and financial stability over marriage and childbearing, the average age for marriage and childbearing has risen significantly. While it’s a good thing to be socially and financially ready, the body does not remain as fertile over time, and it isn’t as easy to conceive naturally.

In females, hormonal imbalances, such as PCOS and endometriosis, have increased and are now causing ovulatory issues and female infertility. At the same time, the incidence of male infertility is also increasing at the same rate. In the modern world, almost half of all cases of infertility are associated with low sperm counts, motility problems and sperm deformities that can be aggravated by smoking, prolonged exposure to heat and laptops, and excessive alcohol consumption.

The Role of Timely Intervention and Advanced Treatment

If the couple has been facing recurrent blockages, if there is a significant male factor problem, or if there are any unexplained reproductive delays, then the IVF treatment in Delhi is one of the most reliable ways of building a family.

At Little Angel IVF, the current protocols are very personalised and focus on the underlying causes of a couple’s fertility issues. Advanced laboratory technologies have been developed, which have yielded 90% clinical IVF success rates.

Why Dr Mona Dahiya is a Trusted Name in Fertility Care

Dr Mona Dahiya is widely known as the Best IVF Doctor in Delhi, with decades of experience and a strong academic background, making her one of the best fertility experts in India. Throughout her highly successful career, she has built a level of patient trust that is incredible due to the patient-centric, ethical and evidence-based practice of reproductive medicine.

Dr Mona Dahiya’s fertility skills cover all aspects of assisted reproduction with a special strength in addressing complex cases, including repeated IVF failures, advanced maternal age and significant male factor issues. Instead of a “one size fits all” strategy, her personalised fertility care practice involves a comprehensive evaluation of each couple’s medical history. For more than 25,000 couples struggling with delayed conception, her dedication to accuracy in diagnosis and treatment, along with comfort to the patients, has been a comforting light.

Selecting the Right Fertility Infrastructure

The skills required for the primary consultant are obviously important, but the supporting infrastructure is also a critical component to the success of the advanced reproductive procedures.

Couples planning to opt for the complete package should consider the centres that have state-of-the-art diagnostic labs, advanced freezing facilities and a team of full-time embryologists. At the best IVF Centre in Delhi , Little Angel IVF, patients will get care in a facility that meets stringent international quality requirements, which minimises risks and improves the likelihood of a healthy pregnancy.

About Little Angel IVF

Little Angel IVF is one of the best and most trusted fertility clinics in Delhi, renowned for its state-of-the-art technology, treatments, and credibility. The clinic’s visionary leadership, under the guidance of Dr Mona Dahiya, provides a wide range of reproductive treatments, including IVF, ICSI, IUI, egg freezing, advanced male infertility treatments and more.

Little Angel IVF is dedicated to patient-first treatment and has a deep caring attitude and a vast reproductive knowledge. Every pathway is designed to be transparent, emotional and clinical, helping empowered aspiring parents on their fertility journey with confidence, clarity and peace of mind.

Email: info@drmonadahiya.com

Contact number: +91 9267982924

Website: https://drmonadahiya.com/