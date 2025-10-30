IVF Treatment: When is the perfect time to undergo the procedure?

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

The number of couples seeking fertility treatments is increasing every year. The success rate is usually measured based on live births per embryo transfer. Recently, there has been a rise in the use of Assisted Reproductive Technologies. Medical treatments that help infertile couples get pregnant are highly successful and widely popular nowadays.

They range from ovulation-inducing fertility drugs to ART procedures such as Intrauterine Insemination or IUI treatment, In-Vitro Fertilisation or IVF treatment, and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection or ICSI. It is important to know the right time for IVF for couples who are finding it difficult to get pregnant naturally.

Many factors can affect the right time. It includes your age, health problems, previous treatments, and how long you have been trying to conceive. Therefore, it is crucial to know when to take the next step in your fertility journey.

What happens in the procedure?

When you select the treatment at the best IVF centre in Delhi, the doctor collects mature eggs from your ovaries, which are then fertilised with your partner’s sperm outside your womb in a laboratory. The embryo is implanted into your uterus, and extra ones are kept frozen for future use. The entire IVF cycle spans around two to three weeks.

The process occurs outside the body in a laboratory dish. IVF involves the fusion of a woman’s egg and a man’s sperm. During fertilisation, the sperm attaches to and penetrates the egg, forming an embryo, which is then placed into the uterus.

Perfect time to undergo this procedure

The ideal time to undergo IVF treatment is generally when both partners are healthy, and the female partner is in her late 20s to early 30s, as this is when egg quality and quantity are typically at their peak. However, IVF can be successful for women in their mid-to-late 30s and even into their 40s, particularly with advancements like egg freezing or donor eggs.

The specific timing also depends on individual circumstances, such as the reason for infertility and the couple’s overall health.

When to consult a specialist?

There are several instances where you need to consult a specialist for fertility treatment if you are unable to conceive naturally, such as:

Unexplained infertility

If you have been trying to conceive for a year (or 6 months if you are 35 or older) without success, and tests have not revealed a specific cause, it is a good time to approach the best IVF doctor in Delhi.

Known fertility issues

Suppose you or your partner have known fertility issues, like ovulation disorders, blocked fallopian tubes, or sperm abnormalities. In this case, it is recommended to seek advice from a specialist as soon as possible.

Desire for fertility preservation

If you or your partner are facing medical treatments like cancer treatment that could impact fertility, IVF for fertility preservation should be considered early.

Should IVF be the first choice?

Usually, IVF is the first choice for fertility treatment if the couple has one or more of the issues outlined earlier. Fertility drugs, surgery, Intrauterine Insemination, etc., are the treatment options for infertility, if applicable, before attempting IVF. The IVF process may involve more than one cycle if the first round of fertilisation or implantation is not successful.

In a few cases, the IVF cycle might be terminated mid-cycle or repeated if no successful implantation of the embryo occurs. Reasons for termination of the IVF process are:

Delay in ovarian response to fertility drugs

Presence of ovarian cysts

Severe ovarian hyperstimulation

Premature ovulation

The medications can be adjusted or changed to address each of these issues and initiate a new cycle.

Success rates

The outcome of an IVF procedure varies between couples and clinics. The success rate depends upon various factors, as given below:

Age of the female partner

Duration of infertility

Type of infertility (primary or secondary)

Cause of infertility

Quality of the sperm, egg, and embryo

The endometrial development

Luteal phase post-transfer

Regarding the factors mentioned above, the success rate of IVF in India ranges from 30% to 35%. Globally, the average IVF success rate is around 40% in young women. The success rate also increases in women younger than 35 years of age.

Conclusion

Treatments like IVF are advised when other fertility treatments have failed or if you suffer from a medical condition that is affecting your conception. Discuss your options with your fertility specialist, family, and friends to evaluate your circumstances and success rates.