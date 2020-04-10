Need a good laugh to comfort yourself during the dreadful times of the corona pandemic? If comfy-cosy, women-led, binge-able sitcoms are your thing, then here is a list you can cater yourself to during Quarantine 2020.

2 Broke Girls

Plot: Two young women waitressing at dinner in hopes of accomplishing their dream of opening a cupcake business – if only they can raise the seed money!

Binge-able sitcoms are those that are reasonably realistic and relatable. While 2 Broke Girls has been berated for its racist undertones, I feel otherwise. It is a show where characters are not the exaggerated ideals that society expects them to be which makes the viewer fall for them effortlessly. Max Black (Kat Dennings) and Caroline Channing (Beth Behrs) are the lead characters of the show.

Dennings brings her character alive with a wry playfulness and feisty one-liners and Behrs’ character is the complete opposite of that. The funniest side characters are the diner’s cashier, Earl, played by Garrett Morris and Sophie, Max and Caroline’s neighbour, played by Jennifer Coolidge. Many have labelled the story to be banal but I could say the same about 2 and a Half Men – it’s all about the viewer’s perspective. Watch all 6 seasons of this stress-buster series on Amazon Prime.

Hot In Cleveland

Plot: Three forty-something best-friends happen to end up in Cleveland when en-route Paris and decided to stay because they could still score date-nights with handsome men.

This show will give you a laugh-attack the moment Betty White, playing the character of Elka Ostrovsky, enters the stage. She will give you goals for sass with her tremendous acting skills. She is portraying the character that makes this a binge-able sitcom. The show is shot in a theatrical set-up to which digital viewers are made privy on certain occasions. The writers of this show deserve a huge ‘thank you’ for their witty lines. If you are a fan of old-school laugh-track sitcoms then, sit down with a bowl of popcorn and enjoy this delightful series on Hotstar.

Mom

Plot: A newly sober single mom tries to get her life back on track in Napa Valley. All the while, she has to deal with her pregnant teenage daughter and wayward mother. Or at least, this is how it all starts!

This show is another feather in the cap of Chuck Lorre. Mom is not the usual sitcom entertainer. With its dark comedy, it teaches you the meaning of the adage – ‘There’s always light at the end of a dark tunnel’. If you are going through a bad phase in life, just watching this show gives you courage. It makes you believe that it is never too late to change for the better. With its focus on ‘women in recovery’, this binge-able sitcom has six characters. The six women – Christy (Anna Faris), Bonnie (Allison Janney), Jill (Jaime Pressly), Wendy (Beth Hall), Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy), Tammy (Kristen Johnston) – are recovering alcoholics trying to re-invent their lives. This show is on its way of becoming one of the greatest shows and I strongly recommend you to join the sojourn on Amazon Prime.

Also read: 5 Reasons Why I Binge-Watch The Sitcom Mom And You Should Too

Four More Shots Please!

Plot: Four friends from different walks of life deal with their daily life together in modern-day India.

This urban drama hooks you into the characters in a way that you want to know more about their personal growth. A warm depiction of feminine friendships, especially in Indian television industry dominated by the stereotype that two women can never be friends, is a rarity. These four women together give words to the questions that run through the minds of Indian women in the same circumstances. They make you feel that it is okay’ to make certain unapproved choices in your life. The story of this show overshadowed every other criticism. You too can learn a few quirky remarks from this binge-able sitcom on Amazon Prime.

Closing Thoughts

If you just wish to watch female-led sitcoms then, add ‘The Golden Girls’ from my wish-list. I’ve read its an upgraded version of Hot in Cleveland and I can’t wait to explore it. However, I wrote this piece with a little depth in purpose. While sitcoms are great entertainers, they also give you a perspective on real life. The listed sitcoms show what happens when women support each other and what happens when they don’t. They show how women can thrive, individually and together, if we learn to accept individual personalities. It makes you think about female relationships in almost a philosophical manner. I woke up to this reality when I read The Giver of Stars by JoJo Moyes.

Also read: Celebrate Female Friendships With Netflix’s Grace And Frankie

Female relationships are intricate and full of ups and downs, like any other relationship. I have heard and experienced that sisterhood wounds make it tougher to trust other women in your life. Sometimes girls even say that ‘guy-friends’ are better than ‘girl-friends’ because there is less drama. Some women bash other for dressing inappropriately for their age or body size. I’d like every woman who is reading this to do this little exercise of self-reflection when they judge another woman, ask yourself – “Will I be brave enough to walk with that exact confidence if I was in her shoes?”

Featured Image Source: Dictionary