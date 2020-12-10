< 1 min read

For women the public sphere and space is a tricky domain. It is empowering and yet it poses so many challenges around safety, accessibility of roads and services etc. For women with disabilities, the same situation might become even more challenging. And the problem goes beyond just public spaces but also representation of persons with disability in popular media and even space within the feminist movement itself.

Join us in this episode of Intersectional Feminism—Desi Style, as our hosts Pragya and Nishtha chat with disability rights activist, and stand-up comedian Nidhi Goyal about public spaces, access, consent, inclusion, inspiration porn and so much more!

