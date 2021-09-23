Cloth pad is an advanced version of traditional cloth used by women because it has a protective leak-proof layer, snap button to stay in place, a perfect shape and layers of cotton cloth to absorb the flow.

Giocare reusable cloth pads are designed to absorb the menstrual flow during menstruation. These pads are a type of washable and reusable menstrual hygiene product, and are an alternative to single use sanitary pads, tampons and other menstrual products.

Giocare aims to make every woman and adolescent girl in India aware of menstrual hygiene management. It does so by:

Promoting reusable cloth pads to protect the environment and the health of women.

Improving the living standard and dignity of women.

Educate, Empower and Emancipate women from menstruation related health issues.

Why Reusable Cloth Pads?

Reusable Cloth Pads for Health Benefits

Giocare wanted to create an alternative for use and throw sanitary pads which contain toxic chemicals, pesticides, perfumes and adhesives, so they designed washable and reusable cloth pads. That’s why most of the cloth pad users claims “Reusable cloth pad is the best alternative for disposable sanitary pads”

Reusable Cloth Pads for Economic Benefits

We wanted to design a menstrual product that’s good for women’s health as well as her wallet. Giocare reusable cloth pads that are economically cheaper compared to all other menstrual products. This helps you to save up to 1000- 2000 Rupees per year, if you switch to reusable cloth pads.

Reusable Cloth Pads for Environmental Benefits

We believe that each and every one of us, who are born on this earth, is responsible for the wellness of our earth .We treat the earth as our mother and we call her “Mother earth”. But what is the point of dumping menstrual waste on someone whom we call a mother. Single use pads will take 500- 800 years to decompose (A used sanitary napkin stays on earth even after the death of the women who used that). While the reusable cloth pads will take only a few months to start decomposing.

Reusable Cloth Pads for Women Empowerment

Education: We provide health education through interactive sessions, seminars and conducting awareness campaigns among women and adolescent girls. Learning about the importance of menstruation and switching to cloth pads empowers women and it allows them to manage their periods efficiently and effectively among women and adolescent girls. By learning about importance of menstruation and switching to cloth pads empowers women and it allows them to manage their periods efficiently and effectively.

Employment: We empower the poor and the marginalized women to improve their income status by generating more employment opportunities through making them a part of manufacturing and selling reusable cloth pads.

Emancipation: We aim for a society where adolescent girls and women should be free from all menstruation related health problems and lead a healthy life. And so far we have impacted the life of more than 5 lakh women and adolescent girls through menstrual health education. Also, we have donated more than 5000 reusable cloth pads to migrant workers, sanitation workers, slum dwellers, health service providers and students in the rural and urban areas.

We strongly believe that “When women are supported, motivated and empowered, the entire family members and society will be benefited.” This holistic approach of Education, Employment and Emancipate leads to the empowerment of women and society at large.

Giocare cloth pads

Story of Giocare Reusable Cloth Pads

Gramalaya, a 34-year-old NGO, Approved by Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India as a key resource centre works with the adolescent girls in the schools of Tamilnadu and Puducherry. Gramalaya constructs sanitary complexes at schools, provides health and hygiene education ensuring the usage and maintenance of the toilets in collaboration with the CSR Initiatives of Corporates.

In the year of 2016, while working with the girl students, a particular behavior was discovered among adolescent girls in most of the schools. Girl students were avoiding the usage of school toilets and sanitary complexes, because they were unusable and unclean. The rate of absenteeism among girl students (during menstrual periods) was also high in schools, which eventually resulted in the increase of school drop-out rate of girl students.

Gramalaya, the pioneer of MHM Movement in India now became the role model for various NGO’s and organizations supporting the Menstrual Hygiene Management Movement and the Eco-friendly Initiative. The ultimate aim of Gramalaya and Giocare is to Educate, Empower and Emancipate women from all menstruation related health issues and make reusable cloth pads accessible to everyone in India.

Giocare clothpads are tried and tested and trusted by 1,00,000+ women all over India.

Giocare clothpads can be purchased through www.giocareclothpads.com (Also available in Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal) If people finds it difficult, Giocare cloth pads can be directly ordered through a phone call/ whatsapp at: +91 6380231366.