A Painful Period In The Salt Pans Of Little Rann Of Kutch

By Amarendra Kishore

Kutch, Gujarat: It is a white desert like no other. Nature lovers and travel buffs find inspiration in this vast expanse of nothingness, where the still blue sky adds a hue of solitude. The rustle in the Agariya settlements in the Little Rann of Kutch (LRK) seem to dissolve in this quietude, so do the problems of women working in the salt pans here.

A 3,500 sq km salt marsh, LRK encompassing Kutch, Patan, Surendranagar, Banaskantha and Rajkot is crucial for inland salt production, contributing one-third of the country’s supply. It is also a key source of ginger prawn exports. Despite such unique contributions, there has hardly been any government effort to ensure dignity of life for the workforce here — one of its manifestations being in the form of medical conditions caused by lack of menstrual hygiene.

There are six salt zones in LRK, where the Scheduled Caste community of Agariyas toil for eight months of the year. During the monsoon period between June and September, the area sees saltwater ingress from the Gulf of Kutch. When the monsoon time ends, worker families arrive mainly from four neighboring districts of Surendranagar, Patan, Rajkot and Kutch and settle in makeshift sheds for the next eight months.

A glimpse of water scarce Agariya settlement (Photo – Amarendra Kishore, 101Reporters)

Water scarcity is a silent predator in LRK, birthing a cascade of health crises stemming from lack of menstrual hygiene. Jauriben Chhotabai, a salt worker in Surendranagar, attests this, so do Jalpa (18) who suffers from infections and white discharge and Vimla who deals with painful urination.

If neglected, lack of menstruation hygiene can lead to toxic shock syndrome, reproductive tract infections and other vaginal diseases. Excruciating abdominal pain, medically termed as painful cramps, accompany these conditions. Bhartben Shailbhai (19), a salt pan worker from Gosana village in Dasada taluka of Surendranagar district, has been going through it every month for the past three years. According to her, medical treatment has not helped.

‘The pain begins in my lower abdomen and spreads to my back and thighs,‘ she says, her voice heavy with despair.

‘Once trapped in an infection, liberation from it seems incredibly difficult. The lack of water prevents proper cleaning of private parts. Using the same cloth repeatedly after washing during menstruation makes their problem even more severe,’ notes Jairambhai Devabhai Savalia, the secretary of Narayanpura Cooperative Society at Patdi in Dasada taluka.

Women work in salt pans for more than 10 hours a day. Those leasing salt pans enter into verbal agreements with ancestral producers, ensuring a share of salt revenue. Heenaben Jagabhai Khakariya (24) from Kesariya village of Lakhtar taluka in Surendranagar district claims that she has not been able to seek treatment for dysmenorrhea due to her demanding job. She tried traditional methods like carom seeds in lukewarm water to relieve pain, but without much effect.

Pankti Jog talks about struggles of women (Photo – Amarendra Kishore, 101Reporters)

Pankti Jog, an advocacy coordinator at JANPATH, a collaborative forum based in Ahmedabad, remarks that the struggles of women workers in LRK does not end with water scarcity. ‘They have severe menstrual hygiene management challenges due to lack of hygiene resources such as clean water, soap, sanitary pads and toilets, leading to infections and waterborne diseases,‘ she says.

No government medical facilities are available in LRK. However, there are primary health centres (PHCs) in Kutch, which function well. Even if they somehow get access to these PHCs, the women workers will not make use of them, thanks to the stigma surrounding menstruation and unwillingness to consult male doctors.

Bath place for the community (Photo – Amarendra Kishore, 101Reporters)

A duty forgotten to the menstruators of Little Rann of Kutch

Dr Viren Dosi from Bhansali Trust has been serving the salt workers of Santalpur in Patan district for two decades. He stresses that providing free water is the duty of state government. Yet, Agariyas are left parched in most areas of LRK.

‘In Surendranagar, water charges are based on salt production units (paatas), costing Rs 900 per month. Tankers deliver only 500 litres every five to seven days, forcing families to ration every drop. Women suffer the most, with inadequate water exacerbating menstrual hygiene struggles,’ says Sahiya from Bhalot village of Kutch’s Anjar taluka.

‘Bathing is a once-a-week affair; utensils are washed with the same water for days,’ shares Ramaben from Patdi in Surendranagar. With no government water supply, the Agariya community is forced to rely on private tankers that charge Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 for 500 litres.

Speaking to 101Reporters, Dr RB Singh, Taluka Health Officer, Santalpur, highlights state’s efforts to improve menstrual health in LRK, ‘where a mobile medical van visits salt workers weekly‘. While sanitary pads are distributed, challenges like limited water availability and infrequent visits from health units remain. The health workers try to visit at least once in 10 days, but local weather, uncertain temperature and dusty winds pose problems.

On menstrual health issues, the health department officials simply say that they are spreading awareness. When asked about the lag in capacity building, they outright refuse to acknowledge the truth.

Limited water used for cleaning utensils (Photo – Amarendra Kishore, 101Reporters)

The right approach

The Menstrual Hygiene Scheme under the National Health Mission aims at improving menstrual hygiene, especially in rural areas, by providing free or affordable sanitary pads. Despite its goals, these provisions are absent in the LRK region. Awareness programmes and safe pad disposal initiatives are conducted, with training for anganwadi workers. However, questions remain about the state’s commitment to these programmes, particularly in Agariya settlements.

The scheme aims at reducing unhealthy practices, improving health and eliminating menstruation stigma, yet environmentalist Mudita Vidrohi highlights concerns over its execution. ‘A multi-dimensional approach is essential. It should include information and education to address gender equality standards and the stigma surrounding menstruation,‘ she says.

‘There must be an adequate number of safe and private toilets, easily accessible water facility for hygiene purposes, culturally appropriate menstrual products and materials [such as cloth, pads], socially and environmentally suitable methods for the disposal of used sanitary materials, private washing/drying facilities for clothes, practical information on maintaining hygiene during menstruation and supportive healthcare services,’ Harinesh Pandya of Agariya Heet Rakshak Manch tells 101Reporters.

Ahmedabad-based writer Preeti Jain Agyat stresses the importance of linking anganwadi centres and midday meal workers to a system of providing sanitary napkins for women and girls.

‘Regular supply of sanitary pads is essential. Corporate Social Responsibility can play a crucial role in eliminating these issues in Kutch. Activating panchayats and involving non-governmental organisations in this campaign could also make a significant impact‘ says Jog.

On dealing with water scarcity, Bharat Somera, a social activist based at Patdi in Surendranagar district, says, ‘During the British era, water was supplied through pipes over a limited distance of five to eight km in LRK. There is a need to revive and expand this pipeline. Additionally, the daily water supply needs to be ensured, and the amount of water per household should be increased.’

Harinesh Pandya talks about water supply and health issues (Photo – Amarendra Kishore, 101Reporters)

Asked if it is possible to effectively address the issues of water supply and women’s health in Kutch, Pandya retorts, ‘Why not? If the vibrant Rann Utsav flourishes in the desert, surely this challenge is within reach. What is required is the resolve of our leaders and bureaucracy.’

(Amarendra Kishore is a freelance journalist and a member of 101Reporters, a pan-India network of grassroots reporters.)