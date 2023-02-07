Gender Gap In Orgasm: Sexual Intimacies And Inequalities

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

In 2019, the popular condom brand, Durex, had shocked us by revealing the results of a study conducted by them in 2017. The study showed that around 70% of Indian women did not have an orgasm every time they engaged in sexual activities with their male partners. This further led the company to start the #ComeTogether campaign in order to address the orgasm inequality in India. Besides numerous activists joining the movement, multiple health professionals, psychologists, academicians among others also decided to delve deeper into why the inequality existed in the first place. However, even though this issue gained attention only after the statistics were disclosed, certain discussions surrounding orgasms experienced by people with vaginas and clitorises had been taking place from much before.

Around six years before the start of the #ComeTogether campaign, Love Matters had conducted interviews with Indian non-cis men with vaginas to understand their thoughts on orgasm. Most of them had categorically stated that they were unable to climax through penetrative intercourse and preferred oral or manual sex instead.

They had also added that clitoral stimulation worked much better for them as compared to vaginal stimulation. Such interviews, nonetheless, were extremely rare as were Indian non-cis men coming forward and sharing their personal narratives. In fact, the equality in heterosexual intercourse, despite having been pointed out by a few scholars in their research, was not treated as an important issue.

Katherine Twamley was one such researcher who wrote about the previously mentioned matter. In 2012, she conducted a study on Indian couples in India and the UK. In her writing, Twamley quoted Janet Holland to explain that the definition of heterosexual sex within South Asian communities was extremely “male oriented” which often led to the subordination of the female partners in heterosexual relationships. She went on to point out that even the notion of sexual intimacy was unequal with these relationships being highly undemocratic when it came to the two partners.

The reason behind the sexual relations not being democratic and Indian women not prioritising their own pleasure was elucidated in an article by Debjani Arora in 2016. She mentioned that Indian women, from a very young age, were made to internalise the fact that sexual intercourse was solely meant to please men. Moreover, most women were not even aware of how organisms could be achieved through nipple or clitoral penetration because they believed vaginal penetration was the only sexual activity that could be carried out between them and their partners. Both Twamley and Arora emphasised upon women equating sex to emotional intimacy and the lack of equality in heterosexual relations stopping them from voicing their sexual desires.

While Twamley and Arora focused on the impact that Indian culture had on women’s orgasms, Zeena Baria, in her writing, talked about Seema Hingorany’s psychological analysis of women not being able to climax. She stated that the absence of knowledge about safe sex practices due to there not being adequate education about the same often caused women to not view sex as an enjoyable part of their relationships. Alongside that, the stigmas attached to sexual intercourse led them to view sex as a shameful act instead of one that was meant for pleasure. Not only did this stop women from being open about their physical needs but even resulted in some of them developing female orgasmic disorders.

The thoughts shared by Baria and Hingorany and the ones mentioned prior to them were about Indian women as a collective group and focused very little on individual experiences. This shows how even Indian women found it difficult to come forward and share their narratives. In 2016, however, Farrah Qader wrote about her personal quest for orgasm. “Our sanskaars teach us that women are expected to be givers in bed,” exclaimed Qader. She went on to reveal how she would get abused by men when she requested them to perform oral sex on her after performing it on them. One of the excuses given to her, as she stated, was, “Aaj Mangalwaar hai!” (Today is Tuesday). Qader continues to be one among many who are unable to orgasm through penetrative sex and require oral or manual stimulation.

The sharing of personal narratives like Qader’s had become more frequent by 2017. An example of the same could be found in Apurv Nagpal’s write-up for Hindustan Times which was published in 2018. In that, Nagpal talked about eleven Indian women after co-authoring a book featuring eighteen other similar yet distinct narratives. All eleven of them tried hard to bust common myths about women not being able to orgasm and sex being an activity centred primarily around men. Some even voiced their frustrations with the Indian education system for solely focusing on the science of sex instead of the activity itself. Many also disclosed how upset they felt when their partners were unable to make them orgasm during intercourse while climaxing themselves. Yet, most of them highlighted that female sexuality and their desires were as important and as strong as men’s.

The aforementioned research articles and write-ups were all published prior to Durex divulging the facts of its study. The #ComeTogether campaign opened up a conversation about why Indian non-cis men with vaginas had been faking orgasms altogether. Swaddle, while talking about a research paper written in 2014, reported the six main reasons behind that. The factors that Swaddle emphasised upon were:

“…they want to make their partner feel good; faking it turns them on; they are insecure or afraid; they want to make the sex stop; they are embarrassed or self-conscious; or they are worried they can’t orgasm.”

Most of the reasons mentioned here are similar to the ones Twamley, Arora and Baria had written about in their papers and articles. It must be understood that the insecurities, embarrassment and self-doubt that Swaddle stated can be seen as a result of the patriarchal conditioning which makes Indian non-cis men with vaginas prioritise the pleasure of their partners instead of their own.

A year after the start of the campaign, Debarati Chakraborty wrote an article for HuffPost about why Indian women are not able to orgasm with men. Chakraborty’s basic argument was about penetrative sex being overrated and masturbation being underrated. The Indian women whose accounts were included in the publication all stressed upon penetrative sex feeling like a mundane activity and them requiring foreplay and oral stimulation to orgasm. Additionally, numerous women also refused to masturbate due to female masturbation being viewed as a taboo. Masturbation, according to Chakraborty’s sources, was important in order to climax.

It has been almost four years since Indian society was made aware of the extremely high gender gap in orgasms. Even though the heterosexual relationships — be it serious or casual — in metropolitan cities are becoming more democratic for the ones involved, open conversations surrounding orgasms of individuals with vaginas are still very limited in number. Despite how much the Indian community has progressed and moved forward, there are still innumerable cisgender and heterosexual men who would not be aware of what clitoral stimulation is and how their partners can benefit from the same. Which brings us back to the question about whether or not heterosexual intercourse, in the current day and age, can be viewed as a reciprocal exchange benefitting all parties equally.