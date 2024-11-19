‘Amaran’: An Ode To Soldiers And Long Distance Relationships

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

The recently released Tamil film, Amaran (2024) is gathering praise and applause immensely from Tamil Nadu and neighboring states. It is the biopic of Major Mukund Varadarajan who passed away in 2014. More than any other film, this film captures the transformed acting style of Sivakarthikeyan and spontaneous acting of Sai Pallavi. It is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy who worked as assistant director for Thuppakki (2012) and made his debutant Rangoon in 2017. He establishes his presence in the Tamil industry with Amaran.

Amaran was produced by Raaj Kamal Films International with Sony Pictures and stars Shyama Prasad (as George Varghese), Rahul Bose (as Colonel Amit Singh) and Bhuvan Arora (as Sepoy Vikram Singh) among others.

The narrative of Amaran is structured as a flashback tracing the past from the meeting of Indu (Sai Pallavi) and Mukund (Sivakarthikeyan) to the demise of the latter. When Indu is on her flight with their daughter, she like any other wife or family member of a soldier carries in her heart the immortal love for her husband. Therefore, the film is rightfully titled as Amaran or immortal.

The film, though given as a tribute to the families of soldiers, is more likely a love story between the main characters depicted in the backdrop of soldierhood, overcoming distance and professional barriers.

Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan as the main characters in Amaran

For South Indian cinema, Sai Pallavi is a familiar name as the one who has stolen and is continuing to steal the show with her outstanding calibre in acting and personality. She has excelled in her role as Indu Rebecca Varghese, a native from Thiruvananthapuram of Kerala, studying at Madras Christian College. From her dressing style and body language to her impersonating the real Indu, she has done a great deal of work in making the audience understand the depth of her love for Mukund.

Therefore, it becomes convincing to believe why Indu chooses Mukund over all her comforts and choices, preparing to endure long distance relationship for their sake.

Therefore, it becomes convincing to believe why Indu chooses Mukund over all her comforts and choices, preparing to endure long distance relationship for their sake. Even when Mukund convinces her to end their relationship, she holds steadfast onto him and saves them.

Like her, Sivakarthikeyan has done a tremendous task in changing himself into Mukund. It was pretty evident from the initial release of the poster and trailer itself. For the very first time, he changed himself to a serious character in his entire film career. His usual set of characters were simple and light hearted characters, comical heroes and chocolate boys roaming after love.

But the role of Mukund played by Sivakarthikeyan is a different persona enacted by him with no resemblance to his usual bag of characters. His expressions, body language and dialogue delivery is completely changed to that of a matured, calm and wise man like Mukund.

In addition to this, the director has also taken special precaution that his characters are not leaning on any such previously similar roles. This makes Mukund special by making him stand out from the rest, also expanding the range of the actor.

Long distance relationship and soldierhood

One of the main themes discussed in Amaran is the enduring pain of long distance relationship and how it disables their lives. In a country that is facing acute shortage of brides, it also becomes important to discuss the lives of soldiers who do not have any choice than to endure long distance relationships. Irrespective of gender, most people do not choose partners who are not available for them.

The depiction of this story, at a time when family relationships are often becoming meaningless and empty, is a strong message to appreciate those people who still makes it work.

Thus, many individuals who serve in the forces find it difficult to marry. Even when the case is thus, Indu falls in love with Mukund at twenty-three years of age. She never thinks of dissuading Mukund from his military dreams or taking a different path in her life. She remains staunch in her choice and grounds Mukund firmly, even though it requires them to wait for some years. The depiction of this story, at a time when family relationships are often becoming meaningless and empty, is a strong message to appreciate those people who still makes it work.

One of the points not discussed in Amaran is the emotions experienced by the military personnels. Even when they are dealing with serious projects or scaling great successes in their career, there is that soft side to them that need love, care and a safe space. There are but, few scenes to show this side of the story. Single parenthood and the pain to manage it all in the absence of one’s partner is sufficiently handled in the empty life of Indu who celebrates her daughter’s birthday in total isolation.

Overall, Amaran is a good watch to refresh one’s perspectives about different lives. The heart touching hugs and the giggles between Indu and Mukund is enjoyable for anyone who has experienced love. The music of G.V. Prakash and cinematography of C.H. Sai are both commendable and memorable. Another remarkable mention are the actors who enacted as the parents of Mukund, especially the mother. They together represent the emotions of numerous parents across the world who wish to hold their children close, safe and sound.