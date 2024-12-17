A Glimmering Spectacle With Hidden Depths: A Review of ‘Wicked’

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

Something quite magical is brewing here, not just in the whimsical way one might expect. If you’re like me – one of the only few (girls and the gays, I’m assuming) who have somehow managed to read the book, watched the 2-megapixel videos of the original Broadway stars on YouTube and grew up shrieking ‘Defying Gravity‘ in the middle of the day to escape the full-blown mental experience of being an Indian teenager – you might approach this blockbuster film adaptation of Wicked with a sense of cautious curiosity.

After all, Wicked is the second-highest-grossing Broadway musical ever, with millions of theatre-goers having packed seats worldwide. For someone who hasn’t seen the show (in a proper way), this is almost akin to being the last person in a crowded train station who hasn’t heard the final call for departure. The pressure is on, and the hype is almost unbearable.

The magic begins

Naturally, one’s expectations can vary. There’s the matter of the film’s lengthy runtime – an almost daunting two hours and forty minutes- I mean we did outgrow Karan Johar at some point when Netflix happened. On top of that, there’s the somewhat corporate, box-office-driven decision to split the story into two films, leaving fans with an agonising wait for the second part of Wicked. As if that wasn’t enough, it’s no secret that big-ticket franchises like this often attract a fair share of cynicism, with critics eyeing every glittery detail through a lens of commercial opportunism.

Source: IMDb

But here’s the surprise – all those reservations you might have are swiftly extinguished. Wicked is a joyously addictive ride, one that blends razzle-dazzle spectacle with a surprising emotional depth that leaves you genuinely moved.

Beyond the glitter: emotional depth and timely themes

The film, directed by Jon M. Chu (who’s no stranger to big-scale hits with his direction of Crazy Rich Asians, Step-Up, and In the Heights), delivers a polished and high-energy adaptation of the beloved stage musical. But Wicked does more than simply serve up song-and-dance numbers. It crafts a world where bold performances and stunning visuals are paired with a story that feels strangely timely, given the state of our own world.

Themes of bullying, corruption, power-hungry leaders, and the harsh treatment of those who dare to be different aren’t merely window-dressing here – they are at the very heart of the narrative. Wicked may initially appear to offer a dose of whimsical escapism, but it takes us deeper into territory that resonates profoundly with the world today.

A brief primer: understanding Wicked‘s roots

For those who have managed to remain blissfully unaware of Wicked’s cultural footprint over the past two decades, here’s a quick primer. The film is based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which reimagines the backstory of the infamous Wicked Witch from L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz. The musical (and now the film) tells the story of two young women – Elphaba (the vocally magical Cynthia Erivo), a green-skinned outcast destined to become the Wicked Witch of the West, and Galinda (pop diva Ariana Grande), a popular and vain girl who will eventually grow into Glinda the Good Witch.

The film begins at Shiz University, a magical campus that feels part Hogwarts, part Mean Girls – where student politics, rivalry, and enchantment collide. Elphaba, despite not being an enrolled student, arrives at Shiz to care for her younger sister Nessarose (Marissa Bode), who is in a wheelchair. It’s here that the audience is introduced to Madame Morrible (the divine Michelle Yeoh), a power-hungry and mysterious professor who spots potential in Elphaba and offers to personally tutor her in the ways of magic. And in a twist of fate, the two girls – so wildly different in every way – are forced to become roommates.

The clash of personalities: Elphaba vs. Galinda in Wicked

The early moments of Wicked introduce us to the intense contrast between Elphaba and Galinda. Elphaba’s striking green skin, an immediate marker of her status as an outsider, starkly contrasts with Galinda’s girlish, sugar-sweet pink wardrobe and confident, effervescent persona. Visually, their world feels divided, much like their personalities.

Source: IMDb

Yet, as the story unfolds, the divide between them becomes less about colour and more about the growth of their relationship. What starts off as an uncomfortable, almost comedic clash of personalities, slowly morphs into a genuine bond – one built on mutual respect, understanding, and unexpected friendship.

Powerhouse performances: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

In terms of performances, both lead actresses deliver performances that are nothing short of spectacular in Wicked. Cynthia Erivo, known for her powerhouse vocal chops, and immense stage presence, nails the role of Elphaba with a nuanced portrayal of vulnerability, strength, and raw emotion. Erivo’s voice – rich, velvety, and sometimes cracking with the weight of Elphaba’s struggles – conveys a deep sense of isolation and longing. The scenes where she’s rejected and ridiculed hit hard, as she conveys the weight of being different in a world that punishes those who dare to stand out.

Ariana Grande, meanwhile, proves that there’s much more to her than just her impressive vocal range. Yes, her high notes could probably be heard by bats, and might even pierce glass ceilings, and yes, her technical mastery of the musical numbers is awe-inspiring. But it’s the way she brings Galinda to life – as a character who grows, learns, and ultimately becomes more self-aware – that is truly remarkable. Her impeccable sense of timing and physical comedy, coupled with her charisma, make Galinda an incredibly endearing character in Wicked. Every flip of her hair, every exaggerated step, every dainty laugh feels deliberate, yet unforced, making Galinda both a comic delight and a character with surprising depth.

Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero: a surprising star in Wicked

Then, there’s Jonathan Bailey (you might know him from Bridgerton, famously coming out of a lake soaking wet for two Indian babes), who takes on the role of Fiyero, the handsome, yet shallow prince who becomes a central figure in the lives of both Elphaba and Galinda. Bailey brings a magnetic charm to Fiyero, creating a character who is impossibly self-absorbed yet undeniably charismatic.

A standout moment is his performance in the college library – an exhilarating, dizzyingly complex song-and-dance number that is bound to leave you in awe. Also, the man can sing your clothes off, hands down and then put them back on with a simple smile and a quiet demeanour. It’s not just a treat for the eyes, but for the soul – the choreography, the energy, and the cinematography all come together in a heady blend of magic in Wicked.

Visual feasts: the magic of production design and cinematography in Wicked

Speaking of choreography, Christopher Scott deserves special mention for his exceptional work. Oh yes, ma’am, he does! The musical numbers are an absolute visual and auditory feast, but it’s the movement – the dances, the gestures, the way the performers use their bodies to express emotion – that truly elevates the experience. Alice Brooks’ cinematography captures all the magic of Wicked, from the lush greenery of Shiz University to the more extravagant CGI-heavy sequences that have the power to take your breath away.

L to R: Ariana Grande is Glinda and Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba in WICKED, directed by Jon M. Chu

Visually, Wicked is a masterpiece. The design team, led by Nathan Crowley, pulls out all the stops. Early in the film, we are introduced to Shiz’s whimsical campus, which is both familiar and fantastical. As the story progresses, we are treated to some truly awe-inspiring set pieces. Just an FYI- the university, and the green train were literally created from scratch to avoid CGI manipulations, making everything as real as possible.

One particular highlight is a scene set in a lush forest, where the camera captures mossy tuffets of vegetation and delicate pink blooms, creating a dreamlike atmosphere. It’s moments like these that show just how much care and detail has gone into crafting this world.

When the magic fizzles: pacing and over-indulgence in spectacle

However, while Wicked dazzles on the surface, there are moments when the film stumbles. The pacing can occasionally feel uneven, with certain scenes running a little too long, or being too bogged down in unnecessary spectacle. At times, the visual overload, especially during the CGI-heavy moments, threatens to overshadow the emotional core of the story.

It’s a bit of a balancing act, and not always perfectly executed. The running time of this first instalment is also longer than the entire stage musical – a fact that may lead to some squirming in your seat, especially if you’re not a fan of prolonged sequences.

Timeless themes: friendship, loyalty, and standing up for what’s right

Despite these minor flaws, Wicked undeniably hits its emotional beats. The themes of the musical – friendship, loyalty, standing up for what’s right, and dealing with the consequences of our actions – resonate more than ever in today’s climate. We live in a world (us specifically girls) where the “other” is often demonised, where those who don’t conform are ridiculed, and where power and control often trump compassion and fairness.

Source; Harper’s BAZAAR

Wicked doesn’t shy away from these realities, and as we follow Elphaba’s journey from outcast to pariah, it’s hard not to draw parallels with the struggles faced by those who dare to be different in our world.

The final takeaway: a film that lifts us higher

In the end, Wicked is not just a glitzy spectacle. It’s a story that takes flight and soars to unexpected heights, offering us a glimpse of both the lightness and the darkness that exists within all of us. As Elphaba takes to the skies on her broomstick, the film leaves us both enchanted and eager for the next chapter.