Meet Rakshand– FII’s Featured Writer Of Feb 2025

We have been featuring the best writers from our writers’ community for their committed contribution to FII, making it what it is today. FII would not exist if not for the passionate and loyal feminist writers’ community that we have steadily been building over the last few years. This February, we feature Rakshand.

Rakshand is a Research Scholar, currently dedicated to pursuing her doctoral studies in the field of Political Science and International Relations. With more than ten years of hands-on experience across various media-related domains, she has established herself as a seasoned Media Professional. Some of her popular articles include Why We Celebrate Overworked Mothers Instead Of Rested Ones And Why It Needs to Change, Sunday Is No Holiday For Women: The Unseen Burden Of Unpaid Work, Oppression Disguised: How Ideology Controls Muslim Women’s Autonomy among others.

FII: Tell us a little about yourself and what you do?

I am currently pursuing a doctorate in Political Science and International Relations while also contributing to FII whenever possible. I also work as a freelance research associate for an NGO.

FII: How did you become a part of the FII writer family?

From January 2023, I have been a contributing member of the FII. The work of the network touches my heart and fills me with happiness, purpose, and pleasure.

FII: How and when did you become a feminist?

I am a core feminist. If I recall correctly, my journey into feminism commenced while I was studying Mary Wollstonecraft in my Western Political Thought course. There is a widespread consensus that she served as the inspiration for the early feminist movements.

FII: Which issues within feminism are close to your heart?

Working for women who appear educated and cultured but are silently suffering, enduring the burden of society and familial expectations without raising their concerns.

FII: What is your favourite piece on this site that you have written, and your favourite piece on this site that you have read?

My favourite piece written by me is Oppression Disguised: How Ideology Controls Muslim Women’s Autonomy and Abortions Are Still Traumatic For Pregnant People In India by Treya Sinha.

FII: Why did they strike you?

Oppression Disguised: How Ideology Controls Muslim Women’s Autonomy examines the politicisation of Muslim women’s bodies in both conservative and secular nations. It contrasts Switzerland’s niqab ban, which penalises women for covering their faces in public, with Afghanistan’s Taliban dictatorship, which imposes strict clothing codes and architectural changes to limit women’s visibility. Despite the Taliban’s claim to ‘modesty’ and Switzerland’s advocacy for ‘liberation,’ both regimes ultimately rob women of their liberty.

I found the article ‘Abortions Are Still Traumatic for Pregnant People in India’ significant because it highlights the disparity between abortion seekers’ real experiences and India’s progressive abortion regulations. Although the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act of 2021 increased legal abortion access, the article reveals that legal provisions do not necessarily result in safe, accessible, and stigma-free abortion experiences for women, particularly those from marginalised communities.

FII: What do you like to do when not writing about gender and social justice?

I have a tremendous desire to travel and immerse myself in new cultures, obtaining as much experience and information as possible.

FII: What do you like about FII and our work?

FII is dedicated to advocating not only for women but for all disadvantaged groups, to raise the voices of people who are typically disregarded and under-represented.

FII: What more would you like to see from us?

I would like to see more stories presented in video format, not just written articles, to better capture personal narratives and real-life experiences.

FII thanks Rakshand for her timely and valuable contributions. We are incredibly grateful to have her as a part of our writers’ community and appreciate her for the deeply informative writing.