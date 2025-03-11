5 Major Historical Movements Led By Women In Rajasthan

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

In Rajasthan, women have historically participated in large numbers in social and political movements. Their participation has helped in shaping the histories and our present in a feminist way as well. Women’s participation beyond the threshold of their households in a patriarchal space like Rajasthan helped to change the lives of women in a multitude of ways. These social movements started women engaging in politics and larger social movements for the first time in Rajasthan. Here are some major movements led by women in Rajasthan.

1. Chipko Movement in Rajasthan

The Chipko Movement began in 1973 in the foothills of the Himalayas, in Uttarakhand, with its primary objective as the protection of forests from commercial exploitation. The movement further also extended to areas of Rajasthan, where it impacted and involved the women of Rajasthan extensively. Similar to other parts of the country, in Rajasthan, women were the primary caretakers of the natural resources. They are responsible for the collection of fuelwood, fodder, and water from the forests, directly depending on nature. These resources were important for the basic sustenance of the rural families at that time. Women, being primary collectors, also took the ownership to defend these natural resources.

Source: MIG

In the Chipko Movement, women in large numbers physically embraced these trees to protect them from being felled by loggers. They had a close relationship with nature, and their daily reliance on nature for their survival meant that these women and their activism had a personal connection to it.

2. Rajasthan Rising Movement

The Rajasthan Rising Movement is an intersectional movement that came out when a Bairwa woman refused to marry at the age of 18. She looked for similar girls like her who were forced to do child marriage and collected them together. Bairwa started this movement with just 10 such girls, and later on the movement spread.

Initially, their objective was to campaign against child marriage with a special focus on their Dalit caste, focussing on the intersection of gender and caste. This movement has now grown into a formal alliance with thousands of members across Rajasthan. The objective of Rajasthan Rising is to make child marriage an issue of national priority.

3. Khejarli Massacre

It is believed that Khejarli is the site that later inspired the Chipko Movement as well. In 1730, Giridhar Bhandari, a minister of the Maharaja of Marwar, came to the site. He wanted to cut Khejri trees and burn them to produce lime for the construction of a new palace. A woman from the Bishnoi community protested against them since Khejri is considered sacred by the community. They also asked for a bribe, but Amrita Devi didn’t accept the offer, and later on, Amrita hugged one of the trees. It didn’t impact the soldier, and they chopped her body into pieces. Seeing their mother’s plight, her three daughters were killed by the royal party in the same manner.

Source: India Today

The news of the murder spread fast in the community, and people followed Amrita’s way to protect their sacred trees. Around 363 Bishnois gave their lives or were martyred to protect the Khejri trees.

4. The Rajasthani women against child marriage

Today, when we hear the name Rajasthan, child marriage is one of the evils that comes to our heads, and it is not wrong to think like that. Child marriage has decreased in Rajasthan as a result of long-lasting efforts and movements of women like Kamla Devi. Leaders like Kamla fought against the marriage system, an end to the practice, and asked for reforms. Women of this sort contributed significantly to the Child Marriage Restraint Act of 1929 to abolish child marriage.

Their advocacy for women and health became key factors for various social movements in India.

5. Women in the Prajamandal Movement in Rajasthan

The Prajamandal Movement was a larger part of the independent struggle and advocacy of freedom from the Britishers. This movement also further extended to the state of Rajasthan, and not only men but also women participated in the same. Women played a major role while facing a setback from then-patriarchal and social restrictions. Women’s participation in Jaipur Prajamandal and Mewar Prajamandal was a turning point for women in Rajasthan in shaping the future of independent India.

Source: RajRAS

Women from marginalised and disadvantaged sections like Banswara also participated in these mandals, advocating resistance against feudal practices of various sorts. Vijayaben Bhavsar, Chandan Ben, and Tara Ben also participated in protests against the arrests of leaders of the Prajamandal.

Women’s participation came out as breaking the rigid patriarchal structure where they came out of the households and participated in the protests and open meetings. Many women faced imprisonment and harassment for their dissenting voices.