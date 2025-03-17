Tilu Rauteli: The Joan Of Arc Of Uttarakhand

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

There have been many examples of women dissenting against exploitation and claiming a call to action, in all bold ways possible. They write, tread, traipse, protest, shout, and do candle marches; hilariously enough, in some way or another, the candle’s light never suffices for the voice of dissent we aim to share. Women, have been tagged as commodities, to torture, advertise and propagate meaningless political ideologies on the weak assumption that their voice isn’t loud enough to change the system.

Yet, a young girl named Tilu Rauteli, at just 15 years old, ventured onto the battlefield to fight for the freedom of her people. She paid a heavy price for her bravery, believing that their voices deserved to be heard. Tilu inspired thousands to rise and embrace their strength, sending a powerful message that women will not remain silent about their capabilities. When they shed their masks and embrace their fierce power, they can truly shine—on the battlefield, riding horses and wielding swords ablaze. The fact that we have to call this ‘women empowerment,’ is proof enough that we do not hold any power presently.

Dissent has become something super personal to women’s demands, because of how quickly we resonate with these terms and are well-conditioned since childhood to expect such inhuman actions of injustices towards us. It has become deeply ingrained in our society, where everything happens and everyone remains silent. She was probably the only female warrior who fought 7 battles between the ages of 15 and 20. Tilu Rauteli is one of the most instrumental yet hardly documented warrior queens of Uttarakhand, her story surviving mainly through jagars (oral ballads) and pahari folklore. Often compared to Rani LakshmiBai in an allegorical setup, she lives deep inside the hearts who know her.

Born in the 17th century in Gurad village, located in Pauri Garhwal. She belonged to the Chauhan Rajput clan and thus was raised in a family of warriors. An excellent sword fighter, horsewoman, and connoisseur of military tactics, she was an exceptionally self-made woman.

At just 15 years old, she was engaged and preparing for marriage. However, before the wedding could even take place, 2 of her brothers and father were killed in battles against the Kumaon kingdom. Mentally annihilated, she abandoned the idea of getting married and took an oath to fight for justice. Tilu took command and the rest is history. This came at a time when traditional Pahari households weren’t ready to see women blossoming into bold warriors. Leading her army across Garhwal and Kumaon, she took control of lost forts and kingdoms. Fighting major battles like the Capturing Chaukhutia Fort, one of her earliest victories, where she outmanoeuvred Kumaoni soldiers and took back control of the strategic fort, rekindling the belief in her strength; Salan battle, where she successfully reclaimed this area after a fierce battle and ultimately the Liberation of Kanda and Khairagarh, where she continued her campaign to regain Garhwali territory; her immaculate battlefield strategies made her a feared persona among the enemies. Excellent application of local geography to ace guerrilla warfare; she gained many accolades for her dedicated job. She is famous among people as ‘Maharani Lakshmi Bai of Garhwal.’

Tilu Rauteli’s death or rebirth?

After several victories, Tilu Rauteli was marching towards another battle to emerge victorious when she was assassinated near the banks of the Malagarh River. Legend has it that she was betrayed by someone within her cabinet, leading to her being outnumbered and fatally wounded. There are still accounts that mention she fought till her very last breath, while some say she drowned in the river trying to escape.

Whatever it was, she will always be a martyr for many women and their aspirations which became true with her. The Uttarakhand government has now instituted the Tilu Rauteli Award, for exceptional women who show bravery and leadership. Her name is now a synonym for resilience and courage. Many women activists, including environmentalists, have received it.

In rural Uttarakhand, her story is sung in khuded which are songs of sacrifice and sorrow, highlighting how she gave up her youth and marriage for this cause. These folk songs are performed by Baddi and Jagariya, who are traditional singers and storytellers. Jagar performances are mostly conducted during gatherings for religious purposes, where her tale is narrated in a rhetorical format. This includes recounting her journey from a girl to a woman and then the locals reply with lyrical responses. There’s also a Tilu Rauteli Mela that is specifically meant as a small gathering honouring her existence. These include dramatic reenactments of her battles by local theatre groups, including young children. Women dress up as warriors and participate in symbolic sword fights, in a show of empowerment and respect. Traditional Garhwali music and dance are performed, with songs dedicated to her life story and anecdotes of her bravery and courage. She is not just a warrior but a heroine for many young girls in the shackles of patriarchy, unable to move out of traditional boundaries.

The phrase “Tilu jaisi himmat dikha” (Show courage like Tilu) is frequently used in local dialects to encourage young women to stand up for themselves, and not cry in dependency. Malagarh River, where she was put to rest, is sometimes called Tilu Rauteli’s Sangram Sthal (battlefield) by locals. Some villages in Pauri Garhwal still claim to have the ruins of forts conquered by her; stories of her battles are passed down through oral traditions. Her story is unique not only because it shows empowerment, but it is a unique condiment where folklore blends with resilience and inspires many generations of young women to come, something we essentially crave in our society today.

There is an excerpt from an original Garhwali folk dedicated to her:

Garhwali :

“Oh suna re himalaya,

Tilu ki kahani.”

Raani nai thi ghoonghat ma,

Bhooti rani maidaani.”

English:

“Oh, listen, O mountains high,

Hear the tale of a warrior bright.”

She was no bride in silken veil,

She rode to war in armor white.”

The opening lines are a testament to how deeply remembered she is, as the mighty Himalayas are called upon to witness her remarkable rise, telling us how huge mountains have also respected her stature. The middle verses highlight her strong oath of vengeance and her fierce battles against Kumaon forces. The final verses mourn her betrayal but also emphasise that she never really died as she is still alive in the hearts of the Garhwali people, especially women who wanted to be or want to be as strong as her.

Tilu Rauteli’s story is a source of inspiration and angst for local people from Uttarakhand, as she was one of the rarest examples of females stepping into battle and reclaiming their identity. Sadly, her legend remains buried in the dusty pages of history. Tilu Rauteli serves as a ray of hope and inspiration for women stepping into fields where they weren’t traditionally seen.

