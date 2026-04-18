Is a Bank or an NBFC Better for Your Personal Loan Interest Rates?

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Personal loans are a saviour solution for many people in India. Unsecured credit offers immediate liquidity for urgent needs without any collateral. Two prime types of lenders dominate this space. One is the commercial banks & the other is the NBFC or non-banking financial companies.

Selecting a lender who offers the lowest interest rate might be tempting. However, this only represents a portion of your total cost. The true costs of borrowing include fees, calculation methods, repayment flexibility, etc. You need to evaluate them before signing any agreement with a bank or NBFC.

The Basic Differences Between Bank and NBFC Loans

Banks and NBFCs both operate under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations. They follow different liquidity and capital rules. Banks usually have access to low-cost deposits from savings accounts. This allows them to offer lower interest rates to certain customers. They focus on “prime” borrowers with high credit scores and perfect repayment histories.

NBFCs do not take traditional deposits. They often raise funds from the market at higher costs. This leads to slightly higher interest rates for you. However, NBFCs have a higher risk appetite. They serve people with “thin” credit files or average scores. They use modern technology to assess your repayment capacity beyond just a three-digit score.

Comparing Personal Loan Interest Rates Head-to-Head

Bank interest rates are usually linked to the Repo rate. Most banks offer personal loans ranging from 10.50% to 24% per annum. You need an excellent credit profile to get the lower end of that range. NBFCs typically charge between 12% and 36% per annum. They use proprietary algorithms to price risk. This means you might pay a bit more for the convenience and higher approval chances.

The calculation method matters more than the percentage.

Reducing Balance Method- Interest applies only to the remaining principal each month.

Interest applies only to the remaining principal each month. Flat Rate Method- Interest applies to the full original loan amount for the entire tenure.

Always look for the reducing balance method. It ensures you pay less total interest as you pay down your debt.

Feature Scheduled Commercial Banks NBFCs / Personal Loan App Interest Rate Range 10.50% – 24% p.a. 12% – 36% p.a. Processing Fees 1% – 3% 1% – 5% Disbursal Time 2 – 7 Days 30 Mins – 24 Hours Min. Income Req. ₹30,000 ₹20,000 Min. Credit Score 750+ 650+

Costs That Go Beyond the Interest Rate

Interest is not the only expense you face. Processing fees usually range from 1% to 5% of the loan amount. These cover the cost of digital verification and administrative tasks. You should also watch for mandated return fees. These costs (around ₹500) occur if your auto-debit fails.

Some lenders add hidden administrative charges. A loan with a 15% rate and no hidden fees is often cheaper than a 12% loan with high “conversion” fees. Transparency is the most valuable trait in a lender. Always check the total amount you will pay back over the full term.

How Loan Tenure Affects Your Monthly Outgo?

Most personal loan offer terms of 3 to 15 months. Short tenures mean higher monthly EMIs. However, you pay much less total interest over time. Note that banks often push for longer terms of 3 to 5 years. This lowers the EMI but keeps you in debt for longer.

Short-term loans from NBFCs help you clear debt quickly. You save money on the total interest outgo. This is ideal for salaried individuals who want to manage a temporary cash crunch without long-term baggage.

Repayment Flexibility and Foreclosure Policies

Foreclosure means paying off your loan before the tenure ends. Many banks lock you in for 6 or 12 months. They charge a penalty if you try to pay early. This stops you from saving on interest.

Modern NBFCs offer better flexibility. Some provide “Nil” foreclosure charges if you prepay after the first due date. This is a huge advantage. If you get a bonus or extra cash, you can close the debt for free. Some even offer a 3-day “freelook” period. You can return the money within 72 hours by paying only a small pro-rata interest if you decide you do not need the funds.

Speed of Disbursal and the Digital Gap

Banks often require physical documents. You might have to visit a branch or wait for an agent. This takes days. NBFCs use a personal loan app to handle everything digitally. You upload your Aadhaar/PAN/ bank statements online.

The speed is incomparable. NBFCs can approve your application in minutes. Money often reaches your account within 30 minutes to 24 hours.

Eligibility- Who Can Actually Get the Money?

Banks have strict barriers. They often demand a monthly salary of ₹30,000 or more. They rarely look at people with credit scores below 750. This excludes many hardworking individuals.

NBFCs are more inclusive.

Income- Minimum ₹20,000 per month (salaried).

Minimum ₹20,000 per month (salaried). Age- 21 years and above.

21 years and above. Citizenship- Must be an Indian citizen.

Must be an Indian citizen. Credit Score- They accept average scores and look at your current income stability.

Wrapping up

Selecting a personal loan requires a balance of speed as well as flexibility. Banks offer lower rates but come with slow processes and strict rules. An NBFC loan is the better choice for smaller amounts. If you need between ₹10,000 and ₹2,50,000 quickly, a digital lender is the better option. You get the money the same day. The process involves zero paperwork and provides a clear repayment path of up to 15 months.

You should always read the “Key Fact Statement” carefully. This document lists every single charge. Focus on lenders that offer a personal loan for salaried individuals with clear terms. Ensure the platform is RBI-registered. If you need money today for a medical bill or a festival, the speed of an NBFC usually outweighs a slightly lower bank rate. Check your eligibility and use a calculator to plan your EMIs before you apply.