FII Wins 7 Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity 2022

FII has earned yet more accolades for its intersectional feminist media content. This time, it is the Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2022, won by our video team and multiple writers across both the English and Hindi publications.

The Laadli awards, now in their 12th edition, were announced at an online event on Wednesday.

1. FII’s former Multimedia Editor Nishtha Shanti has won the jury appreciation citation for the video stories ‘Let’s Talk About Online Harassment of Women Journalists‘ and ‘Queer and Trans representation in our films‘ published on FII’s Youtube channel.

2. FII’s Consulting Editor (Hindi) Swati Singh has won the Jury Appreciation Citation for the story ‘सेक्स एजुकेशन का मतलब सिर्फ़ संभोग शिक्षा नहीं‘ and ‘माँ-बाप का साथ देती आज की श्रवण कुमारी बेटियाँ‘ published on FII Hindi.

3. FII’s former Associate Editor (English) Sukanya Shaji is being awarded the Laadli Media Award for Gender Sensitivity, under the category Web News Report for the story ‘Youth Stalks and Murders Female Classmate in Kerala: Do Women Owe Us Their Life Choices?‘ published on FII English.

4. FII writer Anne Mary Shaju’s article ‘Headscarves Were Outlawed In 1983, But The Church Still Insists Women Wear Them. Why?‘ published on FII English has been selected for a Jury Appreciation Citation for the English Web Report category by the jury of the 12th Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity 2022.

5. FII writer Nu Mishra has won the Laadli Media Award for Gender Sensitivity for her story ‘Disabled Bodies Navigating Abuse & Violence: #DisabledWomenRiot‘ published on FII English.

6. FII writer Malabika Dhar is being awarded the Laadli Media Award for Gender Sensitivity, under the category Web feature category for the story ‘मेडिकल दुनिया में व्याप्त लैंगिक असमानता और पूर्वाग्रह महिलाओं का कितना नुकसान कर रही है‘ published on FII Hindi.

7. Malabika has also won Jury Appreciation Citation for the story ‘आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस की दुनिया भी महिलाओं को उसी पितृसत्तात्मक नज़रिये से देखती है‘ published on FII Hindi.

This is the fifth time that FII has won this award. We received the Laadli Media Award for Gender Sensitivity in 2021, 2020, 2018, and 2015.

