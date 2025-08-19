FII Turns 11: A Note From FII Founder

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

Dear FII reader,

When I started Feminism In India back in August 2014, it was nothing more than a personal blog — a small corner of the internet where I could write about issues that mattered to me. I never imagined that 11 years later, it would evolve into one of India’s leading feminist media platforms, boasting a bilingual presence, an incredible community of writers, and a dedicated team that creates content every single day.

Reflecting on our journey fills me with gratitude. In these years, FII has done more than just publish articles — we’ve run campaigns that challenged sexist media, published research reports on TFGBV, created media guides on abortion and GBV, organised Wikipedia edit-a-thons to make women visible online, built communities that support and inspire, launched a feminist glossary to make the movement more accessible, and ventured into multimedia storytelling through videos, podcasts and documentaries, like our recent film on the Ghazipur landfill. Each of these milestones reminds me of how far we’ve come — and how much further we still want to go.

But more than awards, campaigns, or recognition, it’s the people that make FII special. Our readers, writers, editors, community members, and supporters — you are the reason FII exists. Every comment, every donation, every story submission tells us that feminist media matters, that there is space and need for voices that challenge patriarchy, amplify marginalised stories, and build solidarity.

Of course, sustaining independent feminist media hasn’t been easy. There have been challenges — financial, emotional, and logistical — but through it all, our commitment has only grown stronger. We’ve stayed true to our mission of making feminism accessible, relevant, and rooted in lived realities. And we will continue to do so, as long as we have your support.

So today, as FII turns 11, I want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you who has been part of this journey — whether you discovered us yesterday or have been here since 2014. You are the reason we keep going.

Here’s to many more years of feminist storytelling, collective action, and change. Here’s to holding space for voices that need to be heard. And here’s to doing it together.

With gratitude and solidarity,

Japleen 💜