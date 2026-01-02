Gender And Art: Mood Of The Month January 2026

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

A poignant quote that was popularised by UK-based artist and activist Banksy says: ‘Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable‘. In an age marked by disturbing cases of violence against marginalised communities, this statement holds especially true, for, what is art, if not a tool to heal as well as provoke?

For long, “high art” has been monopolised by men, relegating women and queer artists to oblivion, invisibilising their practice, trivialising their artistic production and at times, even stealing their work. Male artists have controlled conversations on women in art. Female figures have been portrayed, filtered through the objectifying male gaze, time and again. Talking about Western art and male artists, John Berger writes in Ways of Seeing:

‘Men act and women appear. Men look at women. Women watch themselves being looked at. This determines not only most relations between men and women but also the relation of women to themselves. The surveyor of woman in herself is male: the surveyed is female. Thus she turns herself into an object of vision: a sight.‘

Taking on from this, Laura Mulvey talks of the male gaze in films where women are the ‘bearers of meaning, not makers of meaning‘.

However, the transformative power of art can not only be empowering but also revolutionary. For as long as men have dominated highbrow artistic circles and conversations, women and queer people have produced their own art as well. This art is sublime, yet subversive. From embroidered stories told through Chilean arpilleras, Bengali nakshi kantha, Hmong Paj Ntaub, Gujarati Kutch embroidery and Punjabi phulkari to women led folk art forms like the Bengali Alpana, Odia Pattachitra, Kumaoni Aipan, pookalam from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Madhubani painting from Bihar, Worli art by Worli tribal women in Maharashtra, Gond painting by Central Indian Adivasi women and Kalamkari from Telangana/Andhra, women have led folk art communities and movements, even as large corporations continue stealing these indigenous creations to claim them as their own without any credit.

Feminist protest, historically, has also been associated with art, which has been a cornerstone of activism. From street graffiti, zine illustrations and rally posters, to fashion, face painting and makeup, art is essential to social justice movements, invigorating them with life and colour, quite literally. From painters like Artemisia Gentileschi, Frida Kahlo, Amrita Sher-gil, Sunayani Devi, Ottilie Roederstein, Malak Mattar, Georgia O’Keeffe, to sculptors like Louise Bourgeois, Sarah Bernhardt (who is better known as an actress), Yayoi Kusama and Huma Bhaba, women artists have asked questions which have been often ignored by their male counterparts. The body as an artistic medium is also crucial, especially in queer feminist art, right from drag which uses makeup, clothes and stylised body movements, voguing as queer resistance to Marina Abramović’s Rhythm O, a six hour long performance-cum-social experiment with her body as an object and Yoko Ono’s Cut Piece, a mediation on objectification and the body.

In this context, art becomes what gives life blood to social justice movements like feminist and queer rights activism. To create a discourse about gender and art, FII is looking for submissions throughout the month of January for our Mood of the Month. We shall be reviewing and publishing articles on a rolling basis till the 25th of January. Please send us your pitches as soon as possible.

Some of the themes that you may find helpful are listed below:

Feminist artistic movements

Queer-Feminist artists, Illustrations and art collective profiles

Queer art cultures

The body as an artistic medium

Folk art and women

Art and women’s entrepreneurship

Art and appropriation

Art and indigeneity

Gender, performance and art

Art in political protest

Art and gendered memory

Dalit art

Race and the politics of colour

Lesser known artists and art movements from global history

Female gaze in art

Capitalist exploitation of art

Gender and ekphrasis

Gender and digital art

Art in the age of AI and social media

Gender and comics

Gender, curation and the politics of taste

Gender and the gallery space

Art, eco-consciousness and sustainability

Art as a profession

Gender, art and architecture

Gender, animation and design

Symbols and iconography in activism

Gender, makeup and fashion

This list is not exhaustive and you may feel free to write on topics within the theme that we may have missed out here. Please refer to our submission guidelines before you send us your entries. You may email your submissions to info@feminisminindia.com.

We look forward to your drafts and hope you enjoy writing them!