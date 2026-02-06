“Don’t Post That”: How Family Rules Keep Millions Of Indian Women Silent Online

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

India has one of the world’s fastest-growing internet populations, with millions coming online every year. Yet a large gap remains between men and women in how they access and use phones and the internet. Women often face more restrictions, own fewer devices personally, and have less freedom to explore digital spaces.

Recent data highlights this divide. According to the GSMA Mobile Gender Gap Report 2024, women in India are 30% less likely than men to use mobile internet, though the gap has narrowed from 40% in previous years. Women’s mobile internet adoption now stands at 37%, while many still rely on borrowed or family-controlled phones.

Progress is visible in overall numbers. The IAMAI-Kantar Internet in India Report 2024 shows India had 886 million active internet users in 2024, and 47% of them were women—the highest share ever recorded. This marks a steady narrowing of the gender gap over time, especially in rural areas where internet growth is fastest. However, rural women are much more likely to use shared devices: 67% of rural female users access the internet through someone else’s phone.

These restrictions limit privacy and freedom. For many women, the phone is not fully their own—it comes with family oversight, especially over what they post or view.

The story of 55-year-old Meena Kashyap from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, brings this problem to life in a simple and powerful way.

Meena lives in a joint family. Her husband is a lawyer, one son works in the income tax department, another is a police officer, and the youngest son is looking for a job. Meena studied up to class 10 and works as an Anganwadi helper. Her job is to provide food, health check-ups, and early education to children from poor families.

Things started to change when Meena joined KhelBadal, a community programme run by Video Volunteers that helps people talk about gender inequality through stories and short videos. The programme encourages participants to notice unfair treatment in daily life and share their experiences.

Before joining, Meena had never made a video reel. Now she knows how. “I had some idea about these issues earlier,” she says with a smile, “But KhelBadal helped me see them clearly and put names to them.”

One word she learned is ‘patriarchy’—the system where men hold most of the power in families and society. For Meena, it means not being able to make her own choices. “I want to make reels and share my struggles,” she says, “but my husband and sons don’t allow it.”

She worries about what people will say. “My family or others might laugh at me,” she adds. Her youngest son checks her phone settings and tells her to post only “safe” things like festival photos, family events, or recipes. Anything more personal is not allowed.

Even small daily choices show the same pattern. Meena finds salwar suits more comfortable than sarees, but her family says older women should wear sarees because they look better and avoid “problems”. Her daughters-in-law can wear suits, but jeans are still not accepted.

Household work follows the same rules. When Meena was sick once, her husband did not bring her even a glass of water. She tells this story calmly, not with anger, but to show how caring for others is seen as women’s work only.

Meena believes money would change things. “Women who earn from social media get more support from family,” she says. “People like me, who don’t earn anything online, are told we are just wasting time.“

Many women in India feel the same fear. They hold back from posting or speaking openly because they worry about online abuse or family criticism.

This idea makes sense. When women bring in money, families often give them more respect and freedom, including over their phones and online activities.

At 55, Meena does not want big fights. “I am old now, I don’t want to argue with anyone,” she says softly. She just wants small freedoms—to post a thought without being scolded, to share a video without fear, to use her phone like others do.

Her dreams are simple. She wants to learn better video-making skills and share bits of her daily life, perhaps something about her Anganwadi work. She does not plan to say anything that would upset people. “I don’t think I can ever use social media completely freely unless I earn money from it,” she says.

Many women in India feel the same fear. They hold back from posting or speaking openly because they worry about online abuse or family criticism. Younger women often have a little more room, especially if they earn money or study. Meena notices this—she sees nieces and neighbours’ daughters posting photos and videos with more confidence.

Change is happening slowly. The rise in women internet users to 47% shows more are finding ways online, and programmes like KhelBadal are helping them find their voice. Meena may not post reels regularly yet, but she has already taken an important step: she now sees the restrictions clearly and can name them.

Her story is not about loud protests. It is about quiet awareness and the small hope that one day she—and millions of women like her—will have the simple right to speak online without fear or permission.

India’s digital growth will only be complete when women of all ages, from cities and towns, can use the internet as freely as men. Until then, stories like Meena’s remind us that the digital world still has many locked doors for women.