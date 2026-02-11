Women In Science And The Leaky Pipeline: Why Representation Drops After Education

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

India has come a long way in educating girls, but only part of that talent makes it into science careers. Bengaluru, India’s science and tech hub, is home to premier research institutes, yet women remain underrepresented. UNESCO notes that in India women are 43% of STEM graduates but just make up to 27% of the STEM workforce. Nationwide, 57.2 lakh students study science at college, with 29.8 lakh women versus 27.4 lakh men, yet women hold only 16.7% of STEM faculty positions. Even at Bengaluru’s premier institutes the gap is stark: IISc has only 6% women in science professorships.

The Gupta-Klinsky India Institute at Johns Hopkins University launched its India RISE Fellowship 2026 at IISc Bengaluru, supporting 41 early-career women scientists from across India in fields like public health, AI and engineering. India RISE is a year-long, part-time program designed to address persistent gender gaps in India’s research and innovation ecosystem. The fellowship supports women scientists at a critical career stage when many face structural barriers and heightened risk of exiting the STEMM workforce

While women are increasingly visible in classrooms and early professional spaces, their presence sharply declines at senior and decision-making levels.

These numbers are not unique to Bengaluru, this is India’s “leaky pipeline”. A ‘leaky pipeline’ is a metaphor describing the progressive loss of women and minorities from fields like STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and academia, where they drop out at increasing rates as they advance in their careers, resulting in fewer women in senior roles. These exits are often explained as personal choices. However, conversations with women across the STEM spectrum from students to senior academics, doctors, and scientists reveal that the pipeline leaks largely due to systemic issues such as lack of support, gender bias, inadequate work-life balance structures (like parental leave), and discrimination that push talented individuals out of the career track. Despite initial high representation, women drop out at every career stage due to institutional cultures, rigid expectations, and unequal care burdens rather than lack of talent or ambition.

According to UNESCO, globally the figure is around 30%. It has noted that by PhD level, women are still half of entrants, but beyond that “they make up fewer than 20% of working scientists.” The attrition is attributed to a “leaky pipeline” wherein women leave science around marriage and childbirth, often feeling they cannot “catch up” if they take time off.

Juggling STEM between aspirations and expectations

For many women, entry into STEM is shaped not only by interest but also by social expectations. Engineering and medicine are frequently positioned as “safe” and respectable choices, especially for women, promising stability and social approval. Aavani, a final-year engineering student in Bengaluru reflects that engineering was framed as the most reliable path in her family. “I grew up being told that engineering was the safest and most respectable option. It was presented less as a choice and more as the safest path for a girl like me.”

She entered her degree expecting a neutral, merit-driven environment. Over time, that expectation changed. “While the academic content was challenging and interesting, the culture around engineering wasn’t always neutral. Subtle biases, lack of role models, and unequal encouragement meant that not everyone experienced the field in the same way.” This gap between access and experience highlights why increased enrolment alone does not ensure equality or retention.

UNESCO and educators emphasize that STEM education must be made relevant and inspiring for girls. As UNESCO puts it, STEM isn’t just abstract theory, it is about “solving real-world challenges” like climate resilience and health and girls and women are central to this mission. Outside the lab, daily realities weigh heavily.

Classroom Culture and Early Discouragement

Daily classroom interactions play a significant role in shaping confidence and belonging. The student describes how women are often treated differently by faculty. “There have been times when women students are treated as fragile or less capable, spoken to harshly or made to feel small under the assumption that we can’t handle pressure.” She notes that such behaviour is often framed as discipline but has the opposite effect. “Instead of encouragement, it creates fear and self-doubt. That kind of treatment doesn’t push us to perform better but slowly chips away at our confidence.”

Institutional cultures inhibit “invisible” sexism which is often observed by the female students. Male students, she observes, rarely experience the same intimidation, making participation uneven. Over time, this affects who feels confident enough to speak up, lead projects, or pursue research.

As graduation approaches, these experiences shape career decisions. Students admit uncertainty about staying in engineering long term as concerns about work culture further complicate this decision. Such doubts are not rooted in inability, but in the absence of reassurance that STEM careers can be sustainable and humane.

Leadership and the Long Arc of a Career

At senior academic levels, women encounter a different set of challenges. Dr. Vasudha Hegde, Professor and Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Jain (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, explains that many women leave not because they lose competence, but because health and caregiving pressures collide with peak professional responsibility. “Most women leave engineering or research in their early fifties, not due to lack of capability, but because menopause-related health issues intersect with peak professional responsibility.”

She notes that decades of chronic stress, poor sleep, and delayed healthcare often surface at this stage, with little institutional recognition. “The exit is usually quiet and gradual, driven by self-preservation rather than loss of ambition,” says Dr. Hegde.

It is observed that in comparison a few years ago, many young women today pursue STEM out of genuine passion and curiosity, rather than for social approval or marriage prospects. Yet, increased entry has not translated into long-term retention. According to Dr. Hegde, one major barrier is the pressure women place on themselves. “Many women hold themselves to very high standards of perfection. Senior roles demand compromise and working in imperfect conditions, and many capable women step back when this clashes with their internal values.” Mentorship and leadership representation, she says, are crucial.

Care, Commitment, and Professional Identity

For women in medical science, professional motivation often intersects with care. Dr Rashmi Talloo, Diploma in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery, describes how growing up around family members in medicine shaped her commitment. She recalls early scepticism about her independence. “Initially, my family was unsure how I would manage alone, but my confidence made them believe in my capabilities.”

Her motivation remains rooted in empathy and she believes that even a single opportunity to pursue one’s aspirations can create wider change. “Every woman should give herself at least one chance towards her dreams. In medical science, the urge to help is what builds a healthier society.”

Mrs. Sonal Sharma, Scientific Officer at the Department of Atomic Energy, India, points to deep-rooted social conditioning as a major barrier. “The biggest enemy is our conditioning – to put family life first and be the primary caregiver, especially after childbirth.” She explains how this conflicts with research culture. “The high-pressure ‘publish or perish’ environment clashes with caregiving responsibilities, and women are rarely encouraged to fight for their careers as strongly.”

While institutions may appear gender-neutral on paper, trust often remains unequal. Success in research is equated with total availability – late nights and weekends. Women with caregiving duties are unfairly judged as less productive, even if their output is higher.

Mentorship, Networks, and Belonging

Scientific careers, she emphasises, are rarely built alone. “Even the most talented women depend heavily on mentorship and peer support. Much of scientific advancement happens through informal networks,” says Mrs Sonal. Mentors help women access these spaces, while peer groups provide safety. Seeing other women succeed often gives proof that a long-term career is possible for other women.

She suggests implementation of practical institutional changes like making work-from-home viable and providing creche facilities can significantly help women continue their careers.

On identities, women in positions of power do not want a “woman” prefix before their job roles, but to be seen as what they are, to feel belonged.

Beyond Entry – Rethinking Retention

“Leaky pipeline” is not about lack of ambition or ability. It is shaped by early discouragement, rigid definitions of success, unequal care burdens, health neglect, and institutional cultures that reward endurance over equity. If India’s STEM ecosystem is to truly benefit from the talent it trains, the focus must shift from celebrating enrolment to ensuring retention. Sustainable careers require mentorship, flexibility, healthcare awareness, and environments where women can grow without sacrificing well-being.

As February 11 marks the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the question is no longer whether women belong in STEM, but whether STEM institutions are willing to change enough to keep them.