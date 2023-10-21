FII Wins 6 Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity 2023

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

FII has earned yet more accolades for its intersectional feminist media content. This time, it is the Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2023, won by our multiple writers across both English and Hindi publications.

The Laadli Awards, now in their 13th edition, were announced at an event at Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur on Saturday, 21st October 2023.

1. FII’s Staff Writer Sohini Sengupta is being awarded the Laadli Media Award for Gender Sensitivity, under the category Web feature category for the story ‘Trans Voices In Campuses: The Need For Safe Spaces Beyond Electoral Lip Service,’ published on FII English.

2. FII’s former Associate Editor (English) Sukanya Shaji has won the Jury Appreciation Citation for the story ‘The Acquittal Of Franco Mulakkal: How One Woman’s Agony Becomes Every Woman’s Agony,’ published on FII English.

3. FII’s Assistant Editor Pooja Rathi has won the Jury Appreciation Citation for the story छोटे शहरों-कस्बों में औरतों का साथ देती उनकी स्कूटी! published on FII Hindi.

4. FII’s former Staff Writer Malabika Dhar is being awarded the Laadli Media Award for Gender Sensitivity, under the category Web feature category for the story ऑटिज़्म और महिलाएं: महिलाओं के एहसास की मान्यता, उनकी चुनौतियों और समस्याओं की बात published on FII Hindi.

5. FII’s former staff writer Aishwarya Raj has won the Jury Appreciation Citation for the story एक नज़र रामचंद्र मांझी, ‘नाच’ और उनके कलाकारों की सामाजिक स्थिति पर published on FII Hindi.

6. FII’s staff writer Aashika Singh has won the Jury Appreciation Citation for the story ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: सावित्री का विद्याबाग वंचितों तक पहुंचा रहा है शिक्षा का बुनियादी अधिकार published on FII Hindi.

This is the sixth time that FII has won this award. We received the Laadli Media Award for Gender Sensitivity in 2022, 2021, 2020, 2018, and 2015.

