Taking Charge of Family Health: Why Women Should Know Their Insurance Options

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

Women have traditionally been caregivers. And taking care of their family’s health has always been a top priority for them. In the modern era, taking care of one’s health also includes getting a good health insurance plan that can act as a protective buffer for the family. Women need to be aware of what health insurance plans, like family health insurance plans, can do for them and their families. Here’s why women need to know their health insurance options.

Decision makers

Times are changing. In many families, women make major decisions, whether it’s managing finances or healthcare needs. This being the case, it becomes very important for women to make the right choices when it comes to health insurance plans, as their families’ health and wealth can be impacted by said choices. Health insurance policies provide a financial and emotional safety net during a health crisis. So it becomes imperative for women to know what type of coverage and benefits a health insurance plan can offer them and their family members who may be at different stages in their lives.

Rising cost of healthcare

Medical inflation has been on the rise over the last few years, and it has become somewhat of a permanent fixture. What this means is that meeting healthcare needs and challenges is only going to get more expensive in the days to come. Without a good health insurance plan in place, navigating your family’s healthcare needs can become a nightmare. You will have to take into account the rising cost of healthcare and pick plans that can help you tackle this issue in the present and the future. A balance has to be struck between the health insurance premium and protection, and this can only happen when you are aware of all the health insurance options available to you.

Knowledge is power

Knowing what the health insurance market is offering can make a big difference in getting the right protection for your family. Take time to research the different types of plans that are available and figure out what would suit you and your family the best. Presently, individual health insurance plans, family floater plans, senior citizen plans, women-centric plans, and critical illness health insurance plans are available to choose from. The abundance of choices, coupled with factors like waiting periods, co-pays, exclusions, and sub-limits, can seem a bit overwhelming at the beginning. But taking your time and researching can pay off in a big way. You can either visit the insurer’s website or a health insurance aggregator’s website to help you with the process.

Evolving healthcare needs

Women have evolving health care needs. Some may be facing fertility issues, while others may be battling the hormonal changes that come with menopause. Some may even be planning to expand their family. Knowing what your health insurance plan covers can help you face all these changes in a stress-free manner. It will help you plan your finances better in case the issue you face is excluded from coverage or in case there is a waiting period.

Milestones and their impact

Whether you just landed your dream job, are getting married, or are about to welcome a new member into your family, all these milestones can have an impact on your family’s healthcare needs. Getting a good health insurance plan that can see your family through all these changes in life is very important.

Financial security

Nothing can wreak havoc on your financial independence like a medical issue. One visit to the hospital without the backing of a health insurance plan can eat away at your hard-earned savings. And it is especially important for women to be financially independent at all times. Thus, picking the right health insurance plan ensures financial freedom and security. Be aware of factors such as waiting periods, network hospitals, and the claims process. This can help your claims pass the approval process smoothly and get you all the benefits you are eligible for.

How to get started

Assess your family’s healthcare needs based on factors such as age, medical history and pre-existing conditions

Compare health insurance plans from multiple insurance providers. Check the benefits, coverage and exclusions and how these can impact your family

Pick a sum insured that will be enough to cover the needs of your entire family. Don’t pick the cheapest plan, as your sum insured can become depleted quickly, leaving you and your family vulnerable

Check how many network hospitals an insurer has empanelled with them. You should have good ones in your area, or they should be easily accessible to you

Waiting periods, sub-limits, co-pays, and exclusions should be noted with extra care. Choose plans which have a shorter waiting period

Ensure that the insurer of your choice has a good claim settlement ratio

If you already have a plan in place, ensure to review it periodically and enhance your sum insured if need be

Conclusion

Understanding health insurance options and making the right choice can be truly empowering. This will not only protect you but also your entire family’s physical and financial well-being. So take your time, gather the information, and make an informed choice.