Invisible By Design: How India’s Construction Sector Systematically Marginalises Women Workers

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

The Indian construction sector employs approximately 70 million workers in the country, making it the second-largest employer after agriculture trumping manufacturing. It contributes 9 per cent to the country’s GDP and remains a significant provider of employment for the vast informal workforce. However, women constitute only 12 per cent of the total workforce, a figure that reflects not choice but exclusion.

At construction sites across the country, they can be seen carrying headloads of bricks, mixing concrete, ferrying sand and gravel and cleaning the working site at the end of the tiring day. Their labour is constant, visible and physically demanding. Yet in the official record, policy conversation and everyday language, it’s not seen or acknowledged. They are rarely recognised as workers with skills, rights or any form of long-term security. Instead, they often find themselves underpaid and overworked.

Invisible by design

This invisibility of women in construction is not accidental but deliberate and structural. In most construction sites, they are automatically classified as helpers or unskilled labour, regardless of their years of experience. Work involving masonry, carpentry, machine operation or supervision – jobs which pay more and offer more security and growth – is reserved almost exclusively for men.

This invisibility of women in construction is not accidental but deliberate and structural. In most construction sites, they are automatically classified as helpers or unskilled labour, regardless of their years of experience.

This gendered division of labour ensures that women do not move up that occupational ladder, and over time, this exclusion and invisibility become self-reinforcing. When women are not seen as skilled workers, they are excluded from skill development programmes, safety training and formal contracts, thus entrenching their marginal position in the sector.

Unequal wages in the informal economy

The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap report puts India at 131 out of 148 countries. The ranking is a reflection of the deep inequality in all key parameters, such as education, health, political participation, and economic opportunities, which are then further intensified within an informalised economy, where even a minimum wage is not a guarantee.

Source: The Hindu Business Line

An International Labour Organisation report states that in the informal sector, women earn 30 to 40 per cent less than their male counterparts. Across construction sites, women are paid less for the same hour and output. Contractors often justify this gap using old-age arguments about physical strength and productivity, ignoring the fact that women are often the ones doing the physically laborious work.

Even though mandated by law, the Equal Remuneration Act 1976, which states that there is a “duty of the employer to pay equal remuneration to men and women workers for the same work or work of a similar nature”, women are hardly left with any recourse when this is not met, and there is a reason why.

Since employment is informal, there are no written contracts, no grievance mechanisms and no transparency when it comes to wage calculation. Daily wages are calculated either individually or collectively, where women, already positioned as socially and economically inferior, have to accept the condition rather than negotiate. This persistent undervaluation of women’s labour ensures that construction work, rather than serving as a pathway out of poverty, often traps them in this cycle of low income and insecurity.

Women workers: Mobility and limits of choice

One of the least acknowledged factors shaping or defining women’s position in the construction sector is restricted mobility. Women’s ability to travel to work is severely compromised by unpaid household responsibilities ranging from childcare, cooking, and cleaning to elder care that continues to fall disproportionately on them. Unlike men who often travel across states to find better-paying work in the construction space, women are bound by the space where they live, which forces them to seek employment close to home. This geographical limitation also limits their bargaining ability.

When there is a scarcity of work locally, women cannot afford to refuse low wages or poor conditions. This link between mobility and bargaining power is crucial. The inability to travel longer distances for work ties women to the informal, low-paying jobs which are available locally, and this prevents them from accessing better opportunities elsewhere. The condition of women in the construction space reflects a wider crisis in women’s participation in the Indian labour force.

One of the least acknowledged factors shaping or defining women’s position in the construction sector is restricted mobility. Women’s ability to travel to work is severely compromised by unpaid household responsibilities ranging from childcare, cooking, and cleaning to elder care that continues to fall disproportionately on them.

According to the World Inequality Report 2025, from the World Inequality Lab, the female labour force participation rate in India has stagnated at around 16 per cent for the last decade (2014-24). This number is far below the global average of about 48 per cent, and in recent times, it has been further compounded by global crises such as COVID, where women were often the ones who were let go from their work when the crisis hit the industry.

Unlike the old societal and cultural argument of women ‘choosing’ to stay at home, more women being active in the labour market has proven that it’s not true. Women are educated and more willing to work, but the unregulated labour market repeatedly fails to offer dignified, secure and fairly paid employment. Despite the government’s announcement of better working conditions, the situation on the ground does not change much.

Instead of construction playing a positive role in absorbing women into stable employment, it relies on their cheap, disposable labour, at the same time denying them dignity or protection. The consequence of this exclusion goes far beyond wages. Women construction workers face serious physical and mental health challenges, which remain largely unaddressed. Physically, the work is punishing; carrying heavy loads often without any safety equipment leads to chronic pain and spinal injury. Exposure to dust, chemicals and extreme weather conditions affects respiratory and reproductive health. Maternity benefits, rest periods, and basic sanitation facilities are a far cry from what exists on the ground.

Equally damaging are the mental health impacts. Economic insecurity, coupled with balancing household chores, takes a significant psychological toll. The lack of dignity, recognition and voice deepens the feeling of stress and alienation. Yet these remain invisible, too, barricaded by the four walls of her own house and the community itself.

What the state must do for women workers

Addressing the marginalisation of women in construction requires more structural reforms than basic welfare schemes. First, women’s work should be formally recognised through on-site recognition of prior learning (RPL). The classification of work should be task-based rather than gender-based. The certificates can be linked to the state’s welfare board, which can act as a supervisory body to ensure compliance. Second, equal pay for equal work should be enforced rigorously. This requires strong inspection mechanisms and accountability for contractors who violate laws.

Third, one of the significant improvements could be the care infrastructure. Creches at the construction site, although already mandated by law, must be implemented in practice. Fourth, access to social security must be expanded. Simplifying the registration process under welfare boards and targeted outreach to women workers can significantly improve their access to better healthcare, maternity benefits, and pensions.

Finally, women should be encouraged to organise. The construction space has just 2 per cent of women in senior management roles. Therefore, unionisation and leadership opportunities will strengthen and help women collectively negotiate wages, challenge discrimination and assert their identity as workers rather than beneficiaries. Time and again, studies have shown that economies with higher female labour force participation experience not only stronger growth but also a more equitable distribution of income as well.

Women construction workers are not marginal contributors to India’s growth but are central to it. Cities rise on their labour even as policies and practices continue to erase their presence. Recognising women as workers with rights, skills and agency is not merely a question of gender justice, but it is fundamental to building a labour market that values dignity and equity over disposability and exploitation.

References:

https://www.ilo.org/resource/news/creating-opportunities-women-construction-india-call-action

https://wir2026.wid.world/www-site/uploads/2025/12/World_Inequality_Report_2026.pdf

https://www.ilo.org/sites/default/files/2024-10/GEDI-STAT%20brief_formatted_28.10.24_final.pdf