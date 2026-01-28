The Housemaid Feminist Review: Subverting The ‘Madwoman’ Archetype And Class Exploitation

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

The psychological thriller The Housemaid (2025), directed by Paul Feig, is based on Freida McFadden’s 2022 bestseller. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, the film deconstructs power, gendered abuse, and class disparity. The narrative begins with Millie (Sweeney), a recently paroled and homeless woman navigating economic desperation. In her hope for a secure future, she becomes a live-in housekeeper for the wealthy Winchester family, led by the seemingly perfect Andrew.

The ‘Madwoman’ and the Weaponisation of Motherhood

The film initially revolves around the volatile dynamics between Millie and Nina (Seyfried), Andrew’s “erratic” wife, while centring the husband as a neutral observer. At the outset, the story presents a seemingly naive woman entering a space of entitlement and exploitation. Nina is portrayed as a “madwoman,” framed through the trope of the “Bad Mother” because of her alleged psychotic behaviour toward her daughter. This relationship is initially characterised by manipulation and power plays, where Nina appears to assert arbitrary authority over Millie to make her life difficult.

However, as the plot unfolds, we see how this portrayal of ‘madness’ is a tool of gaslighting used to mask systemic abuse. Andrew, who initially appears “innocent,” is revealed as the primary architect of domestic violence. The horrific scenes, such as locking Nina in an attic or forcing her to pull out her own hair, demonstrate that the “madness” of the wife is often a calculated product of the husband’s control. By depicting these acts of psychological and physical torture, the film reveals how patriarchal violence is often hidden behind the veneer of a “monstrous” individual rather than being recognised as a systematic issue.

Class Disparity and the Vulnerability of Domestic Labour

The film further reflects on how class disparity is weaponised against marginalised women. As a working-class woman, Millie’s precarity makes her vulnerable to the “knight in shining armour” fantasy. Andrew exploits her desperation, using his wealth and “heroic” persona to satisfy his ego while maintaining a performative gaze of empathy. This highlights a broader social reality: in domestic spaces, obedience is often demanded of the worker under the guise of “help,” turning labour into a site of exploitation.

While Nina possesses class privilege, she is not exempt from patriarchal control. Her status as a “trophy wife” gives her authority over domestic staff, yet she remains caged and silenced within the four walls of her home. This intersection of class and gender shows that while Nina can assert power over others, she is simultaneously a victim of the same oppressive structures that exploit Millie.

Sisterhood and the Price of Liberation

The film’s conclusion provides a satisfying subversion of these power dynamics. When Millie “turns the tables” on Andrew, the act of revenge serves as a moment of hard-won sisterhood. However several questions remain regarding the nature of women’s agency in these spaces. Why must women be pushed to the brink of survival before they are allowed to fight back? Why is liberation often a luxury that requires women to first be labelled as “hysterical” or “mad” by society?

Ultimately, The Housemaid exposes how gendered violence is shaped by class and dependency. While the sisterhood displayed at the end is powerful, it highlights the ongoing struggle of women to navigate a world where they are often forced to undermine each other to survive within a patriarchal system.

