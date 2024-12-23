FII Year In Review: 2024

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

As we bid farewell to the year 2024, let us look over the key achievements, impacts, and initiatives that defined our year.

The year 2024 at FII commenced with a significant stride towards gender equality, gender justice, and intersectionality. FII, along with The YP Foundation launched a guide on abortion reporting for media professionals, young journalists, and abortion activists. This is just a sneak peek into the milestones that FII covered this year. Let us review the details closely.

Editorial

The English Editorial Team published a total of 1007 articles this year. The editorial published numerous articles on various topics, from Travel And Gender, Gender And Law, to Food And Gender among others, under our monthly theme, Mood of the Month (MOTM).

The English editorial’s Associate Editor, Shahinda Syed, along with the team members of The YP Foundation, created a guide on how to report on abortion sensitively and progressively. The guide called Flipping The Narrative was launched in March, with many journalists and activists marking the presence at the launch party. FII Founder-CEO Japleen Pasricha and Associate Editor Shahinda Syed illustrated the usage of the guide for accurate, sensitive, and rights-based reporting on abortion. Shahinda highlighted the negative and sensationalist language and imagery employed by the media in reporting on the sensitive subject of abortion and how this guide could potentially help young journalists and media professionals in achieving more sensitive and progressive narratives. Japleen explored the manner in which narratives and terminology around abortion are employed, often without consideration of the legality of abortion in the respective country. She highlighted the PC-PNDT Act and how it interacts with and complicates the abortion laws in India.

During the Lok Sabha general elections in 2024, FII initiated a survey called The Feminist Ballot. The survey highlighted the voting experiences of women and queer individuals, and a report was published by the team on the same. FII also published diverse ground reports and analytical pieces on the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

In 2024, FII commemorated its tenth anniversary, and on this celebratory and momentous occasion, FII, while continuing with its set of achievements, launched a new vertical called The Feminist Joy series. The team published 15 personal essays under the vertical.

FII English’s Assistant Editor, Ananya Ray, was invited as a speaker on behalf of the Department of Feminist Studies at UC, Santa Barbara and the House of ODD for a catered salon event, “Queering Gastronomy.” Sohini Sengupta, FII English staff writer, was selected for the Laadli Media Fellowship for 2024.

FII’s Hindi editorial published a total of 610 articles this year. FII Hindi did an editorial series under The Feminist Ballot named Loktantra, chunaw aur Main. The Hindi team also did an editorial campaign for 16 days of activism. FII Hindi published 18 personal essays under the Hindi version of The Feminist Joy vertical.

Pooja Rathi, our Hindi Assistant Editor, received the Laadli Award 2024 for her work; भारतीय अभिनेत्रियों के वायरल डीपफेक वीडियो, तकनीक के ज़रिये लैंगिक हिंसा का एक नया तरीका. She also received a Jury Appreciation certificate for her story, महिलाएं कितने घंटे सोएंगी, कैसे पितृसत्ता करती है यह तय. Varsha Prakash, FII Hindi’s staff writer, won this year’s Laadli Media Award 2024 for her story, अंतरजातीय प्रेम संबंधों में जातिवाद से गुजराती दलित युवतियों के अनुभव.

Pooja Rathi, our Hindi Assistant Editor, was selected for Behaviour Journalism Fellow 2024 with The Atlas of Behaviour Change in Development. Pooja was also selected for Laadli Media Fellowship 2024. Malabika Dhar, Associate Editor Hindi, got selected for Disability, Sexuality, and Rights: An Online Study (DSROI Hindi) by CREA.

Multimedia

Our multimedia team explored newer formats, topics, and styles for content this year. On our YouTube, we published more than 50 videos this year in both English and Hindi languages. The multimedia team ran a campaign “The Feminist Ballot” during the general elections in 2024 along with a survey. The survey had over 369 participants, and the campaign-related reels gained over 1.52 lakh views.

For 16 Days of Activism, both English and Hindi multimedia produced a documentary called “Bandh Shauchalay, Khuli Samasya.” The documentary highlights the challenges faced by women and children living on the streets of Delhi due to the lack of accessible sanitation facilities. Through powerful testimonies, it exposes their struggles with health risks, harassment, and systemic neglect. The documentary and its short videos gained over 1.7 lakh views on our socials, amplifying the call for urgent change.

Campaigns and Collaborations

At FII, we recognise the importance of partnerships in amplifying the voices of individuals across the country and the world. In 2024, we collaborated with various global NGOs and brands to highlight and amplify voices from the marginalised sections and to shed the stigmas associated with various sensitive topics. With “HowToUseAbortionPill,” we worked on link-building activities to boost traffic to their Hindi pages, making essential abortion-related information more accessible to diverse Hindi-speaking audiences. With “MyMahina,” we debunked myths about PCOS, promoting accurate information to address misconceptions around women’s health. We partnered with Project Khel, acting as a talent acquisition partner to help them hire a Program Manager. With Global Health Strategies (GHS), we partnered to amplify awareness about modern contraceptive options in India, addressing stigma and promoting informed choices for reproductive health, with IMB to create an article series around sexual wellness and pleasure, focusing on breaking societal taboos and promoting healthy, informed discussions about sexual health. We collaborated with the ATE Chandra Foundation and published articles that explored the intersection of women and leadership, inspiring change, and fostering gender equity. We also worked with Commutiny on an article series focusing on youth engagement, leadership, and empowerment. The partnerships team partnered with Mankind Pharma to lead an awareness campaign emphasising the importance of understanding and monitoring ovulation to promote better family planning and reproductive health.

For the third year, we collaborated with IPPF to shed light on critical issues surrounding SGBV, driving awareness and advocacy on this pressing social issue.

Workshops

We conducted seminars for FII’s team on a variety of subjects, including the right to leisure, sustainable development, and financial management, throughout the year. These sessions were conducted by industry professionals and were of significant assistance to our team members.

Social Media

In 2024, our social media platforms showed a boom in engagement! Several thought-provoking conversations and interactions among our community members prompted us to reconsider our approach. Our post on Highlights from Ambani’s Wedding, which was a satirical post, garnered 61k likes and hundreds of comments. The reel: Are you a ‘feminist’ type? garnered 495.5k likes and 17.7M views.

The FII community grew substantially, with more than 20K subscribers on YouTube, over 88K followers on Facebook, 52.9K followers on Twitter, over 171K followers on Instagram, more than 21.3K followers on LinkedIn, and over 2.7K followers on our Telegram channel.

We are warmed and encouraged by the support the FII community consistently shows us. If you have ever interacted with our content or shared it ahead, this one’s for you. Thank you!

