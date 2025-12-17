10 Indian Women Who Made Headlines In Journalism In 2025

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

In a post-truth world, where news is often reduced to a narrative, journalistic integrity is a non-negotiable virtue that keeps society from crumbling. Journalism that speaks the truth unapologetically has time and again proven to preserve the fabric of a modern democracy.

In India, women have made monumental contributions to news and media which often go unrecognised. 2025, especially, has been a phenomenal year for Indian women in journalism and as the year draws to a close, it is important to recognise this information revolution in keeping journalism alive through their honesty, integrity and a never-back-down attitude.

Here is an elaborate (but not all-encompassing) list of Indian women who have nudged journalism towards authenticity through powerful, evidence-based story-telling, often as allies of the less powerful in 2025.

1. Vaishnavi Rathore

Source: Scroll

Vaishanavi Rathore is primarily affiliated with Scroll.in. Her journalism is focused on climate change, especially to bring to light the impact of climate change on women and minorities. Vaishanvi’s investigative piece on the Great Nicobar Island Development Project prioritises voices of locals on the islands and sheds light on the Shompen tribe who are exposed to an existential risk due to the project. Through her investigation and vivid storytelling, Vaishanvi draws attention towards the human and environmental cost of development. Her compelling work was recognised and awarded the Danish Siddiqui Journalism Award (Print/Digital) for 2025.

Vaishanvi’s writing focuses on the all-encompassing climate issue pivotal for today’s world which is often overlooked due to political interests disguised as development. By reporting on an issue that directly impacts every individual, Vaishnavi is setting an inspiring example of journalism that seeks to create a positive impact on the world we live in.

Vaishanvi’s piece can be found at this link.

2. Sagrika Kissu

Source: The Print on IG

The Laadli Media Awards are given every year to recognise gender-sensitive journalism. This year, Sagarika Kissu was recognised for her work in the web-feature category. Sagarika and Manasi covered an important story highlighting the precarious lives of women orchestra dancers in UP and Bihar. The story paints a compelling picture of how a tradition in this part of India has slowly become a ground for abuse and apathy.

The story forces readers to re-assess the idea of equality as it exists today, especially from an intersectional lens. It tells the story of an India where oppression is a consequence of one’s socio-economic position in society.

The story can be found at this link.

3. Manasi Phadke

Source: The Print on IG

In 2025, the Laadli Media Awards also recognised Manasi Phadke through a jury appreciation citation for her story on female-led start-ups in Goa and how they are quietly transforming Goa into an economic powerhouse. The piece goes on to explore how inclusive ease of business policies, even if accidental, can help in making economic opportunities and business spaces more welcoming for women entrepreneurs.

The story can be found at this link.

4. Shivani Kava, Anisha Sheth and Nandini Chandrashekar

Source: The News Minute

Another groundbreaking journalistic effort recognised by the Laadli Media Awards in 2025 is the team of stunning women behind the 3-part investigative series titled Prajwal Revanna Tapes: The Aftermath. Shivani Kava [The News Minute] and Anisha Sheth [Thomson Reuters] and Nandini Chandrashekar [The News Minute] are the women behind the investigative series.

The tapes exposed the exploitation of women by former Member of Parliament, Prajwal Revanna. The consequences of this investigative piece were felt as a political ramification and also provided a strong platform for survivors to break away from abuse of power.

5. Jatinder Kaur Tur

Source: The Wire

For her human rights investigative journalism, Jatinder Kaur Tur was recognised and awarded the Chameli Devi Jain Award for outstanding woman media person of the year. As a reporter for The Caravan, Jatinder Kaur Tur, through her stories, highlights the voices of minority communities. Her investigative piece on Gujjar men in Rajouri and Poonch who were picked up by the army and subjected to torture was ordered to be taken down by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Despite this pressure, she continued to cover the investigation, unearthing more compelling evidence supplementing her initial investigation. Her capability to stay true to her story even on a rocky road and an unwavering commitment to the truth are commendable.

The story can be found at this link.

6. Saumya Khandelwal

Source: TEDx on YouTube

Saumya Khandelwal is a photojournalist who uses her platform to amplify the voices of marginalised individuals and communities. In 2025, her collaboration with The New York Times and the Fuller Project captured the struggles of female sugarcane field workers in Maharashtra. The story captures aspects of gendered exploitation, lack of bodily autonomy and financial insecurity faced by workers. Her work has been recognised by the Danish Siddiqui Journalism Award (Photojournalism) 2025.

The story can be found at this link.

7. Greeshma Kuthar

Source: New Lines Magazine

Greeshma Kuthar’s journalism has been a voice for questioning existing political power structures in India on behalf of communities that are marginalised by the abuse of such power.

In 2025, Greeshma Kuthar’s work for The Caravan on militia in Manipur and their ties with the Chief Minister and other political connections was recognised with a Danish Siddiqui Journalism Award (Print).

The story can be found at this link.

8. Sangham Radio

Source: Homegrown

Sangham Radio is a radio station being run by women in rural Telangana. It was established in the year 2008 by an all-Dalit women team in rural Telangana who felt that journalists in mainstream media did not represent them or cater to their information needs. Now, Sangham Radio engages its audience (primarily women from minority communities in Telangana) providing them curated information on a plethora of topics ranging from farming techniques to women’s rights in Telugu and other local languages and dialects.

In 2025, Sangham Radio’s efforts gained global recognition when The Guardian covered their story as an inspiration for local journalism.

The piece by The Guardian can be found at this link.

9. Divya Arya

Source: FII

Divya Arya’s video series titled हम, भारत के मुसलमान (We the Muslims of India) and हिंदू धर्म: मेरा मर्म (Our Essence of Hinduism) for BBC Hindi also received notable mentions this year. Her works explore the idea of religion and identity in India. Her work is important in today’s India where identity politics is overshadowing the community aspects of diversity.

10. Mansi Pande, Ishita Pradeep and all the women at Newslaundry

Source: FII

Journalism is a difficult field for women as it is riddled with patriarchal bias. Courage and grit are necessary in the newsroom and on ground. However, being a journalist and a woman demands a little more determination. This year, the women at Newslaundry have shown by example how standing up for their own story is as important as covering the stories unfolding around them. In early 2025, a male political commentator posted on social media harassing the team with unreasonable, unnecessary and untruthful claims not about the quality of their reporting but for their gender.

The women at Newslaundry [Manisha Pande, Ishita Pradeep, Suhasini Biswas, Sumedha Mittal, Tista Roy Chowdhury, Tasneem Fatima, Priya Jain, Jayashree Arunachalam, and Priyali Dhingra] took matters into their own hands and filed a suit for defamation in the Delhi High Court.

The show of solidarity and strength by the journalists at Newslaundry was important to spotlight the bias and discrimination faced by journalists, not for their journalistic integrity but for their identity. Their fight influenced the judiciary to take a stand for women in journalism and increased protection to journalists in doing their jobs.

The recognition of these women and their work is pivotal to protect the media, which in turn protects the values of our democracy and the rights of its citizens. India ranked 151 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index in 2025. Press freedom in India has experienced dangerous lows in recent years owing to increased violence towards journalists, polarisation within the media fraternity, media being controlled by crony-capitalistic entities and so on.

However, from 2024 to 2025, the Press Freedom Index in India increased from a score of 31.28 to 32.96, improving India’s rank from 159 in 2024 to 151 in 2025. This improvement in Press Freedom can not be acknowledged without crediting the resolute professionals in journalism like those mentioned in this list who work against all odds to spotlight the truth in India.

