‘Rekhachithram’: A Parallel Narrative Film That Builds Up Excitement

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

The recent Malayalam film Rekhachithram is the talk of the town owing to its brilliant plot and skilled acting by the cast. This mystery shrouded crime thriller is the second directorial venture of Jofin T. Chacko after The Priest (2021). The screenplay by John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil sounded much alike to a maze game enhanced by the background score and track by Mujeed Majeed. In addition to these, the film has an excellent casting including Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K. Jayan, Indrans among others. It also created history in Malayalam cinema by incorporating the first AI generated scenes, recreating the veteran star Mammootty.

It also created history in Malayalam cinema by incorporatingthe first AI generated scenes, recreating the veteran star Mammootty.

Coming to the plot, Rekhachithram creates a parallel story out of the backdrop of the famous Malayalam film Kaathodu Kaathoram (1985) including the famous song of the 80s Devadoorthar Paadi by Biju Narayanan and Ouseppachan. This specific song bears significance to the plot turn of Rekhachithram. Vivek Gopinath (acted by Asif Ali) is the station S.H.O. trying to clear his head after a recent defamation when a skeleton pops up in his station area.

Source: IMDb

He grabs the opportunity and heads forward with investigating about it, even when the case becomes complicated involving powerful people. Well, even when the case concedes into blocked pathways, the investigation always finds a way to steer itself forward.

The contrasting routes of ambition in Rekhachithram

Rekha Pathrose (enacted by Anaswara Rajan) is an aspiring actress in Rekhachithram and a great fan of actor Mammootty who gave her ambition and direction in life. Though alone and without anyone to help her out, she carves out a way for herself through hard work and self-knowledge. Rekha’s sense of aesthetics is reflected by her occasional letters directed to an actor.

She specifically becomes a symbol for all goal-driven women when she ventures into the strange outside world all alone, and ends up in a cinema set.

Adding to this, the idea of female aspirations in cinema from those who have barely any connection to the industry and the little possibilities they are offered by the industry are also discussed. As far as a young girl is concerned, she will have greater turmoils to conquer than a male from the same background. Yet, desire and the ambition can at times take strong hold and lead forth. Nevertheless, the film has tried to acknowledge the female fans and their contribution to fandom as opposed to the male ones that malign female fans as hopeless romantics.

Nevertheless, the film has tried to acknowledge the female fans and their contribution to fandom as opposed to the male ones that malign female fans as hopeless romantics.

The contrasting factor presented here shows that some people take the short cut to success even when it requires them to cast away their persona and humanity. Such a person is Pushpam (enacted by Saleema) who erases herself as a person, and her mate Vakkachan. Both Rekha and Pushpam have their own driving force and goals to realise but the paths they take significantly differentiates them.

Source: The South First

When the events are considered together it points to the gender biased, corrupt and unkind practices in our community as a whole towards women.

Plot and the array of brilliant acting

Rekhachithram is made out of some real events from fans and fiction is used to add the commercial element to it. The way the storyline of Rekhachithram unfolds and the heightened way of integrating a plot within a plot is brilliant. Therefore, it becomes sort of a curious discovery for the audience from the beginning to the end. Together with this, the extra-ordinary acting of Anaswara Rajan and nuanced style of Asif Ali, Rekhachithram builds up suspense and excitement.

Asif Ali is beginning to make a name for himself in Malayalam thrillers owing to his skill in amplifying the suspense scenes. Coming to Anaswara, she has simply nailed the scenes in Rekhachithram with her immersed character who resembles an easy going girl. Though Manoj K. Jayn was not given the space to exhibit his talents due to plot limitations, he and his female pair have given a memorable performance as well.

According to the latest reports, Rekhachithram has engrossed 43 crores, and is moving towards the 50 crores club and it is the first Malayalam blockbuster of 2025.

According to the latest reports, Rekhachithram has engrossed 43 crores, and is moving towards the 50 crores club and it is the first Malayalam blockbuster of 2025. Even when the film is endlessly hailed thus, it also has a stretch of drawbacks. Though the plot is excellent in the film, the lag experienced in the first half affects the enthusiasm of the audience. By the time the viewers are hitched back to the plot, some of the details might have been missed.

Source: IMDb

Also, there is not much of an edge of the seat moment since most of the significant details are revealed in the beginning itself. Still, if you are looking for a brilliant film interlinking events from the past and the present coupled with exquisite acting, Rekhachithram is worth a watch.