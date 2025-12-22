8 Women Politicians Who Defined India’s Political Conversations In 2025

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

The year 2025 was really a gear shift for Indian politics. Fortunately, these gears were shifted by women politicians. These women politicians not only represented issues from their constituency as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs but also brought with them a whole lot of new energy and a spirit for change. Their work was not limited to talking; they came into the spotlight, set new conversations in motion, and tried to change how the country thinks. Their words went from policy change to public health, from issues in the parliament to issues in the corporations. These women weren’t just making headlines; they actually changed things.

This list celebrates 8 women MPs and politicians who opened up important conversations on issues, whether it’s the corporate hustle culture and mental health crisis, free speech online under threat, or pushing for real action on climate change.

1. Atishi, former Delhi CM and current Leader of Opposition in Delhi

Atishi (Source: Web)

Atishi is one of the best voices under the Aam Aadmi Party. In 2025, she made headlines through her tenure as Delhi CM and later by becoming Delhi’s first woman leader of the opposition. She didn’t waste any time bringing oxygen to the dead legislative assembly of the UT. She went after the newly formed BJP government in the capital city about the administrative capabilities of the national capital. She mentioned air pollution, waste management, and the city’s patchy environmental planning.

She even touched on issues which many opposition leaders are unable to do. She criticised the central government for meddling in the day-to-day crisis of the Delhi government. She emphasised that the centre’s meddling is slowing things down in the capital. The former Delhi CM is all about bold moves and staying visible, unlike many other APP members. Today she is one of the strongest female voices Delhi has.

2. Supriya Sule, Lok Sabha MP

NCP MP Supriya Sule speaking in the Lok Sabha (PTI file photo)

Supriya Sule is one of the strongest female Members of Parliament from the NCP. She is known for her sharp comments about social justice, women’s rights, and development. In 2025, she grabbed headlines by bringing everyone’s attention by introducing the Right to Disconnect Bill. This was a bold move to give employees a legal right to ignore work after working hours. With burnout and bosses sitting on heads even after login hours have ended, this step by Sule talks about the weariness of many working professionals. She acted as a support and ignited a conversation that was long overdue. The whole thing blew up the internet, starting a new debate about working conditions in big corporations.

3. Iqra Hassan, Lok Sabha MP

Iqra Hassan

It has been a rare sight to see a female politician talking about constitutional rights in the Parliament. Iqra is a fresh face but with a family history of being in politics. Many people have tried to bring her down by her Hassan family’s story in Kairana.

More than her win, her standout movement became her speech in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. This was the time when Iqra was captured by many news channels. She talked about constitutional rights, citizenship, and what holds India together. Her speech felt real and urgent. Within hours, it went viral on social media. Many young people connected with her words, and Iqra is exactly what the youth is looking for. She emphasised on democratic values, democracy, and minority rights. With this speech, she not only grabbed attention but also became a strong voice in the Parliament.

4. Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP

Priyanka Chaturvedi

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a member of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Rajya Sabha MP, is known for her strong voice in the opposition INDIA alliance. She strongly talks about women’s rights, secularism and political responsibility. We know that the year 2025 was the year of AI, algorithm rules, and constant fights over content moderation and deepfakes. She didn’t back down. She showed her support for free speech online and made it very clear: “Too much state control over what we say online is dangerous.”

She voices for digital governance that’s transparent and open to everyone. This is something not every politician talks about, but she made her mark by speaking against internet blackouts, censorship, and secretive takedowns.

5. Sayani Ghosh, Lok Sabha MP

Sayani Ghosh

TMC MP Sayani Ghosh’s fiery speech in the House went viral on social media in 2025. She cornered the adamant nature of the BJP government on issues like Pakistan, Trump and Operation The MP said, “We will ask where the terrorist came from, you will say traitor!” The House resonated with her poetic style and sharp sarcasm. From the 56-inch chest to the talk of stopping the war, she fiercely cornered the BJP and especially the Prime Minister.

Not only this, but she did not forget to praise the Indian armed forces and highlighted the achievements of the women officers as well. At the end, she stressed how India wants nothing but peace.

Dipsita Dhar

Dipsita Dhar is an Indian politician and a student activist. She was the CPI(M) candidate for the Bally constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election. She ran in the 2024 Indian General Election as a CPI(M) candidate from Serampore but lost. In December 2025, she sat down with Shreemoyee Pio on her YouTube channel – Straight Up with Shree. Here, she talked about her journey into politics, unemployment, student politics, and the depoliticised youth of India. She freely spoke about being a communist woman and navigating patriarchy and politics in India.

One thing which really caught everyone’s eye was her confession about suffering from ADHD. This is something Indian politicians have never talked about. She discussed mental health and how her skin colour was something that bothered her throughout her whole childhood. She says, ‘Silence is never an answer and Indian politicians need to be more serious about mental health.’

7. Swati Maliwal, Rajya Sabha MP

Swati Maliwal

Swati Maliwal, an MP in Rajya Sabha, has always been a strong force. She has been outspoken, relentless, and not afraid to make headlines whenever it comes to women’s safety or calling out culprits. In 2025, she grabbed headlines again for highlighting the drug addiction crisis in Punjab. She blamed the broken public system of Punjab and also its government. She dragged the state issue into a national conversation and refused to let anyone look away. It goes without mention that the current government in Punjab is the Aam Aadmi Party, to which Maliwal represents.

What really made people sit up was her straightforward message: “Punjab’s drug crisis isn’t Punjab’s problem, it’s a national emergency.” She asked the central government to step in, and work on real rehab programmes and find answers for misleading the public all these years. She didn’t just tweet; she went to the ground, met the families, and called out leaders when it hurt.

8. Bansuri Swaraj, Lok Sabha MP

Bansuri Swaraj

Bansuri Swaraj isn’t just Sushma Swaraj’s daughter or a lawyer who just switched careers for a political seat which became available. She studied at Oxford and Warwick, became a criminal lawyer, and jumped straight into the thick of politics. She is becoming one of BJP’s boldest female voices. In 2024, he grabbed headlines for winning Vidhan Sabha elections in the very first go.

At TiEcon Delhi 2025, Bansuri made headlines for launching “Wired for Impact: Women in AI”. It was a step to bring the public’s attention towards the need for women in STEM spaces. Her idea was to do something big and in a visible manner. Many people sit at their homes and talk about AI, ethics, and equity; she’s pushing things forward with real women. This is not only a mentorship programme; it also provides hands-on training to young girls in STEM. By putting women in the centre of the AI field, Bansuri is surely heading towards a bigger nudge in India’s tech culture.

Conclusion

This year brought with it a range of challenges. In 2025, we talked about the workplace, mental health, free speech online, fighting the drug crisis, leading the way in AI, defending constitutional rights, and pushing for real action on climate. All these things are of great importance to a country like India, but the fact that these issues were brought up by these women. It shows that they aren’t simply sitting in the room for voice votes, but they’re leading the charge.

If 2025 showed us anything, it’s that women in Indian politics aren’t just showing up—they’re driving the conversation. As politics keeps shifting, one thing’s clear—these women aren’t just making headlines. They’re making history.

This is by no means an exhaustive or representative list. Suggestions to add to this listicle are welcome in the comments section.